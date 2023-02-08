The race for the O-K Gold girls’ basketball championship essentially is coming down to just two teams, Wayland and South Christian. The Lady Wildcats Friday evening defeated a Kenowa Hills outfit that entered the contest in second place, 57-42. The verdict left the ‘Cats with a record of 9-1 and dropped Kenowa to 7-3. South Christian, which late last month upset Wayland 54-48, is 8-2.

WAYLAND, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO