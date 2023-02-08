Read full article on original website
investing.com
Crude oil heads lower, consolidating after U.S. inventories build
Investing.com -- Oil prices edged lower Thursday, handing back some of the week’s healthy gains after U.S. crude stocks rose strongly, raising further doubts about the strength of demand in the world’s largest consumer. By 09:45 ET (14:45 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 1.1% lower at $77.62 a...
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
Turkey earthquake drone footage shows fissures slicing through land
TEVEKKELI/TEPEHAN, Turkey, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Drone footage in southern Turkey showed fissures slicing and cracking across fields, roads, streams and hillsides, caused by a massive earthquake that struck the region at the start of the week.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Gizmodo
FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon
We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
A Message to the World From Inside a Russian Prison
Leading Russian opposition figure Ilya Yashin writes from inside prison about how the world must work with Russians to resist Putin
Kim Jong Un tells troops to prepare for war
After disappearing for 36 days, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un resurfaced Tuesday during a meeting with military officials and ordered his country to “prepare for war.”
Ukraine claims its first kill of Russia's 'Terminator' armored vehicle, believed to be one of Putin's most advanced weapon systems
Ukraine's governor of the Luhansk region shared images that appeared to show a "Terminator" armored vehicle destroyed after a direct hit.
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
Russia has prepared 1,800 tanks and 4,000 armoured vehicles 'for invasion in ten days'
A Ukrainian official, speaking to Foreign Policy, also estimated that Russia has 300 helicopters and 2,700 artillery systems ready for a new invasion.
investing.com
Fed’s Waller to crypto buyers: Don’t be surprised if the price goes to zero
Investing.com -- U.S. regulators’ rhetoric against cryptocurrencies reached new heights Friday when Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller warned that digital coins could lose all their value someday and buyers shouldn’t expect to be bailed out. “If you buy crypto-assets and the price goes to zero at some point,...
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
investing.com
China’s 180M digital yuan airdrop, Devastation in Turkey, Laos’ CBDC: Asia Express
China’s 180M digital yuan airdrop, Devastation in Turkey, Laos’ CBDC: Asia Express. Our weekly roundup of news from East Asia curates the industrys most important developments. China airdrops 180 million digital yuan to celebrate Lunar New Year. According to state-owned media Global Times, Chinese cities airdropped a total...
investing.com
Oil prices fall 1% as U.S. crude, fuel inventories swell
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell about 1% on Thursday as U.S. crude inventories swelled to their highest in months, while the prospect of the Federal Reserve continuing with an aggressive rate hike path rattled sparked fears about weakening fuel demand. Brent crude futures slipped 86 cents to $84.23 a...
investing.com
Exclusive-To tap U.S. government billions, Tesla must unlock EV chargers
(Reuters) -Tesla CEO Elon Musk has often talked about opening his Supercharging network to competitors, but has never actually done so in the United States, where the company dominates the electric vehicle market. Now, the brash CEO may have 7.5 billion reasons to accelerate those plans. The Department of Transportation...
investing.com
US Fed is in a Massive Crypto De-bank Operation, Panics Community
US Fed is in a Massive Crypto De-bank Operation, Panics Community. A Web3 leader said there is a draconian operation to de-bank crypto. Some people think it is an overblown FUD. Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO stands against the SEC’s supposed intention to ban crypto staking. The crypto community speculates that...
investing.com
North American companies notch another record year for robot orders
(Reuters) - North American companies struggling to hire workers in the tightest labor market in decades brought on more robots last year than ever before, with many earmarked for new electric vehicle and battery factories under construction. Demand for robots appears to have slackened near the end of the year,...
investing.com
Top 10 AI Crypto Projects to Lookout for in 2023
The crypto industry is an ever-evolving market. Starting with Bitcoin, the crypto sector is now home to a myriad of digital tokens. Among the many digital tokens, AI cryptos have become a huge interest across the community. Table of contents. The Mutated Child of Artificial Intelligence and Cryptocurrency. The Importance...
investing.com
Looting and hygiene worries add to rescuers' burden in Turkey
ANTAKYA, Turkey (Reuters) - Volunteers struggling to find ever fewer survivors in the quake-hit Turkish city of Antakya said on Saturday ransacking and hygiene problems were adding to their daunting task. One resident, searching for a colleague buried in a collapsed building, said he witnessed looting in the first days...
investing.com
Australia's four biggest banks fully pass on central bank rate hike
(Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTC:CMWAY) and Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Corp followed their two main rivals on Thursday in saying they would fully pass on to customers the 0.25 percentage point interest rate rise implemented by the central bank on Tuesday. Like National Australia Bank (OTC:NABZY) and ANZ Group...
