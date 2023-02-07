Read full article on original website
oxnardpd.org
Barricaded Felony Wanted Suspect
SUSPECTS: Martin Rojas, 26 year-old Oxnard Resident. On February 11, 2023 at approximately 9:22 P.M, Oxnard patrol officers were conducting an investigation regarding an assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats. During the investigation, officers learned that the suspect, Martin Rojas, was inside of a residence in the 2600 block of Lilac Walk. When officers attempted to contact Rojas, he closed the front door to the residence and refused to exit the residence.
calcoastnews.com
Man charged with two Central Coast cold-case murders
A man is in jail after DNA linked him to the 1981 murders of two Central Coast women, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 18, 1981, patrol deputies responded to the 700 block of Mobil Avenue in Camarillo, after the body of a woman was found in a carport. Rachel Zendejas, 20, had been kidnapped, raped and strangled.
SoCal man arrested on suspicion of assaulting, killing 2 women over 40 years ago
OXNARD, Calif. (TCD) -- A 68-year-old man was arrested this week in a 42-year-old cold case involving the deaths of two young women in Southern California. On Thursday, Feb. 9, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, and Oxnard Police Department announced Tony Garcia was taken into custody and charged with two counts of murder for the 1981 deaths of 20-year-old Rachel Zendejas and 21-year-old Lisa Gondek.
Ventura County man charged with cold case murders of two young women
A Ventura County man has been charged with the cold case murders of two young women in the 1980s on Thursday. The suspect, Tony Garcia, 68, is accused of killing Rachel Zendejas, a Camarillo resident and Lisa Gondek, an Oxnard resident, said the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office. Authorities say Garcia allegedly kidnapped, raped and […]
Alleged Road Rage Incident Leaves 1 Dead on Quiet Neighborhood Street
Whittier, Los Angeles County, CA: A man is dead and detectives were summoned to the scene of what appeared to be the aftermath of an alleged road rage incident Saturday afternoon. Los Angeles County Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision in a quiet neighborhood...
crimevoice.com
Ventura Man Arrested for Attempted Extortion and Stalking
February 8, 2023 – Ventura County, Ca. The spokesman for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department East County Major Crimes Unit, Detective Sergeant Rob Yoos has today announced the arrest of Canoga Park, Ca. resident Christopher McCloud pursuant to painstaking investigation lasting several months throughout 2022. According to Yoos,...
Igor Ortiz, 22 of Santa Barbara, sentenced 25 years to life for 2019 murder of Alberto Torres
Igor Ortiz, a 22-year-old Santa Barbara resident, has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the first-degree murder of Alberto Torres, announced Wednesday by Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch. The post Igor Ortiz, 22 of Santa Barbara, sentenced 25 years to life for 2019 murder of Alberto Torres appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
crimevoice.com
Suspect arrested for Criminally Threatening Dog and Owner
February 9, 2023 – Ventura County, Ca. – Pet ownership—which spread in record-breaking numbers across all demographics during the long night of Covid Pandemic lockdowns as people sought some level of furry-friend comfort and affection—appears to have risks beyond the occasional cat scratch or dog hair on a favorite cashmere sweater.
CHP Pursuit Ends in Front of Suspect’s Home in El Monte
El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspect that led California Highway Patrol on a chase from San Bernardino County ended with the suspect in custody in front of his home in a city neighborhood within Los Angeles County. CHP Baldwin Park took over a pursuit from the San Bernardino...
vidanewspaper.com
Bakersfield Gang Member Faces 105 Years in Prison For Oxnard Shooting
District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced today that on February 1, 2023, Raymond Reyes (DOB 05/29/90), of Bakersfield, was convicted by a jury of attempted murder and other crimes related to a 2021 shooting in Oxnard. On August 28, 2021, Reyes, a known gang member, fired four rounds towards the victim...
oxnardpd.org
Prohibited Person with Prior Firearms Convictions Arrested for Possessing a Zip Gun
SUSPECTS: Miklo Serrato, 22-year-old Oxnard resident. On February 9, at approximately 6:37 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit (Gang Unit) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1900 blk. of Ventura Rd. The driver was identified as Miklo Serrato, a documented Oxnard criminal street gang member. The officers had prior knowledge that Serrato had a prior firearm conviction. During the officers’ contact with Serrato, they learned he was in possession of a loaded firearm. Serrato was removed from the vehicle and officers recovered a loaded zip gun and a replica firearm. Zip guns are makeshift firearms often constructed from household supplies. Zip guns are often used by criminals because they are cheap, and untraceable. Serrato was arrested for possessing the zip gun. Officers conducted a records search on Serrato and confirmed that he has felony convictions for firearms possession as well as a felony assault.
LASD seeks missing woman, baby daughter last seen in La Puente
Authorities on Thursday sought the public’s help to find a woman and her 2-month-old daughter, and investigators allege that the woman has been “concealing her child from the Department of Children and Family Services.”. Detectives are looking for Breanna Torres, 25, and Sayvee Torres, according to the Los...
oxnardpd.org
News Release: Double Fatal Collision (2/12/23)
DRIVER Adult Male (name withheld pending next of kin notification) PASSENGER Adult Female (name withheld pending next of kin notification) CONTACT: Officer Alexis Arellano, Traffic Investigator | (805) 200-5668 |. On February 12, 2023, at approximately 12:07 a.m., officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to a call for service...
2 men accused of using elaborate fraud scheme to carjack victims in South Gate
Two men have been arrested in what authorities called an elaborate scheme to steal vehicles in the South Gate area by fraud and force. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said Thursday they know of 15 people who were victimized by Arnulfo Florentino Lira and Jose Luis Parga, of Bell Gardens, but there could be […]
crimevoice.com
Mid-Flood Thieves Tracked Down & Arrested
February 4, 2023 – Ventura County, Ca. – As if the impact of the area’s recent torrential rains, mudslides, and flooded neighborhoods wasn’t enough for the motoring public to deal with, there are apparently those individuals among us who don’t hesitate to seize the opportunities presented by the hardships of others to indulge in their criminal instincts.
oxnardpd.org
Post Release Offender with Three Prior Gun Convictions Arrested for Firearm Possession, Second Passenger Also Arrested for Firearm Possession
SUSPECTS: Juan Rivera, 22-year-old Oxnard resident. On February 8, at approximately 8:48 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit (Gang Unit) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1100 blk. of Hemlock St. The right front passenger, identified as suspect Juan Rivera, immediately fled from the vehicle while holding his waistband. Rivera was apprehended and officers recovered a loaded revolver where Rivera was taken into custody. Officers searched Rivera incident to his arrest and found Rivera to be in possession of methamphetamine.
kvta.com
Simi Pursuit Crash; Ventura Suspect Hides In Freeway Median; Criminals Still Being Criminals
Simi Valley police say they arrested a man for drunk driving after he crashed at the end of a pursuit Friday night. Officers were working a DUI saturation detail around 10 PM when one of them spotted a vehicle traveling at 86 miles an hour in the area of Tapo Canyon and Becky.
kvta.com
Two People Dead In Oxnard Crash
Oxnard police say two people died in crash early Sunday morning. It was reported at 12:07 AM at the intersection of Fifth Street and Portofino Place near Oxnard Airport. Police say two vehicles were involved, a 2020 Honda Civic and a 2022 Hyundai Sonata. The occupants of the Honda Civic...
kclu.org
Arrest made in more than four decade old double murder cold case in Ventura County
There’s been an arrest in a more than four decade old cold case in Ventura County, involving the brutal rapes and murder of two women. In January of 1981, Rachel Zendejas was abducted, sexually assaulted, and murdered in Camarillo. She left behind two young daughters. Then, in December of 1981, the same thing happened to Lisa Gondek, who was found dead in her Oxnard apartment.
davisvanguard.org
Guest Commentary: The Silent Treatment
People in California county jails are being punished for being Deaf, and that is unlikely to change any time soon. “I received over 1,400 disciplinary write-ups in the Ventura County Jail during my eight years there,” said Jaime Paredes, known as “Happy.”. Paredes was born Deaf. With a...
