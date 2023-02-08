Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Bleacher Report
O.G. Anunoby Rumors: Grizzlies Offered Raptors 3 1st-Round Picks at Trade Deadline
The Toronto Raptors didn't trade O.G. Anunoby before Thursday's deadline, but the Memphis Grizzlies were among the many teams who tried to acquire the forward. "For instance, I've heard Memphis offered three first-round picks for Anunoby," ESPN's Zach Lowe said on The Lowe Post podcast (h/t RealGM). "But Toronto made it clear to these teams, like, 'we want a player, too.' I don't think that sort of player was on the table, at least from their view at least in Memphis."
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Kliff Kingsbury Visiting Texans, Discussing Job on DeMeco Ryans' Staff
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is visiting the Houston Texans on Friday to discuss a potential coaching job, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN. The Texans are yet to hire an offensive coordinator under new head coach DeMeco Ryans, although they are expected to hire former Cardinals defensive line coach Matt Burke as the defensive coordinator, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Bleacher Report
Ja'Marr Chase Doesn't Know How Bengals Will Keep Him, Tee Higgins Under Contract
Even Ja'Marr Chase is unsure of how the Cincinnati Bengals will manage to keep him and fellow wide receiver Tee Higgins for the long haul once their rookie contracts expire. "It would be nice for Tee to be on the same side with me still as long as we can go," Chase said to USA Today's Cydney Henderson. "Somebody later down the line is going to have to do something for us to have this team stay together."
Bleacher Report
Jazz Stacked with 15 1st-Round NBA Draft Picks After Trade for Lakers' Westbrook
The Utah Jazz have a war chest of future draft picks. With Wednesday's blockbuster trade between the Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves, the Jazz now have 15 future first-rounders until 2029, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:. When the team moved Rudy Gobert to the Wolves, they fetched unprotected first-round...
Bleacher Report
Joe Burrow Rumors: Bengals QB Wants to Structure New Contract to Keep Weapons
The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the best young cores in the NFL, but many of those young players will be due for significant contract extensions in the near future that could force the group to be split up. One of those players is quarterback Joe Burrow, though Bengals wide...
Bleacher Report
Josh Jacobs Says Derek Carr Benching Was 'Definitely Weird' for Raiders Locker Room
Having a quarterback change in the middle of the season is never a comfortable process. Las Vegas Raiders' star running back Josh Jacobs learned that firsthand this season after long-time starter Derek Carr was benched in December after the team was knocked out of playoff contention. Carr ended up having...
Bleacher Report
Taylor Lewan Says He Expects to be Cut By Titans, Will Consider Retiring from NFL
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan said that he expects to be released and is now contemplating retirement. Lewan made the remarks in an interview with Titans senior editor Jim Wyatt on Friday. "In the next couple of weeks, I will be cut by the Tennessee Titans – that will...
Bleacher Report
Jets' Woody Johnson Discusses Possible Aaron Rodgers Interest Amid Trade Rumors
New York Jets co-owner Woody Johnson spoke with ESPN's Dianna Russini about the team's potential interest in quarterback Aaron Rodgers prior to the NFL Honors event Thursday. Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters after the season that the team was "committed" to finding a veteran quarterback. They're in the...
Bleacher Report
49ers' Nick Bosa Wins 2022-23 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award
San Francisco 49ers edge-rusher Nick Bosa has won the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year award for the first time in his career. Never a doubt ¯\_(ツ)_/¯<a href="https://twitter.com/nbsmallerbear?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nbsmallerbear</a> is the AP Defensive Player of the Year. <a href="https://t.co/SddNXf70GA">pic.twitter.com/SddNXf70GA</a>. NFL @NFL. A well-deserved honor for the DPOY...
Bleacher Report
Chase Young's 5th-Year Contract Option Being Evaluated by Commanders, Ron Rivera Says
The Washington Commanders have not decided whether they will pick up defensive end Chase Young's fifth-year contract option, head coach Ron Rivera told reporters Wednesday. Young has played three NFL seasons after Washington selected him with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft. He earned Defensive Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowl honors while helping lead Washington to an NFC East title. Young racked up 7.5 sacks, 44 tackles, four forced fumbles (three recoveries) and a touchdown.
Bleacher Report
Knicks Trade Rumors: Josh Hart Dealt to NY; Blazers Get Cam Reddish, 1st Round Pick
The Portland Trail Blazers traded small forward Josh Hart to the New York Knicks on Wednesday in exchange for Cam Reddish and a protected future first-round pick, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. In the Hart-Reddish deal, the Knicks are sending the Blazers a lottery protected 2023 first-round pick that turns into...
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant Rumors: Grizzlies Offered Every Draft Pick, Swap to Nets in Trade Talks
In the race for supremacy in the Western Conference, the Memphis Grizzlies made an all-in attempt to acquire Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets. Per ESPN's Zach Lowe, the Nets have been aware going back to July that the Grizzlies were "ready to trade every pick and swap of its own" to land Durant.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Want 'Premium Reserve' PG, Possible Chris Paul Successor
The Phoenix Suns already made waves by acquiring Kevin Durant, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, but they may not be done making trades. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported Phoenix has "contacted opposing teams in search of point guard reinforcements" in its desire to find "premium reserve ballhandling options who could even perhaps replace [Chris] Paul in the future."
Bleacher Report
Pistons Rumors: James Wiseman Was Detroit's Top-Ranked Prospect in 2020 NBA Draft
The Detroit Pistons made a surprising move ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline by shipping forward Saddiq Bey to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team deal to acquire center James Wiseman from the Golden State Warriors. While many view Wiseman as a project, the Pistons apparently hold him in higher...
Bleacher Report
Josh Jacobs Wants to Sign New Raiders Contract: 'I Just Bought a House in Vegas'
Much of the early offseason focus for the Las Vegas Raiders has centered on whether they will acquire Aaron Rodgers. Despite the uncertainty at quarterback, running back Josh Jacobs wants to stay put, even though he is a free agent ahead of the 2023 campaign. "For me, I got the...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy 'a Prime Candidate' for Ravens, Commanders OC Jobs
Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is a "prime candidate" for the same role with the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Bieniemy signed a one-year contract with the Chiefs prior to the 2022 NFL season. On Monday, the 53-year-old addressed his present situation and...
Bleacher Report
Warriors Rumors: Jonathan Kuminga 'Likely' Would Have Been in O.G. Anunoby Trade
O.G. Anunoby remains a Toronto Raptor after the NBA trade deadline, but according to ESPN's Zach Lowe, the Raptors faced no shortage of offers for the sixth-year forward. The Golden State Warriors were one of several teams that vied for Anunoby, but Toronto likely would've wanted Jonathan Kuminga in the deal, per Lowe, and Golden State wasn't willing to pay that price.
Bleacher Report
Colts Rumors: Insider Says 'Nobody Knows' Who Indianapolis Will Hire as HC
The Indianapolis Colts don't appear to be in a rush toward hiring a new head coach, and it sounds like there's uncertainty as to who will eventually land the position. According to The Athletic's Zak Keefer, there's no indication that a decision has been made is imminent despite the team's expansive search.
