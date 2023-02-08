ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ultimate Classic Rock

Pat Benatar Announces Spring Headlining Tour

Pat Benatar – along with her husband and musical partner, Neil Giraldo – has announced a run of spring tour dates. The duo will play their first U.S. concert of the year on March 9 as part of the Love Rocks benefit in New York. Further headlining dates are scheduled throughout April, as Benatar will perform in New York, New Jersey, North Carolina and Florida.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
StyleCaster

What’s The Difference Between Record of the Year and Song of the Year? 2 Of The Biggest Grammy Categories Explained

If you’ve watched a whole Grammy Awards ceremony, you might be wondering why there were two different awards for most likely the same songs. The Record of The Year and Song of the Year difference is actually pretty simple. The Grammys have given awards in these distinct categories since the first-ever Grammy Awards ceremony in 1959, along with Album of the Year. These three awards, along with Best New Artist, are always presented near the end of the ceremony and are known to be the most prestigious awards in the music business. They’re otherwise known as the Big Four. Billie Eilish...
American Songwriter

Mick Fleetwood Reveals the Future of Fleetwood Mac is “Sort of Unthinkable Right Now”

Prior to his Grammy “in memoriam” performance of Fleetwood Mac‘s 1977 Rumours track “Songbird,” along with Sheryl Crow and Bonnie Raitt during the 65th annual Grammy Awards, drummer Mick Fleetwood said that he doesn’t see a future for his legendary band following the death of their keyboardist and songwriter Christine McVie, who died on November 30, 2022, at 79.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Five Reasons Warren Zevon Should Be in the Rock Hall of Fame

Warren Zevon, one of the great singer-songwriters of his generation, has been eligible for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction since 1994 but had to wait nearly three decades before his first nomination. His 2023 nod arrived 20 years after his death, putting an end to one of the most shocking oversights in Rock Hall history.
Rolling Stone

Covid Hits E Street as Band Members Miss Bruce Springsteen’s Dallas Show

Covid has hit E Street as Bruce Springsteen was forced to play Dallas Friday night without some key band members due to coronavirus. On just the sixth show of Springsteen’s 2023 North American tour, the E Street Band were without guitarist Steven Van Zandt and violinist/singer Soozie Tyrell (missing her second straight show). Patti Scialfa, who missed some concerts this tour but played others — including Tuesday night in Hollywood, Florida — was also absent, without explanation. “We got a few members missing tonight – Stevie Van Zandt – COVID, Soozie Tyrell – COVID, Patti Scialfa… But goddammit, we’re gonna give...
DALLAS, TX
Consequence

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Announce 2023 Tour Dates

Hot off their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo have announced a run of 2023 tour dates. The trek begins March 9th, when the musical and life partners join James Taylor, the John Mayer Trio, Sheryl Crow, Gary Clark Jr., and more in performing at the Love Rocks NYC concert benefiting people with HIV/AIDS. From there, the duo will play headlining gigs down the East Coast before teaming up with P!NK for more shows across the United States. See their full tour itinerary below.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Burt Bacharach, Legendary Songwriter, Dies at 94

Burt Bacharach passed away from natural causes in his Los Angeles home on February 8. Bacharach was an incredibly talented composer and songwriter, working with many of the biggest pop musicians of the 20th century. His usual lounge pop style would also go on to inspire tons of artists as the decades went on.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Watch Elvis Costello Pay Tribute to Burt Bacharach at Opening Performance of 10-Night NYC Stand

Elvis Costello opened a 10-night run at New York City’s Gramercy Theatre Thursday, the night after Burt Bacharach died, and, as expected, paid tribute to the music legend who was his friend and collaborator since the mid-1990s. He covered three songs that Bacharach had hits with as a songwriter in the 1960s, with the promise of getting to some of the many songs they wrote together later in the run. “It’s been a tough day,” Costello told the sold-out crowd. “You know, a really great man left us yesterday. And people say, when somebody leaves you who’s a great age, they...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ultimate Classic Rock

Warren Zevon Albums Ranked Worst to Best

Warren Zevon didn't start as a caustically funny singer-songwriter who'd amass some of music's biggest and best artists as lifelong fans and conspirators. His earliest records – first as part of the Los Angeles duo Lyme & Cybelle and then a solo debut, Wanted Dead or Alive, that arrived in 1969 to little attention – barely hinted at what was to come (though Lyme & Cybelle's 1966 single "Follow Me" was one of only three times Zevon hit Billboard's Hot 100).
Consequence

Burt Bacharach, Architect of the Modern Pop Song, Dead at 94

Burt Bacharach, the acclaimed songwriter and composer whose lush orchestrations, challenging jazz chord progressions, and effortless melodies made him synonymous with the golden era of American pop music, has died at the age of 94. According to the Associated Press, Bacharach died Wednesday (February 8th) at home in Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
