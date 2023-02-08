Read full article on original website
Major Retailer Closing Its Last 2 Locations in the Hudson Valley
One of the largest retail chains in the country is about to go extinct in the Hudson Valley. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond began closures of 87 locations, including stores in Kingston, NY and Middletown, NY. A recent announcement on February 7th shared that the last two remaining locations in the Hudson Valley will close their doors for good as well.
State of The Art ‘Smart Apartments’ Available For Rent in Wappingers Falls, NY
What was once an aging corner of Wappingers Falls has now flourished into a new 'smart' apartment complex. Over the last few years, you may have noticed construction at 2701 West Main St. heading into the Village of Wappingers Falls. That construction has now become what is known as The West Main Lofts.
Hawk rescued near Newburgh-Beacon Bridge
Officials with the New York State Bridge Authority got a report of an injured hawk and immediately stepped into action.
WARNING! Aggressive Coyote’s Reported In Poughkeepsie & Hyde Park, New York
Recent encounters with aggressive coyotes in Dutchess County have led to a warning being issued. The Hudson Valley is covered by beautiful land and in some parts much of that land is woods. No houses, buildings, or anything just woods for miles. That's a major reason so many folks love the area but woods for miles also bring many forms of wildlife.
Kiss to Release Live in Poughkeepsie, NY Album
The hottest band in the world will release a concert recorded live in Poughkeepsie during the 1984 Animalize Tour. Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons formed Kiss out of New York City in 1973. The group rose to fame in the mid to late 1970s with their elaborate stage shows. They have gone through many lineup changes throughout the years with Stanley and Simmons as the only original members.
Have You Seen the Giant Angel in Poughkeepsie?
There's a giant angel on the side of the road in Poughkeepsie, New York. Has anyone seen this thing?. If you take the same road every single day there's a good chance that you will notice something odd during your commute. It might be there for one day or maybe it has been there for weeks and you never really recognized it before. The other day I noticed someone driving with an inflatable doll in the front seat of their car. If that wasn't weird enough, the doll was wearing a hockey mask like Jason from the Friday the 13th movies.
2 Shot Inside Popular Hudson Valley Eatery, New York Man Arrested
Following a long investigation, a Hudson Valley man has been accused of shooting two men inside a popular eatery. Following a long investigation, a Rockland County man was charged with shooting two people inside a popular eatery. 2 Shot Inside Rockland County, New York Restaurant. Google. On October 22, 2022,...
5 Cool, Hip Hudson Valley Valentine’s Weekend Events
Whether you're single or not, these are some cool area events to check out. Valentine's Day is coming up and the Hudson Valley has no shortage of cool happenings. Establishments throughout the area are putting together some cool, hip events for those looking to do some pre Valentines celebrating over the weekend. We've compiled a list of 5 must-do events that would make Cupid proud.
Close to 200 Cats Found in Yonkers, New York Hoarding House
A Dutchess County animal rescue is helping a lower Hudson Valley shelter after over 150 cats are found in a hoarding house. Back on February 3rd, a couple was found dead in their Yorktown Heights, New York home. After a wellness check, it was discovered that the couple had died in the bedroom. Officials also found 150 cats in the residence in the area of 149 Cordial Road.
PD: Shopper Assaulted At Walmart In Hudson Valley, New York
One person was allegedly assaulted at a Walmart in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the Town of Wallkill Police Department announced one person was assaulted at Walmart. On Tuesday, February 7, around 4:40 p.m., members of the Town of Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of an assault in the parking lot of the Middletown Walmart located at 470 Route 211 E in the Town of Wallkill.
Hudson Valley Officer’s ‘Life Tragically Cut Short,’ Former NYPD
A fallen Hudson Valley police officer, who protected New York State for over 30 years, passed away, leaving behind a 7-year-old son. Here's how you can help the family. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced an officer passed away. Putnam County Sheriff's Office Dies. Putnam County Sheriff's Special Patrol Officer...
Woman Allegedly Attacks Neighbors With Hammer In Wallkill, New York
It was anything but a normal Sunday afternoon in Orange County when a neighbor dispute led to an arrest. Most Sunday afternoons are for family, chores, football (depending on the time of year), and for most of us to relax and get ready for the long work week ahead. Sundays are definitely NOT for attacking your neighbor with a hammer.
The Cheapest Places In Upstate New York, Hudson Valley For Dates
One Hudson Valley hometown is actually the "cheapest" place in New York State for dating. The Hudson Valley is full of great places to take a date. Westchester County, New York Town Is Cheapest Place for a date in New York State. You probably shouldn't tell your date you are...
Irresponsible Behavior Causes Anger at Hudson Valley Park
Why is it so hard for some people to follow the rules? I always like to see what's going on in different Facebook groups, so the other night I was looking and noticed a post that made me shake my head a few times. There are so many beautiful outdoor...
Dutchess County Fair announced for August 22 to 27
With over 50 rides and hundreds of vendors, there is fun and entertainment for all!
peekskillherald.com
Second suicide at Peekskill train crossing in a week
Wilmer Vicente Cango, a 19-year-old Peekskill High School Class of 2021 graduate, died on the train tracks on Monday morning, struck by the 7:08 a.m. southbound train at the Hudson Avenue crossing. The third suicide on Metro North tracks – and the second at Peekskill – in a week prompted MTA spokesperson Aaron Donovan to call it “a human tragedy. If you notice any concerning changes in loved ones, don’t ignore them. Start a conversation and assist in finding help,” he said. The Hudson Avenue grade level crossing was the scene of another fatality exactly a week ago, and on February 1st a 34-year-old man was struck and killed on the tracks at Dover on the Harlem Line.
‘Director’ of Huge Hudson Valley Heroin Organization Sentenced
A Hudson Valley "drug kingpin" is heading to prison for dealing "deadly" drugs across the region. On Thursday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler an Orange County man was sentenced for dealing drugs in the region. Orange County, New York Drug Dealer Sentenced. Richard McInturff, 32, of Port Jervis...
Hudson Valley Animal Shelter Seeks Assistance After Hoarding Rescue
There's nothing more fulfilling in life than being greeted by your favorite fur baby after a long day. Our pets can bring a sense of lightness and joy and raise our mood when we need it the most. There are many benefits of having our beloved, furry friends in our...
Coworkers Strike Rich At New York State’s ‘Luckiest’ Store
The New York State Lottery just confirmed a group of coworkers won $2 million playing Powerball. The ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley. The winning ticket was sold in what's been recently called the "luckiest" store in New York State. $1 Million Powerball Winner Sold in Newburgh, Orange County.
City of Newburgh considers new changes to the fire department
The city first discussed the idea of adding volunteers to its paid department last year. It came after a fatal fire caused scrutiny over cost-saving measures that cut the minimum number of firefighters on duty from ten to seven.
