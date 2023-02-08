Read full article on original website
KOMU
City of Refuge plans to open new preschool with newly-awarded state funding
COLUMBIA - The City of Refuge is planning to build a new preschool after it was named one of 35 nonprofits statewide to share a $7.2 million grant from the Missouri Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP). "We're so thankful to the Economic Development of the State of Missouri for the help...
KOMU
Jefferson City transit committee addresses driver shortage, combined routes
JEFFERSON CITY − Within one week, the JEFFTRAN lost three of its drivers, prompting immediate route changes. The Jefferson City Public Transit Advisory Committee met Friday to discuss ways to combat the shortage. Currently there are nine staff vacancies. That includes four full-time drivers, with another on medical leave...
krcgtv.com
Plans for new Columbia homeless shelter move forward
COLUMBIA — Columbia city and community leaders moved forward Wednesday with the construction of a new homeless shelter. City council members unanimously approved a conditional use permit that allowed temporary shelter services on some vacant property next to the city power plant. City and community leaders call their new...
KOMU
City seeks funding for St. Charles Road sidewalk
COLUMBIA - Taking a walk along parts of St. Charles Road in northeast Columbia can be difficult. The section from the Clark Lane roundabout east to Demaret Drive has no sidewalk on the north side of the street, forcing pedestrians to walk through hilly yards or cross the busy street to the sidewalk on the south side.
Planning and Zoning Commission approves permit for distillery
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Planning and Zoning commission -- at its meeting on Thursday -- approved a permit that could allow a local distillery to add a bar. Six-Mile Ordinary Distillery on Fay Street is looking to add the bar. The commission approved the permit in an 8-1 vote. An expansion would require a new crosswalk The post Planning and Zoning Commission approves permit for distillery appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Pettis County clerk sues county commission, IT department head over recordings
The Pettis County clerk and two employees have sued the Pettis County Commission and the head of the county’s IT department after claiming they were recorded illegally. The post Pettis County clerk sues county commission, IT department head over recordings appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Jefferson City police welcome new K-9 Micky after unexpected loss of K-9 Drax
JEFFERSON CITY − Following the unexpected death of K-9 officer Drax, the Jefferson City Police Department is welcoming the addition of its new K-9 officer, Micky. Micky, a dark sable German Shepherd, was born in January 2022 in the Czech Republic. He came to the United States last month and joined the JCPD K-9 program this week.
KMOV
Mizzou students experience racism on social media, ask university to step in
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV) -- Some students at the University of Missouri are dealing with racist social media posts that mention violence. They are asking the school to do more to help. Dozens of Black students sat in on a Board of Curators meeting Thursday night, hoping to have their voice...
Columbia City Council gives the go-ahead for homeless shelter
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council approved the Voluntary Action Center's Opportunity Campus at its meeting on Monday night. The approval was for the conditional use permit for the construction of a public campus that would offer a variety of services for the homeless. The 26,300-square-foot shelter would be built at Bowling Street and The post Columbia City Council gives the go-ahead for homeless shelter appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
New hotels proposed in Columbia could help increase tourism
COLUMBIA - Two new hotels in Columbia are in the works of being built off of Highway 63. One potential hotel, WoodSprings Suites, is proposed on the northeast side of Highway 63, next to Zaxby's. The other hotel, Tru by Hilton, would be between Nocona Parkway and Ponderosa Street, near Discovery Parkway.
KOMU
Columbia police chief addresses officer shortage at Citizens Police Review Board training
COLUMBIA - The Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) met for another training Wednesday night, and Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones was featured in the presentation. It was the second training since the Columbia City Council voted to disband the board in August 2022. Council voted to disband the board due to multiple resignations, a lack of appeals, and board infighting.
kjluradio.com
Two volunteer organizations improving park on west end of Jefferson City with event today
Two volunteer organizations are breathing new life into a seldom-used park on the west end of Jefferson City. There’s long been a roadside park on Missouri Boulevard next to Staples. Many have dubbed in the “park that’s not a park.” A member of the Jefferson City West Side Business Association and Jefferson City Rotary Club West, Natalie Newville, says some people didn’t even know it was there, but once you see it, it’s impossible to miss. Still, there wasn’t much to the park.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Thursday, Feb. 9
KOMU
Rocheport Bridge construction on schedule for December 2024 completion
Construction on the Interstate 70 Rocheport Bridge is on schedule to be completed in December 2024. The new Rocheport Bridge is designed as a twin structure, providing more mobility and reliability on that section of I-70. Construction on the first bridge, which will be located on the westbound lanes, will...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Friday, February 10th, 2023
(Jefferson City, Mo) -- The Missouri House has passed a wide-ranging crime bill. The package includes appointing a special prosecutor to handle violent crime cases in St. Louis and other areas with a high homicide rate. Republicans have been targeting St. Louis Prosecutor Kim Gardner and the more than 200 pending murder cases in her office. The bill no longer includes a bipartisan effort to limit unsupervised minors from having guns in public. It now goes to the Senate.
kwos.com
Will four day school weeks ever come to Jefferson City?
What would you do with your children if they ended up only going to school 4 – days week? Many Missouri school districts, mainly smaller ones, have made that move. Jefferson City Superintendent Bryan McGraw is not a fan …. About one – quarter of Missouri schools are now...
abc17news.com
JC Public Works announces street closure for next week
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Jefferson City Department of Public Works announced in a Friday press release that Madison Street at Commercial Way will be closed next week. Miller Pipeline will be working on upgrades for Ameren UE. Closures will take place 8 a.m.-4 p.m. beginning Monday. Work is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. Friday, according to the release.
KOMU
'It's an art form': Drag queen who performed at Diversity Breakfast pushes back on anti-drag legislation
COLUMBIA - Columbia's 2023 Columbia Values Diversity Celebration received pushback from both Columbia Public School parents and state legislators. Now, one of the drag performers at the breakfast is speaking out against legislation aimed to restrict drag shows in the state. "It's an art form," David Hall, who performs under...
Washington Missourian
Callaway County fisherman lands state, world record blue sucker
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulates Travis Uebinger of Auxvasse on catching the first state record fish of 2023 – an 11-pound, 5-ounce blue sucker. Uebinger was fishing on the Osage River Jan. 15 when he caught the fish using the pole-and-line method. The previous record for blue sucker was a 9-pound, 14-ounce fish caught on the Missouri River in 1997.
