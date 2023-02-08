Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Denny's Permanently Closes in BloomingtonBryan DijkhuizenBloomington, IN
Men’s Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
Rutgers falls to Illinois on the road
Rutgers came out strong against Illinois but a second-half scoring drought did the Scarlet Knights in. A failure to score for a 10-minute stretch led to Rutgers' demise in a 69-60 loss to the Illini. The loss drops Rutgers to 16-9 and 8-6 in Big Ten play. Here is a closer look at how it went down.
Indiana basketball: Pregame focal points against Michigan
Indiana enters a hostile environment at Michigan tonight. What do the Hoosiers need to do to beat the Wolverines?
Indiana’s Malik Reneau has emerged as the most productive freshman post player in the Big Ten
Malik Reneau continues to emerge for Indiana. In fact, he’s the most productive freshman post player (power forward or center) in the Big Ten so far this season. The 6-foot-9 freshman has been a very solid contributor overall for the No. 18 Hoosiers (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten), who have won seven of their past eight entering this evening’s game (6 p.m., ESPN) at Michigan (14-10, 8-5).
Examining Rutgers' Transfer Portals Gains and Losses
The transfer portal continues to play an integral part in recruiting and Rutgers is no different from any other school as players come and go every year. After the end of the 2022 season, Rutgers has lost more scholarship players than it gained through the transfer portal. That is not necessarily a bad thing as it means more room for more new players. Thus far, Rutgers has landed five incoming transfers and more are expected to follow.
Former Penn State running back Miles Sanders’ ultimate goal is within reach at Super Bowl LVII
Late on a Friday night in April 2019, a group of reporters crowded around a telephone at the NovaCare Complex in South Philadelphia. Miles Sanders, who the Philadelphia Eagles had drafted earlier in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, was on the line from his party in Pittsburgh, where he was celebrating the next stage of his career with friends and family.
Goin’ 2 The Hoop Scoreboard 2-10-23
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Goin’ 2 The Hoop has got you covered on several basketball games across the Wabash Valley. Here is a list of games we will cover tonight. Scores will be updated as we get them. Indiana Games. Terre Haute South – 78 at West...
Biden names Holcomb to Council of Governors
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — President Biden has named Governor Eric Holcomb to the Council of Governors. The council was established in 2010 and worked with the White House on national security issues. It consists of 10 bipartisan governors across the U.S., including Ohio, Michigan and Minnesota. Holcomb was appointed Thursday...
Daviess County fisher caught the biggest fish of 2022
Some big fish were caught in Indiana in 2022. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources recently released its Fish of the Year, award winners. Last year, 71 anglers submitted entries for 55 different species including numerous entries for popular fish like largemouth bass, rainbow trout, and bluegill. Several lesser-known species also received submissions, including emerald shiner, golden shiner, and mottled sculpin.
WGCL NEWS — Gas Prices Likely to Increase This Weekend
Gas prices have been falling in Indiana recently, but GasBuddy says that is likely to change. Patrick DeHaan is the head of petroleum analysis for the company. He lists the ongoing war in Ukraine as one of the reasons gas prices will go up soon but says it’s too early to predict how much of an increase we’ll see. DeHaan suggests getting a tank of gas tomorrow or Friday morning to avoid the higher prices.
"There will be no election fraud" Indiana House Bill would allow same-day voter registration, if passed
INDIANA (WTHI) - An Indiana house bill could bring same-day voter registration to the Hoosier state. An Indiana State University student group says same-day voter registration could help increase voter turnout. That's why one local student says she supports house bill 1427. Election season is always a busy time for...
