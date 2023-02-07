Read full article on original website
Miller Street Dance Academy Summer Camps
Miller Street Dance Academy’s four-day summer camps focus on creating a safe environment where children have fun and express themselves through dance. Campers are constantly active and engaged throughout the day with a variety of activities which include games, hand painting, arts and crafts, tumbling, and, of course, dance! With our camps being offered for 3-8 years of age, we split into groups during portions of the day so similar-aged children can be challenged at an appropriate level in addition to having fun.
