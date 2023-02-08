Read full article on original website
Georgia Maq: All My Friends by LCD Soundsystem is the most perfect song of all time
The Camp Cope singer was adrift and alone in LA when a synth-heavy song anchored her to home – and a sense of hope
guitar.com
Roger Waters: “David Gilmour and Rick Wright? They can’t write songs, they’ve nothing to say”
Roger Waters performs in Moscow, 2018. Credit: Epsilon / Getty. Roger Waters has levelled fresh criticism at his former Pink Floyd bandmates David Gilmour and the late Rick Wright, proclaiming they “can’t write songs”. In an exclusive interview with The Telegraph where he revealed that he had...
Pat Benatar Announces Spring Headlining Tour
Pat Benatar – along with her husband and musical partner, Neil Giraldo – has announced a run of spring tour dates. The duo will play their first U.S. concert of the year on March 9 as part of the Love Rocks benefit in New York. Further headlining dates are scheduled throughout April, as Benatar will perform in New York, New Jersey, North Carolina and Florida.
What’s The Difference Between Record of the Year and Song of the Year? 2 Of The Biggest Grammy Categories Explained
If you’ve watched a whole Grammy Awards ceremony, you might be wondering why there were two different awards for most likely the same songs. The Record of The Year and Song of the Year difference is actually pretty simple. The Grammys have given awards in these distinct categories since the first-ever Grammy Awards ceremony in 1959, along with Album of the Year. These three awards, along with Best New Artist, are always presented near the end of the ceremony and are known to be the most prestigious awards in the music business. They’re otherwise known as the Big Four. Billie Eilish...
Congratulations Hudson Valley! Here are the Babies Born in 2022
Did you or someone in your family welcome a 'new addition' to the family in 2022? Share it with us. Here are some of the adorable baby photos that were submitted by very proud Hudson Valley parents. Someone, one of the entrants, will be the winner of a $500 gift...
Remember When ‘Some Girl Named’ Lady Gaga Was on ‘The Hills’?
Before Lady Gaga was the Grammy-winning pop icon-turned-actress we all know and love today, did you know she appeared briefly on an episode of MTV's hit soap-reality show, The Hills?. According to Fandom, production on the fourth season of The Hills began in the spring of 2008, around the time...
Mick Fleetwood Reveals the Future of Fleetwood Mac is “Sort of Unthinkable Right Now”
Prior to his Grammy “in memoriam” performance of Fleetwood Mac‘s 1977 Rumours track “Songbird,” along with Sheryl Crow and Bonnie Raitt during the 65th annual Grammy Awards, drummer Mick Fleetwood said that he doesn’t see a future for his legendary band following the death of their keyboardist and songwriter Christine McVie, who died on November 30, 2022, at 79.
NME
Fans are sharing Noel Gallagher’s duet of ‘This Guy’s In Love With You’ with Burt Bacharach
Fans have been posting footage of Noel Gallagher‘s ’90s duet with Burt Bacharach following the latter’s death this week. The legendary composer passed away of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday (February 8). He was 94 years old. Gallagher, who is a...
Five Reasons Warren Zevon Should Be in the Rock Hall of Fame
Warren Zevon, one of the great singer-songwriters of his generation, has been eligible for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction since 1994 but had to wait nearly three decades before his first nomination. His 2023 nod arrived 20 years after his death, putting an end to one of the most shocking oversights in Rock Hall history.
Covid Hits E Street as Band Members Miss Bruce Springsteen’s Dallas Show
Covid has hit E Street as Bruce Springsteen was forced to play Dallas Friday night without some key band members due to coronavirus. On just the sixth show of Springsteen’s 2023 North American tour, the E Street Band were without guitarist Steven Van Zandt and violinist/singer Soozie Tyrell (missing her second straight show). Patti Scialfa, who missed some concerts this tour but played others — including Tuesday night in Hollywood, Florida — was also absent, without explanation. “We got a few members missing tonight – Stevie Van Zandt – COVID, Soozie Tyrell – COVID, Patti Scialfa… But goddammit, we’re gonna give...
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Announce 2023 Tour Dates
Hot off their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo have announced a run of 2023 tour dates. The trek begins March 9th, when the musical and life partners join James Taylor, the John Mayer Trio, Sheryl Crow, Gary Clark Jr., and more in performing at the Love Rocks NYC concert benefiting people with HIV/AIDS. From there, the duo will play headlining gigs down the East Coast before teaming up with P!NK for more shows across the United States. See their full tour itinerary below.
Burt Bacharach, Legendary Songwriter, Dies at 94
Burt Bacharach passed away from natural causes in his Los Angeles home on February 8. Bacharach was an incredibly talented composer and songwriter, working with many of the biggest pop musicians of the 20th century. His usual lounge pop style would also go on to inspire tons of artists as the decades went on.
Elvis Costello Honors the Late Burt Bacharach During New York Show
A longtime Burt Bacharach collaborator, Elvis Costello paid tribute to the composer during the first performance of his 10-night residency at the Gramercy Theater in New York City. “A really great man left us yesterday,” he said to the crowd at the Feb. 9 show. “And people say when somebody...
What Celebrity Jeopardy Champ Celebrated With a Catskill Shoutout?
We'll take Local Shoutouts for $100, Alex. Since the passing of Alex Trebek in November 2020, I haven't really paid much attention to Jeopardy. I'll be honest, no one could fill Trebek's shoes and watching the infamous game show felt awkward. However, recently I've been seeing clips of Celebrity Jeopardy...
Watch Elvis Costello Pay Tribute to Burt Bacharach at Opening Performance of 10-Night NYC Stand
Elvis Costello opened a 10-night run at New York City’s Gramercy Theatre Thursday, the night after Burt Bacharach died, and, as expected, paid tribute to the music legend who was his friend and collaborator since the mid-1990s. He covered three songs that Bacharach had hits with as a songwriter in the 1960s, with the promise of getting to some of the many songs they wrote together later in the run. “It’s been a tough day,” Costello told the sold-out crowd. “You know, a really great man left us yesterday. And people say, when somebody leaves you who’s a great age, they...
Warren Zevon Albums Ranked Worst to Best
Warren Zevon didn't start as a caustically funny singer-songwriter who'd amass some of music's biggest and best artists as lifelong fans and conspirators. His earliest records – first as part of the Los Angeles duo Lyme & Cybelle and then a solo debut, Wanted Dead or Alive, that arrived in 1969 to little attention – barely hinted at what was to come (though Lyme & Cybelle's 1966 single "Follow Me" was one of only three times Zevon hit Billboard's Hot 100).
Burt Bacharach, Architect of the Modern Pop Song, Dead at 94
Burt Bacharach, the acclaimed songwriter and composer whose lush orchestrations, challenging jazz chord progressions, and effortless melodies made him synonymous with the golden era of American pop music, has died at the age of 94. According to the Associated Press, Bacharach died Wednesday (February 8th) at home in Los Angeles...
