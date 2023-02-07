Matt Morgan has revealed that he was on the verge of returning to WWE nine years ago. Morgan signed with WWE in 2002, and was released in 2005. It was his TNA run where Morgan was portrayed as a serious character and made a run at the main event scene. As it turns out, Morgan came close to making his WWE return with the gimmick he used in TNA, but it wasn't meant to be. During an appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Morgan revealed that he was set to appear on a major WWE show.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO