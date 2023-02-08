ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
Bleacher Report

O.G. Anunoby Rumors: Grizzlies Offered Raptors 3 1st-Round Picks at Trade Deadline

The Toronto Raptors didn't trade O.G. Anunoby before Thursday's deadline, but the Memphis Grizzlies were among the many teams who tried to acquire the forward. "For instance, I've heard Memphis offered three first-round picks for Anunoby," ESPN's Zach Lowe said on The Lowe Post podcast (h/t RealGM). "But Toronto made it clear to these teams, like, 'we want a player, too.' I don't think that sort of player was on the table, at least from their view at least in Memphis."
MEMPHIS, TN
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Kliff Kingsbury Visiting Texans, Discussing Job on DeMeco Ryans' Staff

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is visiting the Houston Texans on Friday to discuss a potential coaching job, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN. The Texans are yet to hire an offensive coordinator under new head coach DeMeco Ryans, although they are expected to hire former Cardinals defensive line coach Matt Burke as the defensive coordinator, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Ja'Marr Chase Doesn't Know How Bengals Will Keep Him, Tee Higgins Under Contract

Even Ja'Marr Chase is unsure of how the Cincinnati Bengals will manage to keep him and fellow wide receiver Tee Higgins for the long haul once their rookie contracts expire. "It would be nice for Tee to be on the same side with me still as long as we can go," Chase said to USA Today's Cydney Henderson. "Somebody later down the line is going to have to do something for us to have this team stay together."
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

Jets' Woody Johnson Discusses Possible Aaron Rodgers Interest Amid Trade Rumors

New York Jets co-owner Woody Johnson spoke with ESPN's Dianna Russini about the team's potential interest in quarterback Aaron Rodgers prior to the NFL Honors event Thursday. Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters after the season that the team was "committed" to finding a veteran quarterback. They're in the...
Bleacher Report

49ers' Nick Bosa Wins 2022-23 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award

San Francisco 49ers edge-rusher Nick Bosa has won the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year award for the first time in his career. Never a doubt ¯\_(ツ)_/¯<a href="https://twitter.com/nbsmallerbear?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nbsmallerbear</a> is the AP Defensive Player of the Year. <a href="https://t.co/SddNXf70GA">pic.twitter.com/SddNXf70GA</a>. NFL @NFL. A well-deserved honor for the DPOY...
Bleacher Report

Chase Young's 5th-Year Contract Option Being Evaluated by Commanders, Ron Rivera Says

The Washington Commanders have not decided whether they will pick up defensive end Chase Young's fifth-year contract option, head coach Ron Rivera told reporters Wednesday. Young has played three NFL seasons after Washington selected him with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft. He earned Defensive Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowl honors while helping lead Washington to an NFC East title. Young racked up 7.5 sacks, 44 tackles, four forced fumbles (three recoveries) and a touchdown.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Want 'Premium Reserve' PG, Possible Chris Paul Successor

The Phoenix Suns already made waves by acquiring Kevin Durant, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, but they may not be done making trades. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported Phoenix has "contacted opposing teams in search of point guard reinforcements" in its desire to find "premium reserve ballhandling options who could even perhaps replace [Chris] Paul in the future."
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Josh Jacobs Wants to Sign New Raiders Contract: 'I Just Bought a House in Vegas'

Much of the early offseason focus for the Las Vegas Raiders has centered on whether they will acquire Aaron Rodgers. Despite the uncertainty at quarterback, running back Josh Jacobs wants to stay put, even though he is a free agent ahead of the 2023 campaign. "For me, I got the...
Bleacher Report

Warriors Rumors: Jonathan Kuminga 'Likely' Would Have Been in O.G. Anunoby Trade

O.G. Anunoby remains a Toronto Raptor after the NBA trade deadline, but according to ESPN's Zach Lowe, the Raptors faced no shortage of offers for the sixth-year forward. The Golden State Warriors were one of several teams that vied for Anunoby, but Toronto likely would've wanted Jonathan Kuminga in the deal, per Lowe, and Golden State wasn't willing to pay that price.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

