Ida Jones: The meanest woman in DenverRick ZandDenver, CO
Electric billboards on city property could earn Aurora up to $450,000David HeitzAurora, CO
Denver Welcomes Migrants as Organizations Provide Support for Settling InTom HandyDenver, CO
Get thousands for your rent or mortgage in ColoradoR.A. HeimColorado State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
denverpioneers.com
No. 8 DU Gymnastics Tops West Virginia in Big 12 Conference Meet
DENVER – The No. 8-ranked University of Denver women's gymnastics team capped off a three-meet homestand with a 197.125 win over Big 12 Conference opponent West Virginia (195.575) on Sunday. COACH'S NOTES:. From Joy S. Burns Head Women's Gymnastics Coach Melissa Kutcher-Rinehart: "Today was a gritty, confidence-building team performance....
Denver Downs North Dakota State 83-71
DENVER – The University of Denver women's basketball team got a career-high 27 points from Emma Smith and a career-high 20 more off the bench from Angelina Robles to take the Pioneers past North Dakota State 83-71 on Saturday afternoon inside Hamilton Gymnasium. Following the game, Denver honored seniors...
DU Men’s Tennis Comes Up Short at Wichita State
WICHITA, Kansas – The University of Denver men's tennis team (2-4) dropped a narrow 4-3 match at Wichita State on Sunday. DU once again mixed up its doubles lineup, welcoming freshman Raffaello Papajcik for the second match in a row for a No. 3 doubles team up with junior Peter Sallay. The team kept on serve until the eighth game of the set before giving up the break to WSU's Bracks/King.
Denver Closes Out First Chance Invitational
DENVER – The University of Denver men's and women's swimming and diving programs wrapped up its pre-Summit League Championship slate on Saturday with the final day of the First Chance Invite at El Pomar Natatorium. Recap:. Day two of the meet opened with the 100 free. Luke Milburn led...
NDSU Pulls Away Late Against DU
FARGO, ND --The Denver men's basketball team came up short in a 78-70 loss to the North Dakota State Bison on the road Saturday. The Pioneers (13-15, 4-11) had three players score in double figures, led by Tommy Bruner, who had 18 points and five assists. Lukas Kisunas added 15 points and seven rebounds and Touko Tainamo chipped in as well with 12 points.
No. 4 Pioneers Down North Dakota 5-3
DENVER – The No. 4 Denver Pioneers hockey team scored two goals in a matter of 14 seconds in the second period to break open the score and earned a 5-3 victory against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Friday at Magness Arena. UND tied the game 2-2 with...
DU Women’s Tennis Falls at Utah
SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Denver women's tennis team (3-2) wrapped up its three-match road trip with a 5-2 loss at Utah on Friday. Denver dropped the doubles point but captured the first match to finish when fifth-year student Taylor Melville and freshman Claudia Martinez de Velasco took a 6-3 win in No. 2 doubles. The DU team broke right out of the gate and responded again after Utah's team of Samantha Horwood/Katya Townsend evened in up at 3-3, breaking once more to go up 5-3 and eventually close it out.
Denver Heads to West Coast for San Diego State Classic
Where: Rancho Sante Fe, Calif. (The Farms Golf Club) Anna Zanusso, Anna Krekling, Alyson Bean, Clara Gestsdottir, Emma Bryant. Live scoring available right HERE. Get dressed for Game Day! Get your Pioneers gear at ShopPioneers.com, the official online store of University of Denver Athletics. CHAMPIONS CLUB: Fans interested in donating...
No. 9 Pioneers Open Season With Comeback Win
DENVER – The No. 9 Denver Pioneers women's lacrosse team opened its 2023 season on Friday in comeback fashion, rallying to defeat the Louisville Cardinals 5-4 at the U of L Lacrosse Stadium. Denver scored five unanswered goals and shutout Louisville in the second half in a defensive-focused contest...
