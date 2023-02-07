Read full article on original website
A New Stephen King Movie Is Shifting to Theaters From Streaming
In what’s becoming a welcome trend, another genre movie that was originally slated to go directly to streaming is coming to theaters first. It happened with Blue Beetle, Smile, and Evil Dead Rise, and now, it’s happening with The Boogeyman. Based on a Stephen King short story from...
6 Critically Acclaimed Films To Stream On Hulu For Your Next Movie Night
a divorced single parentWhile many movie lovers like that Hulu has so many films to choose from, this can sometimes make the nightly task of choosing a film all the more difficult. With that said, we thought we’d leave it to critically acclaimed revi...
Everything we know about ‘La La Land’ coming to Broadway
Going now from Hollywood to Broadway, Emmy- and Tony-winning producer Marc Platt said that the musical is in development currently. What awards did La La Land win?
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Woman sat beside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reveals what they really spoke about at Grammys
Awards ceremonies are, by all accounts, incredibly boring. But while most people try and hide their feelings behind a smile, Ben Affleck's bored expression at the Grammys quickly became a meme online. And according to a nearby seat-filler at the awards ceremony, his wife Jennifer Lopez told him at the...
Snubbed by Oscars! Viola Davis, Taylor Swift shut out of 2023 Academy Awards nominations
Oscar nominations are here, but Eddie Redmayne, Brad Pitt, Danielle Deadwyler and Adam Sandler are just a few of the stars who shockingly missed out.
Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake
Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
‘Aladdin’ Star Mena Massoud’s First Slate for Press Play Productions Includes Stephen King Farsi-Language Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)
“Aladdin” star Mena Massoud has revealed the first slate of projects out of his company Press Play Productions, which aims to bridge the gap between Hollywood and the Middle East and North Africa. With offices in Dubai and Los Angeles, Press Play was founded by Massoud and producing partner Ali Mashayekhi, who heads content development in North America. George Shehata oversees content development in the MENA region. Massoud, who is of Egyptian heritage, broke out playing Aladdin in Guy Ritchie’s live-action adaptation of the Disney film. His other credits include Prime Video’s “Hotel for the Holidays,” the animated feature “Lamya’s Poem” and...
Oscar-Winning ‘Flashdance’ Singer Irene Cara’s Cause of Death Revealed: Report
Irene Cara, the star whose song “Flashdance... What a Feeling” won both an Oscar and a Grammy in 1984, died of hypertension and high cholesterol, according to TMZ. Cara’s official cause of death was listed as arteriosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease in documents from the Pinellas County Medical Examiner’s office obtained by the outlet on Thursday. Cara died on Nov. 25 at her Florida home, her publicist confirmed at the time. She was 63. The New York native became a household name at age 20 after winning the role of Coco Hernandez in 1980’s Fame, for which she also performed the title track. Her song, “Fame,” won best original song at that season’s Academy Awards. Less than three years later, she won another Oscar for the song she co-wrote and performed for Flashdance. On Jan. 26, her representative—who continues to battle skeptics who believe Cara’s death to be part of an elaborate hoax—said on Twitter that a public memorial was tentatively scheduled for March 18, or what would have been the singer’s 64th birthday.Read it at TMZ
America's movie mom Melinda Dillon of 'A Christmas Story,' dies at 83
Melinda Dillon, a two-time Oscar nominee best known for the movies A Christmas Story and Close Encounters of the Third Kind, has died at 83.
Oscars 2023 Best Picture Nominations: See the Full List
Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Tár, The Banshees of Inisherin, and Top Gun: Maverick are all up for Best Picture at the 2023 Oscars. Women Talking, Triangle of Sadness, Avatar: The Way of Water, and The Fabelmans are also up for this year’s award. The Oscars take place on March 12 in Los Angeles.
This New Eddie Murphy Flick Has Surpassed a Best Picture Nom to Become the #1 Movie on Netflix
Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill's new comedy, 'You People,' has quickly become the top movie on Netflix, even surpassing a film that got a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards.
The Oscars missed most of 2022’s best movies
The Academy has its own ideas — but we also have ours
Oscar predictions: Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’) close to becoming 3rd woman nominated for Best Cinematography
Plenty of music biopics are content to shoot their subjects’ iconic concerts straightforwardly, as though extended, by-the-numbers recreations of tour dates are what audiences expect and want to see. “Elvis” rejects that approach. From the way it zests the rock-and-roll king’s catalogue to its live-wire cinematography, Baz Luhrmann’s maximalist, jewel-toned vision reintroduces Elvis Presley to modern audiences through a kaleidoscopic experience that emulates the novelty which electrified ‘50s-era crowds. SEE Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’ cinematographer) on working with Baz Luhrmann: ‘There couldn’t be a more perfect person to make this film’ [Exclusive Video Interview] Cinematographer Mandy Walker currently occupies eighth place in Gold Derby’s combined odds for Best Cinematography....
‘Dark Lord: The Teenage Years’ to Get Stage Adaptation From ‘Heathers the Musical’ Creators (EXCLUSIVE)
Children’s book “Dark Lord: The Teenage Years” is getting a stage adaptation from Kevin Murphy (pictured above) and Laurence O’Keefe, the creators of “Heathers the Musical.” The stage musical adaptation will be produced by Buccaneer (“The Doll Factory”) and Halfire Entertainment (“Alias Grace”), who have acquired the rights to the book, which is written by Jamie Thomson. Murphy (“The Son”) and O’Keefe (“Legally Blonde the Musical”) have adapted the book for the stage with original music and lyrics. Andy Fickman (“She’s the Man”) is set to direct the show. He has directed all the West End productions of “Heathers the Musical” as...
Collider
Where to Watch the 'Titanic' 25th Anniversary Re-Release: Showtimes and Premiere Date
The last few months have been great for James Cameron. December 2022 saw the release of his latest film Avatar: The Way of Water, the long-anticipated sequel to his groundbreaking 2009 sci-fi epic Avatar. The former received plenty of critical praise with Collider's very own Ross Bonaime calling it "one of the most breathtaking moviegoing experiences of 2022." Furthermore, Avatar: The Way of Water went on to gross over $2 billion at the worldwide box office, dethroning Top Gun: Maverick as the highest-grossing film of 2022 and currently ranking as the fourth-grossing film of all-time—beating out the likes of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Avengers: Infinity War, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens—on top of breaking other box office records. Even though we've focused on Avatar: The Way of Water so far, what we actually want to talk about is another classic James Cameron picture: Titanic.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Scores Six Oscar Nominations, But Tom Cruise Gets Snubbed
Since landing in theaters last summer, Tom Cruise’s Top Gun sequel Top Gun: Maverick has earned mass critical acclaim. More recently, the action flic has seen nominations at the prestigious Golden Globes and was voted Best Picture by the National Board of Review. On Tuesday morning, Top Gun: Maverick earned further accolades, scoring six different Oscar nominations ahead of the 2023 awards show. However, Tom Cruise, who essentially spearheaded the entire project and gave it the green light, was completely snubbed.
Netflix's Agent Elvis Reveals Matthew McConaughey as Star With Trailer, Poster
Matthew McConaughey will star as the voice of Elvis Presley in the upcoming Sony Pictures Animation animated series coming to Netflix, Agent Elvis, and now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect with a new trailer and poster showing it off. Created by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie, Agent Elvis imagines the ...
‘History of the World, Part II’: Hulu Releases First Trailer For Mel Brooks‘ Sequel Series (TV News Roundup)
Hulu has released the first trailer for the upcoming comedy series “History of the World, Part II.” The sketch comedy series will premiere March 6 with two episodes, followed by the release two episodes daily until the finale on March 9. It’s been 40 years since the release of Mel Brooks’ “History of the World, Part I” film, and in the new series, Brooks has finally brought about a sequel. “History of the World, Part II” stars the creator, writer, and narrator; Brooks also exec produces the series alongside Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, Ike Barinholtz, David Stassen, Kevin Salter and Christie...
WUSA
Vanessa Lachey Says 'Love Is Blind' Fans Will Be 'Very Satisfied' With Raven and SK's Ending (Exclusive)
Vanessa Lachey doesn't think Love Is Blind fans will be disappointed when the season 3 After the Altar special drops its three episodes on Friday. The co-host of the hit Netflix dating show opened up to ET's Nischelle Turner about how the special covers the drama between stars Raven and SK.
