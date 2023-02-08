Two volunteer organizations are breathing new life into a seldom-used park on the west end of Jefferson City. There’s long been a roadside park on Missouri Boulevard next to Staples. Many have dubbed in the “park that’s not a park.” A member of the Jefferson City West Side Business Association and Jefferson City Rotary Club West, Natalie Newville, says some people didn’t even know it was there, but once you see it, it’s impossible to miss. Still, there wasn’t much to the park.

