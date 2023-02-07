Read full article on original website
Grand County community leaders attend State of the Union address
Two Grand County community leaders had the opportunity to be guests at President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Kremmling rancher, fly-fishing guide, and Colorado River advocate Paul Bruchez was invited by Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet as his guest for the address.
Michael Brack named Fraser Town Manager
Beginning March 6, Fraser will have a new town manager — and he is already a familiar face at town hall. Assistant Town Manager Michael Brack will step up into the lead role, replacing current manager Ed Cannon. The Fraser Board of Trustees chose Brack for the role after...
National Sports Center for the Disabled seeks funds through RethinkAbility Vertical Feet Challenge
Ready to try to ski or ride the most vertical feet in one day at Winter Park Resort? Pick a day and compete with others who have also signed up. Aside from enjoying the challenge, participants vying for the most vertical feet also give back to the National Sports Center for the Disabled.
Grand Lake officials reports its largest-ever Pond Hockey Classic
The sixth annual Grand Lake Pond Hockey Classic welcomed players and spectators to Colorado’s largest natural lake Feb. 4. While the tournament hosted the most teams in its history — 50 across three divisions — it had nearly 20 teams on the waitlist. “I had to cut...
Photos: Plenty of catches at 3 Lakes Ice Fishing Contest
Despite lots of snow, participants in the 35th annual 3 Lakes Ice Fishing Contest were all smiles with their catches. The contest, hosted by Destination Granby, took place at Grand Lake, Lake Granby and Shadow Mountain Reservoir from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29. Participants snowmobiled or trekked to their spots and enjoyed views of snow-covered pines across the ice.
Grand Arts Council welcomes Central City Opera singers to Grand Lake
Still looking for a romantic activity around Valentine’s Day? Head to the Grand Lake Community House on Saturday to see Central City Opera singers perform Songs of Love, Lust (And Everything In Between). The show starts at 7 p.m. at 1025 Grand Ave. General admission tickets cost $25 and...
Middle Park High School athletes sign college letters of intent
Middle Park High School held a special event Feb. 6 for seniors Tanyr Sornson and Micah Byrum, who signed college letters of intent to play basketball and football, respectively, at their future schools. Sornson will join the women’s basketball team at Hastings College, an NAIA school in Hastings, Nebraska, while...
Adult volleyball posts scores from Jan. 31 games
The Granby Adult Co-ed Volleyball League continued its season with some hard-hitting competition.
