ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winslow, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
knau.org

Holbrook police search for woman missing since 2021

The Holbrook Police Department continues to search for a 33-year-old woman who’s been missing for nearly a year-and-a-half. They say Candace Manuelito walked away from her mother’s vehicle in September 2021 in Holbrook. She was last seen wearing khaki pants and black shoes and was carrying a black...
HOLBROOK, AZ
flagscanner.com

Truck stuck in Flagstaff underpass – photos

10:37 am Flagstaff police and fire responding to the train track overpass where Milton turns into Route 66 near downtown for a truck that didn’t fit through the underpass and needs to unload a bus it was pulling. Use an alternate route if driving in the area.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy