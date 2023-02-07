ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

chamberbusinessnews.com

Bill would prevent cities from requiring hoteliers to house the homeless

An effort by homeless advocates in Los Angeles to require hoteliers in that city to make vacant rooms available to the homeless won’t gain a foothold in Arizona if legislation advancing through the Arizona Legislature becomes law. HB 2379, a bill by state Rep. Matt Gress, R-Phoenix, would prohibit...
kjzz.org

Fontes, Richer criticize legislation that attempts to undo advances in voting in Arizona

Republican Stephen Richer and Democrat Adrian Fontes were once political rivals. But now the Maricopa County recorder and secretary of state, respectfully, find common ground defending the integrity of Arizona’s elections — and criticizing proposed laws that would undo decades of progress modernizing the election process, such as a bill to require ballots be counted by hand.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Bipartisan support for bill to make all Arizona ballots a public record

A Republican bill supported by Democratic Secretary of State Adrian Fontes that would make ballot images a public record cleared its first hurdle Wednesday, despite concerns from Democrats about privacy issues.  The legislation, which was introduced by Arizona Speaker of the House Ben Toma, would require all 15 Arizona county recorders to send the secretary […] The post Bipartisan support for bill to make all Arizona ballots a public record appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Who’s calling the shots in Arizona water now, and where will they take us?

Will Thelander’s family farm in Pinal County, Ariz. had to shrink by half as farmers there lost all of their Colorado River water supply due to mandated cuts.|| NPR. Opinion: There are a lot of new(er) voices at the proverbial water negotiating table. How does Arizona unify them to move past the status quo?
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city

SAN LUIS, ARIZONA – The small city of San Luis is tucked away in the far corner of Arizona, closer to Mexico than to any major U.S. city. The community is nearly 95% Latino and tight-knit — the type of place where you know your neighbors and their parents and cousins. It’s not uncommon here […] The post Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
SAN LUIS, AZ
jackcentral.org

Northern Arizona to gain large-scale solar plant by 2025

The Salt River Project (SRP), a not-for-profit utility and electricity provider, has partnered with renewable energy company Clenera to develop a new large-scale solar plant in Coconino County. This plant, officially named CO Bar Solar, will increase the percentage of carbon-free energy produced by both companies. CO Bar Solar will...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

New measures would break up Maricopa County

Political consultants Dawn Penich Thacker and Marcus Dell’Artino discuss the latest news from the legislature, including proposed regulation of drag shows. Investigation into Kari Lake posting voter signatures requested. Updated: Feb. 5, 2023 at 8:32 PM MST. |. Jen Fifield, reporter from Votebeat, talks about Adrian Fontes requesting an...
ARIZONA STATE
azmarijuana.com

New Arizona Psychedelic Wellness Company Offers Ketamine-assisted Psychotherapy

Daytryp Health, with locations recently opening in Phoenix and Mesa, is an up-and-coming, psychedelic wellness company that is sure to make an impact on the Arizona community. Currently, Daytryp Health centers provide ketamine-assisted psychotherapy in a tranquil, elegant atmosphere. Ketamine is a legal psychedelic compound that has been proven to help those suffering from the following conditions:
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Capitol Times

Nation watches as Arizona’s universal ESA voucher fiasco fails

Universal ESA vouchers are already a dismal failure defunding our local public schools, threatening to bankrupt our state and raising red flags about taxpayer-funded discrimination. And the nation is watching as special interests rush to force through vouchers in other states before the cautionary tale of Arizona comes fully to light.
ARIZONA STATE
allamericanatlas.com

19 Charming Small Towns in Arizona You Need to Visit (2023)

From the historic Route 66, to desert oases, to unique souvenirs, to American, Mexican, and southwestern comfort food…there’s plenty of fun to be had in The Grand Canyon State!. Here are 19 charming small towns in Arizona you need to visit!. Hey! Looking for more great Arizona content?...
ARIZONA STATE
PLANetizen

The Water Crisis Comes Home to Roost in Arizona

Expanding on the saga of the Rio Verde Foothills, an unincorporated Arizona community that recently found itself cut off from water supplies from nearby Scottsdale as part of that city’s efforts to conserve water, Sarah Tory describes the situation in High Country News, speaking with Susanna Eden, assistant director of the University of Arizona Water Resources Research Center.
ARIZONA STATE

