Twitter reacts to Ja Morant, Confrontation Occurred Outside After Game Versus Pacers
Source: Justin Ford / Getty
T he NBA investigated a postgame incident that took place in the loading dock of the FedExForum in Memphis as the Pacers were about to depart one week ago, back on Jan. 29.
A report was published an hour before the Pacers hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers late Sunday afternoon.
It was reported that “acquaintances of Grizzlies star Ja Morant aggressively confronted members of the Pacers traveling party near the team’s bus in the loading area of FedExForum, and later someone in a slow-moving SUV — which Morant was riding in — trained a red laser on them.”
It was also reported that a Pacers security guard present at the time remarked “That’s 100 percent a gun.”
REACTIONS FROM TWITTER!
1. Shannon Sharpe on Ja Morant:
2.
3.
- Tom Joyner’s Flashback: On This Day Featuring Etta James
- Will Damar Hamlin Ever Play Football Again? NFL Doctor Weighs In
- A Black History Month Series of Community Conversations About Advancing Health and Black Equity
- Houston Man Lured To Home Via Dating App Kills Woman’s Boyfriend
- The Savage Halftime Hookup Sweepstakes [Enter Here]
- We Owe You One: What Black People Built
- The Police ‘Murder’ Of Tyre Nichols: A Timeline Of Events
- Exclusive: Lyfe Jennings Talks New Music, Battling Stage Anxiety And Rebuilding His Brand
- SNAP Recipients To See Drastic Cut In Benefits Next Month
- Tom Joyner’s Flashback: On This Day Featuring Gordon Parks
Comments / 0