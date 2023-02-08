ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Here are the Supreme Court justices attending, sitting out State of the Union

By Zach Schonfeld
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DP3BV_0kfusCMo00

The five sitting Supreme Court justices attending the State of the Union are being joined by two of their predecessors, the first time a retired justice has attended the president’s address in 26 years.

Retired Justices Stephen Breyer and Anthony Kennedy, two regular attendees during their years on the bench, have again returned to the House chamber for the annual speech.

They are joined by their successors — Justices Ketanji Brown Jackson and Brett Kavanaugh — as well as Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Elena Kagan and Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

The last time a former justice attended was former President Clinton’s State of the Union address on Feb. 4, 1997, when Byron White joined.

While some sitting justices haven’t attended in more than a decade, Breyer and Kennedy were quite the regulars while on the bench.

They were the only two justices to attend former President George W. Bush’s address in 2002, when seven of their colleagues sat out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sCOpB_0kfusCMo00

Then-President George W. Bush waves before the State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol January 23, 2007 in Washington, DC. In addition to the war in Iraq, Bush was expected to touch on a wide range of topics including energy, education, immigration and health care. (Photo by Larry Downing/POOL)

Breyer became the only justice to attend for each of the next three years, and he made appearances at every State of the Union afterward until 2019. Tuesday marks the first following the justice’s retirement.

“I think it’s very, very, very important — very important — for us to show up at that State of the Union because people today, as you know, are more and more visual,” Breyer told Fox News in 2015.

“I’d like them to read, but they are visual,” Breyer continued. “And what they see in front of them in that State of the Union is the federal government, every part — the president, the Congress, the Cabinet, the military, and I would like them to see the judges too because federal judges are also part of that government, and I want to be there.”

Some of the justices who opted not to attend on Tuesday came with little surprise.

Justice Samuel Alito stopped attending after 2010, when he gained attention for mouthing the words “not true” as then-President Obama denounced the Supreme Court’s Citizens United v. FEC ruling on campaign finance.

Justice Clarence Thomas last attended a State of the Union in 2006 and will again miss the address.

During a 2010 speech at a law school, Thomas said he stopped going because it’s “very uncomfortable for a judge to sit there” since it has become “so partisan,” according to The New York Times .

“There’s a lot that you don’t hear on TV,” Thomas said. “The catcalls, the whooping and hollering and under-the-breath comments.”

Tuesday will mark the second State of the Union that Justice Neil Gorsuch has missed. He has attended three since joining the court during the Trump administration in 2017.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who is also not in the House chamber, hasn’t gone since 2016.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

200 students stage walkout at Alabama high school in protest over Black History Month program

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Over 200 students at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa County participated in a walkout protest Wednesday following controversy involving a Black History Month program. Students claim that school administration told them their student-run Black History Month program could not reference anything that happened before the 1970s, including slavery, the Black […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Mississippi detainee found dead in Texas

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hinds County detainee, who escaped on December 25, 2022, was found dead in Texas on Tuesday, February 7. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Traverro McElroy, 36, and Tyler Charles Payne, 31 were missing at headcount the day they escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center. Investigators believe one […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

High school coach accused of secretly recording teen

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Lynn Haven man was arrested for allegedly secretly recording a teen girl while she showered and changed in his home, the Lynn Haven Police Department said Tuesday. Daniel Gilbert Franklin, 56, was arrested after the 14-year-old victim allegedly found the camera and reported it to her parents, police wrote. […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WKRG News 5

Mississippi police officer fired after man dies in custody

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson police officer, who was placed on administrative leave following the death of a man in custody, was fired. City officials said Kenya McCarty was terminated and was no longer with the Jackson Police Department (JPD). McCarty was placed on administrative leave in early January, along with Avery Willis and […]
JACKSON, MS
WKRG News 5

Hunter Biden attorney rejects House Oversight request for records

In a sharply worded opening volley against the House GOP’s probe into Hunter Biden and the business dealings of President Biden’s family, an attorney for the president’s son denied a request for documents and information from the Oversight and Accountability Committee, saying it has “no legislative purpose.” “Peddling your own inaccurate and baseless conclusions under […]
WKRG News 5

Mother accused of assaulting pregnant 14-year-old daughter in Louisiana

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 30, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a residence on Desiard Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, a 14-year-old victim advised that her mother, Clemetris Thomas, and her mother’s boyfriend allegedly assaulted her. NBC 10 […]
WEST MONROE, LA
WKRG News 5

Alabama pastor changes federal plea in drug case, again

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A well-known Dothan Pastor has once again changed his plea in his federal criminal case. According to court documents filed on February 6, Pastor Kenneth Glasgow has changed his plea from guilty to not guilty. This is the second time Glasgow has changed his plea. In November, Glasgow changed his original […]
DOTHAN, AL
WKRG News 5

1 person injured in shooting in Ensley, deputies investigating

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting in Ensley that sent one person to the hospital. ECSO said they responded to a shooting call at 1:13 p.m., near Figland Ave., and West Devane Street in Ensley. Upon arrival, deputies found one victim with a gunshot wound, who has now […]
ENSLEY, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

76K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy