Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Medicaid coverage is expiring for millions of Americans—but there may be a way to keep many of them insured
Getting everyone who is eligible for free or discounted health insurance to sign up for it requires making it as easy as possible to enroll—and that convenience especially matters for young, healthy and low-income people. Those are the key findings of a recent study I conducted with Myles Wagner, an economics Ph.D. student.
Healthline
Why Millions of People Might Get Kicked Off of Medicaid in April
Between 5.3 million and 14.2 million people may lose their Medicaid coverage in the next year as provisions put in place during the pandemic start to expire. This can disrupt medical care for many low-income individuals and others. Some newly uninsured people may be to seek care at emergency departments...
Motley Fool
15 Million People Could Lose Medicaid Benefits As Emergency COVID-19 Provisions End
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. What happened. The COVID-19 public health emergency...
Bill to change SNAP, Medicaid benefits passes subcommittee; likely to be amended
DES MOINES, Iowa — A bill reducing what people could purchase when using SNAP benefits passed the Iowa House’s Health and Human Services Subcommittee Thursday. The bill would make changes to benefits and eligibility requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid. In its current form, the bill would limit what people can buy […]
WCNC
VERIFY: Millions of Americans will lose Medicaid, including some who are still eligible
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Millions of Americans could be losing Medicaid coverage starting in April. This is because states will now have to begin checking enrollees' Medicaid eligibility, a process that was put on hold due to the pandemic. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, 15 million...
Changes for SNAP recipients coming March 1, 2023
MAINE, USA — There's a looming deadline you should know about if you receive help from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP. As of March 1, 2023, Emergency Maximum Assistance benefits for SNAP will end entirely, and monthly payment amounts will return to normal. That means Americans will be losing out on an average of $82 per month of extra money they had been receiving over the course of the pandemic.
Stimulus check update: Payment of $1,200 to each eligible American citizen
Many states are still reeling from the economic fallout of the 2009 coronavirus pandemic and are looking for ways to assist their residents, including providing a stimulus check. After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative efforts, the Working Families Tax Credit was launched Wednesday by the...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Medicaid federal poverty standards updated
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on Thursday released updated federal poverty level standards applied to eligibility criteria for Medicaid. For 2023, the poverty guideline in all states except Alaska and Hawaii is $14,580 for a one-person family/household and $19,720 for a two-person family/household. 2023 standards for individuals dually...
SNAP payments to shrink in 32 states as emergency benefits end next month
For nearly three years, households have been receiving an additional $95 or more on top of their normal allotment. But that extra money is set to expire next month.
Federal government to end SNAP emergency allotments
Press Release The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is a federally funded program meant to supplement the
How Medicare Advantage Insurers Will Be Affected By Proposed 2024 Payment Cut
Medicare Advantage insurers might see an average 2.27% reduction in baseline payments in 2024, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said Wednesday. If the idea is approved, according to StatNews, the industry will see a net loss of more than $3 billion. What Happened: Medicare authorities are seeking to...
bhbusiness.com
Senators Call Out Aetna, Anthem BCBS, Humana, United Healthcare for Mental Health ‘Ghost Networks’
A bipartisan group of senators has called out large payers for their mental health “ghost networks,” which provide an inaccurate list of in-network providers. “Ghost networks” often list providers no longer in-network, accepting patients, or having closed their practice. The lawmakers noted that ghost networks could lead to mental health access issues and make it challenging for patients to find in-network providers.
Savvy Senior: How to cover dental care in retirement
I had dental insurance through my work for many years but lost it when I retired and joined Medicare. Where can retirees find affordable dental care?. Unfortunately, about two-thirds of U.S. retirees don’t have dental insurance today. Without coverage from traditional Medicare, and with private dental insurance typically costing too much to be feasible, most seniors are stuck paying full out-of-pocket prices every time they visit a dentist. While there’s no one simple solution to affordable dental care there are a variety of options that can help cut your costs. Here’s where to look.
Man indicted for more than $140 million Medicare and Medicaid fraud
A New Jersey man and his business were indicted for allegedly defrauding Medicare and Medicaid out of more than $140 million, the Justice Department announced.
Vox
A worrisome trend in American hospitals is hurting poor patients
Dylan Scott covers health care for Vox. He has reported on health policy for more than 10 years, writing for Governing magazine, Talking Points Memo and STAT before joining Vox in 2017. Over the past four decades, US hospitals have gradually moved from public hands to private ones. The share...
them.us
After a Trans Doctor Changed Her Name, Insurance Companies Stopped Reimbursing Her
A transgender doctor was forced to use her life savings to keep her clinic afloat and stay in her home after insurance companies rejected her claims for nearly two years, all because she changed her name. Dr. Tiffany Najberg, a Louisiana physician who operates the medical clinic UrgentEMS in Shreveport,...
beckerspayer.com
What 7 payers said about Medicaid redeterminations
Payer executives are expecting to lose members in their Medicaid managed care contracts as states begin the redetermination process, but some are hopeful to convert some of these members to other lines of business. States will begin unwinding the continuous coverage requirements that kept many on Medicaid through the public...
beckerspayer.com
What 6 payers said about CMS' Medicare Advantage auditing crackdown
Payer executives are still taking stock of tougher Medicare Advantage auditing standards CMS unveiled Jan. 31. On fourth-quarter earnings calls, executives told their investors they are evaluating next steps and awaiting more information from CMS. Leaders said they were pleased CMS decided not to extrapolate the new rules to contracts...
The end of a pandemic-era boost to SNAP benefits is compounding the burden low-income households already face
A pandemic-era boost to the funds low-income households receive to buy groceries is ending, setting the stage for a potential rise in food insecurity. For nearly three years, an emergency allotment has provided households that participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, with at least $95 extra per month to spend on food.
CVS just struck a $10.6 billion deal with Oak Street Health to become a one-stop shop for healthcare
CVS will buy Oak Street Health for $10.6 billion, adding clinics and other primary care abilities to its growing list of healthcare operations.
Comments / 0