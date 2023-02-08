Read full article on original website
Related
Stereogum
Tove Lo – “Borderline”
It was just last fall that Tove Lo released her front-to-back catchy album Dirt Femme, but it hasn’t taken the Swedish pop singer long to circle back. Tonight, she debuts a brand-new single called “Borderline,” which is a co-write with Dua Lipa. It’s technically not the first...
In 2010, a 19-Year-Old Man Consumed a Slug As a Dare. He Was Never the Same Since
In 2010, a group of young friends were enjoying a night outdoors in Australia, laughing and drinking red wine. One of the friends, Sam Ballard, was dared to consume a snail that was creeping on the ground. Despite initial skepticism, Sam took the dare and ate the snail.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
Deal-Breaker? Dakota Johnson Pushing For Kids With Longtime BF Chris Martin After 5 Years Together, But Coldplay Crooner Keeps 'Tabling The Discussion'
Actress Dakota Johnson is ready to expand her family with longtime boyfriend Chris Martin, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned, and it may lead to a breaking point if he doesn't get on board with the idea five years into their relationship.Although the daughter of powerhouses Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson has pushed for building a brood of her own, it appears Martin may have cold feet."Chris keeps tabling the discussion, but fact is, he fears he's too old to go down that road again as a new father," a pal alleged, noting the Coldplay crooner, 45, already shares 18-year-old daughter Apple...
Ozzie Nelson: His Talented and Tragic Life
He began his career as a bandleader and went on to star in, produce, write, and direct one of the most popular radio and television franchises in the history of entertainment. But he died too young at only 69 on June 3, 1975.
Nelly and Nadine review – tender tale of lesbian concentration camp survivors
This documentary opens with newsreel footage of concentration camp survivors arriving by boat in Sweden in 1945 – they are mostly women, smiling and waving at the camera. Director Magnus Gertten explains that he’s spent years trying to put names to the faces. One is a Dutch socialist and feminist who returned to Amsterdam after the war to her women’s health clinic; another a 16-year-old Jewish girl from Poland with a beautiful smile who does not yet know that she is the only survivor in her family. Finally, the face of a Chinese woman, not smiling, but fixing the camera with an intense stare.
Kimberly Stewart & Benicio del Toro Pose with Daughter In Rare Photo Alongside Grandpa Rod Stewart
Kimberly Stewart shared a sweet family photo from her recent trip to Puerto Rico on Thursday, February 9. The actress, 43, shared a photo of herself posing alongside her daughter Delilah Genoveva, 11, her dad Rod Stewart, 78, and Delilah’s dad Benicio del Toro, 55. The whole family smiled in the sweet shot from Kimberly’s Instagram, which she captioned with a heart emoji.
bravotv.com
Fraser Has a Message for Captain Sandy After Their Tense Conversation: “Fire Me”
Is the morale aboard St. David sinking fast as the crew hits troubled waters?. In the final moments of the February 6 episode of Below Deck, Captain Sandy Yawn spoke to chief stew Fraser Olender about how she felt like the interior crew members were doing “a lot of standing around chatting” in the pantry after the guests from Charter 6 ate breakfast.
David Hasselhoff’s Daughter Taylor Marries Fiancé Madison Fiore: Photos
David Hasselhoff‘s daughter Taylor Hasselhoff, 32, got married to her fiancé Madison Fiore, 33, on Saturday, February 4. The nuptials took place in front of 186 family members and friends at Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, California, according to PEOPLE, who shared the first photos from the wedding. Taylor looked gorgeous in her Pronovias white wedding dress, while Madison wore a white tuxedo with a black bowtie. “It was so great being able to bring everybody together from our families and friends, and have everybody in the same room,” Taylor told PEOPLE.
bravotv.com
Shannon Storms Beador Shared a Sweet Photo with Her “Man”
The Real Housewives of Orange County mom had an outing with a loyal companion. If there’s anyone Shannon Storms Beador can count on, it’s her old pal Archie. The Real Housewives of Orange County mom has had her faithful companion by her side since 2016. And based on a recent post, it looks like the two are still keeping great company.
Fabian: A Look Back at the Legendary Teen Idol's Life and Career
According to entertainment journalist Gary Brumburgh and IMBD.com, "Swinging teen idol Fabiano Anthony Forte, better known to his fans as Fabian, was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1943, to a police officer. His father took ill and died when Fabian was young and the boy was forced to find work to help pay the family bills. With no experience but looks to die for, he was "discovered" one day by record promoters and artificially groomed for rock 'n' roll stardom. Given singing lessons and a complete visual makeover (including black pompadour and sexy V-neck sweaters), Fabian was marketed with a rebel image and snarling baritone unlike the other clean-cut heartthrobs of his heyday, Frankie Avalon and Bobby Rydell. After a couple of false starts, including one of his earliest singles entitled 'Shivers, Fabian zoomed to stardom on the strength of Dick Clark's American American Bandstand (1952), later winning the Silver Award as 'The Most Promising Male Vocalist of 1958.'"
Olivia Wilde Is ‘Quietly Dating’ Again Following Harry Styles Split: ‘He Makes Her Happy’
Late night talking? Olivia Wilde is “quietly dating again” following her November 2022 split from Harry Styles, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “The man she’s with is ‘normal’ by Hollywood standards and treats her with respect. He’s loyal, without being needy and worships the ground she walks on,” the insider reveals of the...
bravotv.com
Paige Reveals Something New About Her Relationship with Craig: “It’s Not Great for Us”
Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover’s relationship has been put to the test on Summer House, Southern Charm, and two weeks of living together in Vermont for Winter House Season 2, and it has survived. However, according to Paige, the odds are stacked against the duo when it comes to...
Harry and Meghan's Netflix Series Outcome "Not What They Hoped For" - PR Expert
A PR specialist has suggested that the contentious Netflix documentary series starring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not have been "what they were hoping for." In the Harry & Meghan series, which debuted on the streaming service in December, they made a number of accusations regarding the firm and their time as working royals. And currently, they have a defamation lawsuit filed against them by Samantha, Meghan's half-sister, for which a judge has ordered the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to be interrogated.
Stereogum
Pile – “Lowered Rainbow”
Next week, Pile will release a new album, All Fiction. They’ve shared a few singles from the album so far: “Loops,” “Poisons,” and “Nude With A Suitcase.” Now, Pile are back with one more track, “Lowered Rainbow,” which comes with a video directed by Nespy5euro.
Popculture
'Mr. Robot' Star's Partner Files for Divorce
Mr. Robot star Carly Chaikin and her husband, television producer Ryan Bunnell, have called it quits. Bunnell reportedly filed for divorce after just over a year of marriage. The two dated for years and got engaged in September 2018. They married in November 2021. Bunnell filed the petition for divorce,...
Stereogum
K-Pop Company HYBE Buys Atlanta Rap Giant Quality Control
One of the great Atlanta rap success stories in recent years has been the rise of Quality Control Music, the Atlanta-based record label and management company that Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas founded in 2013. In the past decade, QC has discovered, developed, and pushed artists like the Migos, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, and City Girls. In Joe Coscarelli’s great 2022 book Rap Capital, there are all sorts of great anecdotes about the way QC works — about how, for instance, the founders pushed Lil Baby to become a rapper when he was just a weed dealer who gambled with rappers a lot. Quality Control has forged relationships with major labels, but it’s remained independent until now.
Stereogum
Nicholas Allbrook – “Jackie”
Australia’s Nicholas Allbrook — whom you might know from Pond and Allbrook/Avery, not to mention being a touring member of Tame Impala until 2013 — has announced his fourth studio solo album. Produced by Allbrook and HOKO, and mixed by Jay Watson, Manganese follows 2019’s Wabi Sabi Bruto Bruta and will be out in June. Along with the news is a lead single and video, “Jackie.”
Stereogum
Small Black – “Desert Of The Heart”
Small Black returned with a new album in 2021, and in 2023 they’re releasing a sort-of new album. Having revived an old hard drive full of music recorded around the time of their 2009 self-titled debut EP, the band retrieved a bunch of old material and expanded the EP into a full album. It’s being released as a 2xLP set, with sides C and D respectively comprising rarities and a sort of sonic scrapbook of that era. (Side D will be exclusive to the vinyl release.)
Comments / 0