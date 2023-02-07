Across our once great nation, we are seeing our cities devolve into a dystopian nightmare of crime, drugs, homelessness, and violence, especially violence against minority populations. Our major cities — New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles — are all being ruled by liberal mayors and progressive prosecutors who are more interested in social justice than in legal justice. There is one man whose dark money is behind the managed decline of our nation and its great cities: George Soros.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO