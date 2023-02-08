ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
Albany Herald

Super Bowl QB on Falcons Drafting Matt Ryan: 'Not a Bad Decision'

The Atlanta Falcons took Matt Ryan at No. 3 overall in the 2008 NFL Draft over an eventual Super Bowl-winning quarterback ... well actually, two - Baltimore Ravens signal caller Joe Flacco and Kansas City Chiefs backup Chad Henne. But ahead of this year's Super Bowl, the latter believes the Falcons made the right call.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy