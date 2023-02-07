SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Denver women's tennis team (3-2) wrapped up its three-match road trip with a 5-2 loss at Utah on Friday. Denver dropped the doubles point but captured the first match to finish when fifth-year student Taylor Melville and freshman Claudia Martinez de Velasco took a 6-3 win in No. 2 doubles. The DU team broke right out of the gate and responded again after Utah's team of Samantha Horwood/Katya Townsend evened in up at 3-3, breaking once more to go up 5-3 and eventually close it out.

