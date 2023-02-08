ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins, MI

townbroadcast.com

Lady ‘Cats stop Kenowa, but face a tough week ahead

The race for the O-K Gold girls’ basketball championship essentially is coming down to just two teams, Wayland and South Christian. The Lady Wildcats Friday evening defeated a Kenowa Hills outfit that entered the contest in second place, 57-42. The verdict left the ‘Cats with a record of 9-1 and dropped Kenowa to 7-3. South Christian, which late last month upset Wayland 54-48, is 8-2.
WAYLAND, MI
townbroadcast.com

Martin girls stay unbeaten in SAC Central Division

The Martin girls were able to stay unbeaten in the Central Division of the Southwest Athletic Conference Friday night by beating Saugatuck 43-36. The visiting Lady Clippers won by foiling Saugatuck’s box-in-one strategy to stop top scorer Makala Goddard. Her teammates accepted challenge nicely by scoring between seven and nine points apiece.
MARTIN, MI
townbroadcast.com

Hopkins girls fall into tie for 1st in O-K Silver hoops

The Hopkins girls’ varsity basketball team Friday night dropped into a tie for first place in O-K Silver Conference standings by suffering a 56-42 loss at NorthPointe Christian. Later in the evening, the Viking boys lost a 59-58 heartbreaker to the Mustangs at the buzzer. Their season season record...
HOPKINS, MI
townbroadcast.com

‘Coaches vs. Cancer’ fund-raiser realizes $20,000

The Wayland-Kenowa Hills girls’ and boys’ varsity basketball games Friday evening were highlighted by the annual “Coaches vs. Cancer” fund-raiser, sponsored by the Student Council. Local efforts raised about $20,000 for the cause.
WAYLAND, MI
townbroadcast.com

Bygone Days: A look at the past in NE Allegan County

(Taken from the archives at the Then & Now Historical Library in downtown Dorr) In anticipation of the approach of Valentine’s Day, the Globe published a front page photo of Diana Smith holding a sample of flowers offered at Peereboom’s Greenhouse on 137th Avenue in Leighton Township. Allegan...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
townbroadcast.com

Services at a later date for Martin grad Gary DeKilder

Gary Alan DeKilder, 64 of Allegan, died at his home Thursday, Feb. 2. He was 64. Born Nov.15, 1958, in Plainwell, he was the son of the late Donald and Lila Mae (McKibbin) DeKilder and the husband of Carla (Temple) DeKilder. Gary graduated from Martin High School in 1976, then enlisted in the Navy and served his country for four years.
ALLEGAN, MI
townbroadcast.com

Two Dorr lads earn ‘Young Hero’ award in emergency

Allegan County Sheriff Frank Baker, Undersheriff Larsen, Lt. John Paul Damveld and Deputy Matt Langlois Tuesday presented two young boys with an Allegan County Young Hero Award in front of their peers at Pine Street Elementary. Channing Haberman and Kaleb Connor were honored for the amazing job they did during...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI

