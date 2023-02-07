ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand County, CO

Grand County community leaders attend State of the Union address

Two Grand County community leaders had the opportunity to be guests at President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Kremmling rancher, fly-fishing guide, and Colorado River advocate Paul Bruchez was invited by Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet as his guest for the address.
Michael Brack named Fraser Town Manager

Beginning March 6, Fraser will have a new town manager — and he is already a familiar face at town hall. Assistant Town Manager Michael Brack will step up into the lead role, replacing current manager Ed Cannon. The Fraser Board of Trustees chose Brack for the role after...
Photos: Plenty of catches at 3 Lakes Ice Fishing Contest

Despite lots of snow, participants in the 35th annual 3 Lakes Ice Fishing Contest were all smiles with their catches. The contest, hosted by Destination Granby, took place at Grand Lake, Lake Granby and Shadow Mountain Reservoir from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29. Participants snowmobiled or trekked to their spots and enjoyed views of snow-covered pines across the ice.
Grand Arts Council welcomes Central City Opera singers to Grand Lake

Still looking for a romantic activity around Valentine’s Day? Head to the Grand Lake Community House on Saturday to see Central City Opera singers perform Songs of Love, Lust (And Everything In Between). The show starts at 7 p.m. at 1025 Grand Ave. General admission tickets cost $25 and...
Middle Park High School athletes sign college letters of intent

Middle Park High School held a special event Feb. 6 for seniors Tanyr Sornson and Micah Byrum, who signed college letters of intent to play basketball and football, respectively, at their future schools. Sornson will join the women’s basketball team at Hastings College, an NAIA school in Hastings, Nebraska, while...
