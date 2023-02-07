Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Rice Lake Teen Makes Court Appearance For Deadly Crash
The Rice Lake teenager accused of killing two other teens in a wreck last October made his first appearance in Barron County court. 16-year-old Troy Huehn Jr. is accused of rolling his car after hitting a railroad crossing while going 106 miles-per-hour. The two passengers in his car, 14-year-old Evah...
wiproud.com
Eau Claire man sentenced to 26 years for meth, guns, and violence
EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – An Eau Claire man charged with 11 counts including first-degree recklessly endangering safety and burglary is sentenced. 20-year-old Aaron Jones is sentenced in Eau Claire County for three separate cases. Jones will serve a total of 26 years in prison for charges that include...
WEAU-TV 13
Bond set for teenager charged with reckless homicide for fatal crash in Barron County
BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Rice Lake teenager charged months after a crash last October in Barron County that killed two teenage girls and hurt another is scheduled for arraignment and had his bond set during an initial appearance in court Wednesday. 17-year-old Troy Huehn, Jr. was charged with two...
Abbotsford man accused of attempted homicide in January stabbing
An 18-year-old man is facing attempted first-degree intentional homicide charges after allegedly stabbing an acquaintance multiple times outside a rural Marathon County tavern. Leovigildo Cruz Hernandez, of Abbotsford, first appeared in Marathon County Circuit Court on Jan. 24 for a probable cause hearing connected to the near-fatal stabbing and was...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Falls PD reports rise in catalytic converter thefts
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in the City of Chippewa Falls, according to police officers. Since the beginning of the year, the Chippewa Falls Police Department has received 12 reports of catalytic converter thefts. In just the last three days, five thefts were reported.
wwisradio.com
Eau Claire Homeless Count Shows Significant Rise
(Eau Claire, WI) — There are more people living on the streets in Eau Claire. The Western Dairyland Economic Opportunity Council released the results of its homeless count last night. The WDEOC says there are 30 homeless people in Eau Claire. That’s up from 26 last January and just seven homeless people in January of 2021. No one is saying why there are so many more homeless people now than two years ago. Advocates say the count shows the need for more homeless resources.
wiproud.com
House fire in Eau Claire under investigation
EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A fire broke out at a home on Main Street in Eau Claire yesterday morning. The Eau Claire Fire Department says at around 5:30, crews arrived and found smoke coming out of the floor and walls between the basement and first floor. The fire...
WEAU-TV 13
Survivor of fatal crash that killed two teens speaks out
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The teen who survived the rollover crash near Cameron back in October talked about what happened. Mya Davis and friends were headed to the Kwik Trip on the evening of October 10th. What ended up happening is something Davis said changed her life forever. “We...
KARE
Prescott Public Works employee dies after helping stranded motorist
PRESCOTT, Wis. — The community of Prescott, Wisconsin is grieving after losing a beloved city employee who died helping a stranded driver Monday night. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened just before 8:00 p.m. Monday on State Road 35 near Prescott, Wisconsin. Officials say 49-year-old Douglas...
cwbradio.com
Owen Man Charged in Connection to Drug Overdose Death Appears in Clark County Court
An Owen man charged for his connection to a drug overdose death in Clark County appeared in Clark County Court on Tuesday. According to court records, back in November of last year, authorities responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch at W6210 Sladich Road in Greenwood. When authorities arrived, the driver of the vehicle was out walking around, but the passenger was unconscious and believed to be dead.
cwbradio.com
Augusta Man Sentenced for Drug Charges in Eau Claire County
An Augusta man facing charges after marijuana plants were discovered at his home was sentenced in Eau Claire County Court. The plants were discovered because there was a fire at the home of Donnie Plamp in the Town of Bridge Creek back in 2021. Fire crews told authorities they discovered the plants in the home. When asked about them, Plamp said they were for personal use. Investigators also found 290 grams of marijuana leaves and a pipe that tested positive for meth.
news8000.com
Black River Falls School District staff member on admin. leave for alleged racial comment directed toward student
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) -- A Black River Falls School District staff member is on administrative leave after a video surfaced on Facebook of the instructor allegedly making a racially insensitive comment toward a Native American student. Black River Falls School District Superintendent Shelly Severson told News 8 Now...
drydenwire.com
Woman Arrested Following Report Of A Fire At Rice Lake Hotel
BARRON COUNTY — One person has been arrested following a report of a fire at the AmericInn Hotel in Rice Lake on Saturday, according to a press release from the Rice Lake Police Department. Press Release. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 11:18 am, Rice Lake Police and...
drydenwire.com
Woman Sentenced On Meth Conviction From Barron County Drug Bust
BARRON COUNTY -- The Court sentenced Brittany Turgeson on a conviction stemming from a meth-related drug bust in Barron County. DrydenWire.com previously published a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office regarding a situation that resulted in the arrest of Turgeson as well as Bernardo Garcia and Jacob Rheingans.
Murderer’s father convicted of aiding a felon, additional charges
One of four suspects charged in connection with the December 2020 shooting death of a Marshfield man will avoid prison if he completes a four-year probation term, after his conviction on multiple charges Monday. Shawn Carl, 52, pleaded no contest to charges of harboring or aiding a felon, obstructing an...
drydenwire.com
Barron County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Feb. 7, 2023
BARRON COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Barron County Sheriff's Department the following people were recently booked at the Barron County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
cwbradio.com
Several Arrested After Search Warrant Executed During Jackson County Investigation
An Alma Center man was arrested in connection to a Jackson County drug investigation. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, on January 31st, around 9:01am, they searched an address on South Alma Center Road, in the Town of Alma, in Jackson County in regard to a drug investigation.
River Falls woman injured after losing control, overturning vehicle
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A woman is in the hospital after losing control of her vehicle early Wednesday morning in western Wisconsin.The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says it was notified of a single-vehicle crash on State Road 29 near 1170th Street in Oak Grove Township shortly before 7 a.m.Deputies determined a 56-year-old River Falls woman had been driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler west on State Road 29 when she lost control and entered a ditch, causing the vehicle to overturn.The sheriff's office says the woman went to the hospital with undetermined injuries.
cwbradio.com
Sparta Man Arrested After Vehicle Pursuit in Jackson County
A Sparta man was arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Jackson County. According to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 16, 2023, around 8:09 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Sechlerville Road and Highway 95 in the Town of Hixton for a vehicle equipment violation.
Dog Dumped At Wisconsin Shelter In Freezing Cold Overnight
Last Friday a video camera caught a man pulling up to a shelter in Wisconsin when it was closed and tying the dog by his leash to the door and taking off. The temperatures were freezing and you can see in the video the dog trying to follow his owner but he could not move past the length of his leash.
