Well, this is em-bear-assing. Minnesota state officials had to remind the public not to approach a hibernating bear after a well-meaning group tried to offer up a “smorgasbord” of sweets and cat food to one of the animal’s that was stuck in the snow. The group stumbled upon a 6-year-old black bear earlier this week that had reportedly been trapped inside a culvert alongside the road near Wannaska, a township about 25 miles south of the Canadian border, for three days. The male bear had hunkered down in the hole for his winter nap, but became struck after melting snow flooded the...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO