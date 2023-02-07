Read full article on original website
tjrwrestling.net
Jerry Lawler Returning Home Following Stroke
Jerry Lawler’s stay in hospital is finally over. Two days ago, the wrestling world was shocked to learn that Lawler had suffered another health scare; in this case, a stroke. Initial reports on his stroke implied that it was “very serious”. However, his condition improved dramatically and he is...
WWE’s Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler improving after stroke, thanks fans
Pro wrestling Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler continues to improve after suffering a stroke on Monday in Florida. >> Read more trending news Lawler, 73, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007, is recovering at a hospital in Fort Myers, according to a statement posted on his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon. Lawler owns a condominium in the Fort Myers area. Lawler was hospitalized following a medical episode in Florida, according to Wrestling News. Photographs on Lawler’s Twitter account showed him in a hospital bed, visited by longtime WWE wrestling manager Jimmy “The Mouth of the South” Hart.
tjrwrestling.net
Top 10 Wrestling Stories of the Week 2/10: WWE Elimination Chamber Matches, Jerry Lawler Suffers Stroke, New AEW Tag Champs, More
Welcome back, TJRWrestling readers! Did you spend all day Friday trying to figure out how to pop a balloon, and missed WWE Smackdown? Perhaps you spent all day Monday praying for the people of Turkey and Syria, and missed Raw. Worry not for I have returned with another edition of...
TMZ.com
WWE Legend Jerry Lawler Out Of ICU After Suffering 'Massive Stroke'
Jerry "The King" Lawler continues to make positive strides on his road to recovery ... the WWE legend is no longer in Intensive Care after suffering a "massive stroke" this week. A rep for Lawler provided an update on the 73-year-old's condition Thursday ... saying, "Jerry is out of ICU...
ringsidenews.com
Randy Orton Low-Key Preparing For WWE Return
Randy Orton has been out of action since dropping the RAW Tag Team Titles to The Usos. We exclusively covered the fact that his tag team partner, Matt Riddle, is not currently factored into WWE’s WrestleMania plans, but The Viper could be preparing for something. Randy Orton had lower...
Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air
Prominent NFL media personality and Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit this week against Marriott... The post Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air appeared first on Outsider.
tjrwrestling.net
Dusty Rhodes “Hated” WWE Star’s Original Name
A former WWE Superstar has recalled Dusty Rhodes’ full and frank assessment of their potential ring name, saying “I f*cking hate it.”. Summer Rae was part of WWE between 2011 and 2017, originally appearing for then-developmental territory FCW. Rae was part of NXT in its early years, teaming up with Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks to form The BFFs. Although she was known as Summer Rae for her run in the company, that wasn’t always going to be her name.
wrestlinginc.com
Elias Provides Health Update On Ezekiel
Since Elias made his long-awaited return to WWE in October 2022, there has been no sign of his brother Ezekiel. Ezekiel was last seen in August on "WWE Raw," ending up hospitalized following a vicious attack by Kevin Owens. He's also not part of any creative plans moving forward, as his name was later removed from WWE's internal roster. So how is Ezekiel doing and what is his status? Elias provided a quick health update during an interview with WWE Deutschland.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE NXT Star Makes Impact Wrestling Debut Against Jordynne Grace
While she waits for her impending rematch for the Knockouts Championship, Jordynne Grace has stumbled upon some new competition. On the February 9 edition of Impact Wrestling, former WWE star Persia Pirotta stepped up to the plate against Grace, wielding a legitimate test of strength to Impact's residential powerhouse. Debuting under the name Steph De Lander, the Australian performer made her promotional debut after participating in their latest round of television tapings in Orlando, Florida a few weeks ago.
wrestlinginc.com
Surprising New Challenger Emerges For GUNTHER's WWE Intercontinental Title
Madcap Moss emerged as the new #1 contender for GUNTHER's Intercontinental Championship on the 2/10 "WWE SmackDown" in Uncasville, CT. Moss earned a future title opportunity against "The Ring General" by defeating Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar and Karrion Kross in a Fatal 4-Way bout that closed out Friday's show. Towards...
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Star Talks Scrapped Plans To Be Kane’s Brother
A former WWE Superstar has discussed original plans to become the third Brother of Destruction and how it left Jim Cornette dismayed. Kane was famously revealed as The Undertaker’s younger brother, who was long thought to be dead, at the 1997 Badd Blood pay-per-view. Over the years the brothers have warred with one another and also teamed up as the dreaded Brothers of Destruction. But there could well have been another brother in the mix.
wrestlinginc.com
Possible Reason For The Good Brothers' Absence From WWE TV
Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows have not appeared on "WWE Raw" since their loss to Damian Priest & Finn Bálor on January 9. While their absence could be related to fellow O.C. stablemate AJ Styles being on the shelf with an ankle injury, it was recently revealed by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful that The Good Brothers have a unique clause in their WWE contracts that allows them to not attend WWE shows if they're not being utilized in storylines or matches.
PWMania
Ric Flair Reflects on the Worst Matches He’s Ever Had
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke on his podcast, “To Be The Man,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including the worst match of his career. While he couldn’t do that, he did recall having bad matches in the Kansas City area. “Oh gosh,...
nodq.com
Match on 2/8/23 edition of AEW Dynamite was reportedly ended early due a possible injury
AEW women’s champion Jamie Hayter vs. The Bunny from AEW Dynamite on February 8th 2023 reportedly went to a finish prematurely after there was concern about The Bunny possibly being injured. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following regarding the matter…. “The belief backstage was that that she may...
wrestleview.com
Former WWE Superstar becomes a US Citizen
Former WWE Superstar Kizarny took to Facebook to announce that he has officially become a United States Citizen. Kizarny (real name) Nicholas Cvjetkovich in Toronto, Ontario Canada and is Serbo-Canadian. He was in WWE between 2006 and 2009. On March 9, 2009, Kizarny was released by WWE due to not showing up at an event.
wrestlinginc.com
More Backstage Details On WWE Raw Segment Between Paul Heyman And Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman turned heads on the February 6 episode of "WWE Raw" with their emotional promo exchange in the middle of the ring. When Rhodes started to address Sami Zayn challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber, Heyman made his way out and shifted the focus back to the slated Rhodes-Reigns WrestleMania event while adding more layers to the story of the famed Rhodes family.
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Morgan Reveals Aborted Plans For WWE Comeback
Matt Morgan has revealed that he was on the verge of returning to WWE nine years ago. Morgan signed with WWE in 2002, and was released in 2005. It was his TNA run where Morgan was portrayed as a serious character and made a run at the main event scene. As it turns out, Morgan came close to making his WWE return with the gimmick he used in TNA, but it wasn't meant to be. During an appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Morgan revealed that he was set to appear on a major WWE show.
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Comments On Recent Jerry Lawler Hospitalization
Matt Hardy has spoken out following reports of Jerry "The King" Lawler's health scare. NBC's local Memphis affiliate reported that Lawler was hospitalized after suffering a stroke. During an episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the tag team wrestling legend shared his well wishes to Lawler. "I hope...
nodq.com
Several AEW stars were reportedly unable to appear on the 2/8/23 edition of Dynamite
During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted how several AEW stars were reportedly unable to appear on the February 8th 2023 edition of Dynamite due to Visa issues…. “A lot of people brought up, what happened with Pentagon, Fenix and Bandido? There’s visa issues and it’s all through...
nodq.com
Potential clues regarding Randy Orton’s status with WWE heading into Wrestlemania 39
Randy Orton has been out of action since the May 20th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown when him and Matt Riddle dropped the RAW tag team titles to The Usos. Orton ended up having lower back fusion surgery. Orton’s status with WWE remains unclear although there has been speculation about...
