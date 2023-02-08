ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

Plans for new Columbia homeless shelter move forward

COLUMBIA — Columbia city and community leaders moved forward Wednesday with the construction of a new homeless shelter. City council members unanimously approved a conditional use permit that allowed temporary shelter services on some vacant property next to the city power plant. City and community leaders call their new...
COLUMBIA, MO
City seeks funding for St. Charles Road sidewalk

COLUMBIA - Taking a walk along parts of St. Charles Road in northeast Columbia can be difficult. The section from the Clark Lane roundabout east to Demaret Drive has no sidewalk on the north side of the street, forcing pedestrians to walk through hilly yards or cross the busy street to the sidewalk on the south side.
COLUMBIA, MO
Planning and Zoning Commission approves permit for distillery

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Planning and Zoning commission -- at its meeting on Thursday -- approved a permit that could allow a local distillery to add a bar. Six-Mile Ordinary Distillery on Fay Street is looking to add the bar. The commission approved the permit in an 8-1 vote. An expansion would require a new crosswalk The post Planning and Zoning Commission approves permit for distillery appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia City Council gives the go-ahead for homeless shelter

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council approved the Voluntary Action Center's Opportunity Campus at its meeting on Monday night. The approval was for the conditional use permit for the construction of a public campus that would offer a variety of services for the homeless. The 26,300-square-foot shelter would be built at Bowling Street and The post Columbia City Council gives the go-ahead for homeless shelter appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
New hotels proposed in Columbia could help increase tourism

COLUMBIA - Two new hotels in Columbia are in the works of being built off of Highway 63. One potential hotel, WoodSprings Suites, is proposed on the northeast side of Highway 63, next to Zaxby's. The other hotel, Tru by Hilton, would be between Nocona Parkway and Ponderosa Street, near Discovery Parkway.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia police chief addresses officer shortage at Citizens Police Review Board training

COLUMBIA - The Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) met for another training Wednesday night, and Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones was featured in the presentation. It was the second training since the Columbia City Council voted to disband the board in August 2022. Council voted to disband the board due to multiple resignations, a lack of appeals, and board infighting.
COLUMBIA, MO
Two volunteer organizations improving park on west end of Jefferson City with event today

Two volunteer organizations are breathing new life into a seldom-used park on the west end of Jefferson City. There’s long been a roadside park on Missouri Boulevard next to Staples. Many have dubbed in the “park that’s not a park.” A member of the Jefferson City West Side Business Association and Jefferson City Rotary Club West, Natalie Newville, says some people didn’t even know it was there, but once you see it, it’s impossible to miss. Still, there wasn’t much to the park.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Here's what you need to know: Thursday, Feb. 9

Columbia police chief addresses officer shortage at Citizens Police Review Board training. Wednesday was the second training since the Columbia City Council voted to disband the board in August 2022. Council voted to disband the board due to multiple resignations, a lack of appeals, and board infighting. Columbia Police Chief...
COLUMBIA, MO
Missouri News Headlines Friday, February 10th, 2023

(Jefferson City, Mo) -- The Missouri House has passed a wide-ranging crime bill. The package includes appointing a special prosecutor to handle violent crime cases in St. Louis and other areas with a high homicide rate. Republicans have been targeting St. Louis Prosecutor Kim Gardner and the more than 200 pending murder cases in her office. The bill no longer includes a bipartisan effort to limit unsupervised minors from having guns in public. It now goes to the Senate.
MISSOURI STATE
Will four day school weeks ever come to Jefferson City?

What would you do with your children if they ended up only going to school 4 – days week? Many Missouri school districts, mainly smaller ones, have made that move. Jefferson City Superintendent Bryan McGraw is not a fan …. About one – quarter of Missouri schools are now...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
JC Public Works announces street closure for next week

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Jefferson City Department of Public Works announced in a Friday press release that Madison Street at Commercial Way will be closed next week. Miller Pipeline will be working on upgrades for Ameren UE. Closures will take place 8 a.m.-4 p.m. beginning Monday. Work is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. Friday, according to the release.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Callaway County fisherman lands state, world record blue sucker

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulates Travis Uebinger of Auxvasse on catching the first state record fish of 2023 – an 11-pound, 5-ounce blue sucker. Uebinger was fishing on the Osage River Jan. 15 when he caught the fish using the pole-and-line method. The previous record for blue sucker was a 9-pound, 14-ounce fish caught on the Missouri River in 1997.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO

