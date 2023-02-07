Read full article on original website
6 hotels in Karen: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Karen, Nairobi including Severine Cottages & Lounge, Amelia Karen Hotel, The Cycads, Karen Ndege House Inn, Karen Crescent Hotel, Severine Cottages & Lounge. 1. Severine Cottages & Lounge. 37 Lamwia Road, Karen, Nairobi 00509 Kenya. Excellent. 88%. Good. 12%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 0%
The best available hotels & places to stay near Jibhi
Discover the best hotels in Jibhi, Kullu District, Himachal Pradesh including The Blue Stream Cottage, Zostel Homes Laida, The Hostalgic, Jibhi, The Hosteller Shoja, Wilderness Home Jibhi, TreeSouls Riverside Cafe & Hostel Jibhi, Rocky Mountain Lodge Jibhi, The Forest Pinnacle & Cafe, Riverdale Camps & Cafe Jibhi, The Himalayan Wild Retreat.
6 hotels in Stiavnicke Bane: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Stiavnicke Bane, Banska Bystrica Region including Boutique Hotel Siglisberg, Richnava Park, Pod Horou, Mullerov Dom, Pink cottage-100yo mining house, Chata UVZ UK Richnava. 1. Boutique Hotel Siglisberg. 2. Richnava Park. Male Richnavske Jazero, Stiavnicke Bane 969 81 Slovakia. Excellent. 100%. Good. 0%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor.
Top 5 hotels in Gerlosberg, Austria
See why so many travelers make Alpengasthof Enzianhof their guest house of choice when visiting Zell im Zillertal. Providing an ideal mix of value, comfort and convenience, it offers a romantic setting with an array of amenities designed for travelers like you. Parish Church Zell am Ziller (1.7 mi), located nearby, makes Alpengasthof Enzianhof a great place to stay for those interested in visiting this popular Zell im Zillertal landmark. Guests have access to a sun terrace while staying at Alpengasthof Enzianhof. In addition, Alpengasthof Enzianhof offers an on-site restaurant, which will help make your Zell im Zillertal trip additionally gratifying. And, as an added convenience, there is free parking available to guests. While in Zell im Zillertal be sure to experience nearby cafes such as Cafe Conditorei Gredler KG. Best of all, Alpengasthof Enzianhof makes it easy to experience some great Zell im Zillertal attractions like Spruce Tree Castle, which is a popular park. At Alpengasthof Enzianhof, your comfort and satisfaction come first, and they look forward to welcoming you to Zell im Zillertal.
Kampung Raja Hotels | Places to Stay in Kampung Raja
We went for short vacation during weekends. It was only an hour drive from home. The resort was in great location next to Bukit Keluang hiking point. It has 4 swimming pools of various depths, kids friendly and open 24hours. Room was clean and has basic facilities, fridge, aircond, hot water, tv, heater, iron, n iron board. As for breakfast, only ala carte available, nasi kerabu daging bakar, if you are not fond of eating this food better booking without complimentary breakfast. There is no room service for food. A lot of cheap food, seafood & western available at restaurants near to this resort.
8 hotels in Gunungsitoli: Best hotel deals for 2023
Jl. Raya Pelud Binaka No. 219 Km. 17,8, Gunungsitoli 22870 Indonesia. Our capsule hostel is only 3 minutes from the Binaka Aiport of Gunungsitoli and 30 minutes from central of Gunungsitoli. Our capsule hostel is new and the first in the island. We have 8 capsules with air conditioner and 2 shared bathroom. We also provide free airport transfer to our guests.
Carentan-les-Marais Hotels | Places to Stay in Carentan-les-Marais
Discover the best hotels in Carentan-les-Marais, Manche, Basse-Normandie, Normandy including Hotel le Vauban, Angoville44, L'Escapade, Kyriad Carentan, Domaine Airborne, Chambres d'hotes 101e Airborne, Le Domaine Saint-Hilaire, L'Auberge Normande, Flower Camping Le Haut Dick, La Roseliere. 1. Hotel le Vauban. 7 rue Sebline, 50500 Carentan, Carentan-les-Marais France. Excellent. 32%. Good. 49%
Hersonissos Hotels | Places to Stay in Hersonissos
Sandy, peaceful beaches and ancient ruins beckon travelers to Chersonisos, a one-time Roman port on the island of Crete. This is a family-friendly place, with plenty of activities for kids. The Lychnostatis Open Air Museum gives you the chance to explore the trades and lifestyles of early islanders. Exhibits include a herbarium, olive oil and wine presses and workshops on ceramics, shoe making and weaving. The aquarium showcases local sea creatures, as do the town's many traditional cafes, though in a completely different (and more delicious) manner.
Top 10 hotels in Schitu, Romania
We loved the place because it was isolated and private. We were surrounded by wild nature and wild beaches and we had enough space to walk our two dogs. We also chose it because it had no regular facilities (like children friendly beach or close shops and food stores) so it was not that crowded and loud. The rooms were great, the view was fantastic, the hosts were warm and friendly.
Top 10 hotels in Harnosand Municipality, Sweden
Discover the best hotels in Harnosand Municipality, Vasternorrland County, Midnight Sun Coast including Royal Hotell Och Restaurant, Highway, Sedin Villa Bed & Breakfast, Hotell City, First Hotel Stadt, Nattvikens Vandrarhem, Urban Getaway Hotels, Villa Arboretum, Varsta Diakonigard Sorgarden, Centrala lagenheter med allt som behovs!. 1. Royal Hotell Och Restaurant. Strandgatan...
6 Top-Rated Hotels in Sevremoine, Maine et Loire, Pays de la Loire
1 Lieu Dit la Felixiere, 49450 Saint-Andre-de-la-Marche, Sevremoine France. Situé à 30mn du puy du Fou, c'est un gîte magnifique, dans une grange rénovée avec goût et aspect pratique ! Tout est prévu et bien plus encore.. Kathy et Daniel dit "Félix" nous ont accueillis avec simplicité et convivialité ! Excellent moment. A choisir les yeux fermés !
