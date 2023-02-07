ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cityandstateny.com

Exclusive: Leader of NYC jails oversight board resigning in protest

New York City Board of Correction Executive Director Amanda Masters is resigning from the oversight board, after the Department of Correction escalated tensions with the board by limiting its access to video from jails. According to multiple sources familiar with her decision, Masters has told people she is resigning and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Square News

Illegal weed stores to be evicted as part of Eric Adams crackdown

Prosecutors will begin to crack down on unlicensed cannabis vendors across Manhattan, according to a Tuesday announcement by New York City Mayor Eric Adams and District Attorney Alvin Bragg. The city filed public nuisance lawsuits against four unlicensed dispensaries in the Ninth Precinct — and the landlords of the buildings that house them. Across the borough, hundreds more have received letters warning them of potential eviction if unlicensed sales continue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

Banks to create “working group” in response to NYC class size law

Chancellor David Banks plans to launch a “working group” of parents, school leaders, and others to share their opinions and concerns about a new state law that sets stricter limits on class size in New York City public schools.Banks revealed the plan Wednesday while testifying during a state budget hearing focused on education. He outlined the potential financial costs facing the system in meeting the law’s requirements — an additional $1...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tom Handy

Governor Hochul’s Money Only Covers 29% of Mayor Adam’s Migrant Budget

New York Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced providing funding for one of her mayors. Unfortunately, the money won’t cover 100% of what’s needed. Mayor Adams announced how much supporting migrants will cost. His figures included this year for $2.6 billion. Then the City Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said the numbers don’t tell the who story as he needs to account for FY 24, FY 25, and FY 26.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

Homeless Youths’ Vouchers Illegally Rejected by Landlord Suit Alleges

Christopher Portalatin-Trinidad has been facing homelessness in New York City for the last couple of months. Born in Puerto Rico, the 23-year-old has spent several years going back and forth between New Jersey, New York and Puerto Rico, trying to find stable housing and employment. “This is the first time. The first time being homeless,” Portalatin-Trinidad told THE CITY. “It’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Who will step up in fight to save our nation’s oldest free Black settlement?

This is the first story in an ongoing journalistic initiative to rally the community and the country around a critical, but endangered, historical site: Sandy Ground, the nation's oldest free Black settlement still inhabited by descendants of its pioneers. Launched during Black History Month, the work will shine a spotlight on the site’s rich past and urgent needs as its historians seek to pass the torch of preservation to a new generation.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
brownstoner.com

Fearing Displacement, Coney Island NYCHA Tenants Protest Privatization Plan

Tenants at NYCHA Haber Houses in Coney Island rallied against potential privatization of the complex on Sunday, calling on the city to abandon plans to add their homes to a public-private housing program. Alongside an organization called United Front Against Displacement, residents have been working to unite their neighbors against...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

We’re losing an American treasure, right here on Staten Island | From the editor

For all the griping about our hometown, Staten Island has some really special places that talk to the history of America. Think about it . . . The collection at Historic Richmond Town -- the Voorleezer’s House, the oldest standing schoolhouse in America. The Perrine House, the oldest house on Staten Island, built in 1662 – a hundred years before the Revolutionary War.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Washington Examiner

The dark money behind America's urban decay

Across our once great nation, we are seeing our cities devolve into a dystopian nightmare of crime, drugs, homelessness, and violence, especially violence against minority populations. Our major cities — New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles — are all being ruled by liberal mayors and progressive prosecutors who are more interested in social justice than in legal justice. There is one man whose dark money is behind the managed decline of our nation and its great cities: George Soros.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

‘Black women, Brooklynites, daughters of immigrants’ – Shirley Chisholm’s enduring impact on NY lawmakers

Central Brooklyn Rep. Yvette Clarke remembers accompanying her mom, Una Clarke, to organize in Albany as a child. At the time, Una Clarke was striving for increased access to day care for people who couldn’t afford it. The Congress member said her mom’s passion for organizing and serving the community resembled the spirit and leadership of the late political trailblazer Shirley Chisholm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
caribbeantoday.com

New York Caribbean American Legislators Celebrate Black History Month

NEW YORK, New York – Caribbean American Democratic Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke says it is unfortunate that she is celebrating Black History Month during “a moment of unprecedented assault on truth by those desperate to rewrite America’s history in this troubling time of banned books and council curriculums.”
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy