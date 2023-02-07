ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

ESPN disrespects Steelers QB Kenny Pickett in 2022 redraft

By Curt Popejoy
 3 days ago
ESPN undertook the project of redrafting the first two rounds of the 2022 NFL draft now that the 2022 regular season is wrapped up. We will dig more into what went right and wrong with the Pittsburgh Steelers in this redraft but there was nothing more surprising than how ESPN treated quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Despite having a very strong rookie campaign, Pickett could do no better than move up to No. 16 from No. 20 to the New Orleans Saints. Meanwhile Mr. Irrelevant, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy shot all the way up to be the No. 4 overall pick.

Was Purdy a better quarterback than Pickett last season? This is highly debatable but personally, I’d have loved to have seen what would have happened if their teams had been reversed and Pickett was coached by the 49ers and Purdy was under the guidance of Matt Canada. But hey, you let us know in the comments if you are OK with where Pickett ended up.

