Poughkeepsie, NY

101.5 WPDH

Major Retailer Closing Its Last 2 Locations in the Hudson Valley

One of the largest retail chains in the country is about to go extinct in the Hudson Valley. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond began closures of 87 locations, including stores in Kingston, NY and Middletown, NY. A recent announcement on February 7th shared that the last two remaining locations in the Hudson Valley will close their doors for good as well.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Kiss to Release Live in Poughkeepsie, NY Album

The hottest band in the world will release a concert recorded live in Poughkeepsie during the 1984 Animalize Tour. Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons formed Kiss out of New York City in 1973. The group rose to fame in the mid to late 1970s with their elaborate stage shows. They have gone through many lineup changes throughout the years with Stanley and Simmons as the only original members.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Have You Seen the Giant Angel in Poughkeepsie?

There's a giant angel on the side of the road in Poughkeepsie, New York. Has anyone seen this thing?. If you take the same road every single day there's a good chance that you will notice something odd during your commute. It might be there for one day or maybe it has been there for weeks and you never really recognized it before. The other day I noticed someone driving with an inflatable doll in the front seat of their car. If that wasn't weird enough, the doll was wearing a hockey mask like Jason from the Friday the 13th movies.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

5 Cool, Hip Hudson Valley Valentine’s Weekend Events

Whether you're single or not, these are some cool area events to check out. Valentine's Day is coming up and the Hudson Valley has no shortage of cool happenings. Establishments throughout the area are putting together some cool, hip events for those looking to do some pre Valentines celebrating over the weekend. We've compiled a list of 5 must-do events that would make Cupid proud.
HYDE PARK, NY
101.5 WPDH

Close to 200 Cats Found in Yonkers, New York Hoarding House

A Dutchess County animal rescue is helping a lower Hudson Valley shelter after over 150 cats are found in a hoarding house. Back on February 3rd, a couple was found dead in their Yorktown Heights, New York home. After a wellness check, it was discovered that the couple had died in the bedroom. Officials also found 150 cats in the residence in the area of 149 Cordial Road.
YONKERS, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

PD: Shopper Assaulted At Walmart In Hudson Valley, New York

One person was allegedly assaulted at a Walmart in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the Town of Wallkill Police Department announced one person was assaulted at Walmart. On Tuesday, February 7, around 4:40 p.m., members of the Town of Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of an assault in the parking lot of the Middletown Walmart located at 470 Route 211 E in the Town of Wallkill.
WALLKILL, NY
peekskillherald.com

Second suicide at Peekskill train crossing in a week

Wilmer Vicente Cango, a 19-year-old Peekskill High School Class of 2021 graduate, died on the train tracks on Monday morning, struck by the 7:08 a.m. southbound train at the Hudson Avenue crossing. The third suicide on Metro North tracks – and the second at Peekskill – in a week prompted MTA spokesperson Aaron Donovan to call it “a human tragedy. If you notice any concerning changes in loved ones, don’t ignore them. Start a conversation and assist in finding help,” he said. The Hudson Avenue grade level crossing was the scene of another fatality exactly a week ago, and on February 1st a 34-year-old man was struck and killed on the tracks at Dover on the Harlem Line.
PEEKSKILL, NY
Marcy, NY
96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

