State of the Union 2023: Santos and Romney raise eyebrows with 'tense' exchange of words



S en. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Rep. George Santos (R-NY) appeared to have a "tense" conversation as senators entered the chamber for the State of the Union .

Santos, a freshman congressman, admitted to fabricating key aspects of his resume and personal history and is facing calls from constituents and colleagues to resign. Romney ran for president in 2012.

(Graeme Jennings/Washington Examiner) President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Washington.



While it's unclear what the New York Republican said to Romney, Romney told Santos, "You don't belong here," a lawmaker who witnessed the exchange told CNN.

Santos has refused to resign, angering some members of his party. If he left Congress, it would leave the GOP with an even slimmer majority in the House. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has called for due process and allowed him to sit on committees, but Santos nonetheless stepped down from his two panels.