investing.com

Crude oil heads lower, consolidating after U.S. inventories build

Investing.com -- Oil prices edged lower Thursday, handing back some of the week’s healthy gains after U.S. crude stocks rose strongly, raising further doubts about the strength of demand in the world’s largest consumer. By 09:45 ET (14:45 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 1.1% lower at $77.62 a...
Gizmodo

FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon

We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
MONTANA STATE
investing.com

Fed’s Waller to crypto buyers: Don’t be surprised if the price goes to zero

Investing.com -- U.S. regulators’ rhetoric against cryptocurrencies reached new heights Friday when Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller warned that digital coins could lose all their value someday and buyers shouldn’t expect to be bailed out. “If you buy crypto-assets and the price goes to zero at some point,...
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
investing.com

China’s 180M digital yuan airdrop, Devastation in Turkey, Laos’ CBDC: Asia Express

China’s 180M digital yuan airdrop, Devastation in Turkey, Laos’ CBDC: Asia Express. Our weekly roundup of news from East Asia curates the industrys most important developments. China airdrops 180 million digital yuan to celebrate Lunar New Year. According to state-owned media Global Times, Chinese cities airdropped a total...
investing.com

Oil prices fall 1% as U.S. crude, fuel inventories swell

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell about 1% on Thursday as U.S. crude inventories swelled to their highest in months, while the prospect of the Federal Reserve continuing with an aggressive rate hike path rattled sparked fears about weakening fuel demand. Brent crude futures slipped 86 cents to $84.23 a...
investing.com

Exclusive-To tap U.S. government billions, Tesla must unlock EV chargers

(Reuters) -Tesla CEO Elon Musk has often talked about opening his Supercharging network to competitors, but has never actually done so in the United States, where the company dominates the electric vehicle market. Now, the brash CEO may have 7.5 billion reasons to accelerate those plans. The Department of Transportation...
IOWA STATE
investing.com

US Fed is in a Massive Crypto De-bank Operation, Panics Community

US Fed is in a Massive Crypto De-bank Operation, Panics Community. A Web3 leader said there is a draconian operation to de-bank crypto. Some people think it is an overblown FUD. Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO stands against the SEC’s supposed intention to ban crypto staking. The crypto community speculates that...
investing.com

North American companies notch another record year for robot orders

(Reuters) - North American companies struggling to hire workers in the tightest labor market in decades brought on more robots last year than ever before, with many earmarked for new electric vehicle and battery factories under construction. Demand for robots appears to have slackened near the end of the year,...
INDIANA STATE
investing.com

Top 10 AI Crypto Projects to Lookout for in 2023

The crypto industry is an ever-evolving market. Starting with Bitcoin, the crypto sector is now home to a myriad of digital tokens. Among the many digital tokens, AI cryptos have become a huge interest across the community. Table of contents. The Mutated Child of Artificial Intelligence and Cryptocurrency. The Importance...
investing.com

Looting and hygiene worries add to rescuers' burden in Turkey

ANTAKYA, Turkey (Reuters) - Volunteers struggling to find ever fewer survivors in the quake-hit Turkish city of Antakya said on Saturday ransacking and hygiene problems were adding to their daunting task. One resident, searching for a colleague buried in a collapsed building, said he witnessed looting in the first days...
investing.com

Australia's four biggest banks fully pass on central bank rate hike

(Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTC:CMWAY) and Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Corp followed their two main rivals on Thursday in saying they would fully pass on to customers the 0.25 percentage point interest rate rise implemented by the central bank on Tuesday. Like National Australia Bank (OTC:NABZY) and ANZ Group...

