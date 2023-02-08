State of the Union 2023: Sinema steals the show in her yellow dress as she yuks it up with GOP

S en. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) was spotted sporting a flamboyant yellow dress while chatting with her Republican colleagues prior to Joe Biden's 2023 State of the Union address.

The dress drew attention on social media. It's a striking departure from her more modestly dressed colleagues.

Patrick Semansky/AP Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., talks on the House floor before President Joe Biden arrives to deliver the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)



Others were less than charitable towards her fashion choice and mocked her appearance with comparisons to characters such as Tweety Bird from Looney Tunes and Big Bird from Sesame Street .



She took her seat by fellow centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) to watch the address.