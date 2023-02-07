Read full article on original website
Berzerker_Raider
2d ago
I'd rather a stoner have a gun than a drunk. stoners wanna chill, drunks are unpredictable. either way, second amendment says it all, shall not be infringed.
Tommy Kahn
2d ago
I mean all there doing is making millions more people criminals people just to blind to see it when we're all criminals we have no rights anymore sad part is no one's willing to do anything about it untill it's to late
Tommy Guns
2d ago
Reefer madness, pot, Marijuana, the devils lettuce, call it everything but CANNABIS to make it look and sound worse than what it really is, that was the narrative during the Nixon administration, a racist slang. The Cannabis industry has been hindered by systematic racism since the Nixon administration to make it sound and look more illicit to the general public.
