Boone County, MO

Pettis County clerk sues commission and IT department for alleged non-consensual recordings

PETTIS COUNTY - The Pettis County clerk and two employees claim they were recorded without consent in a lawsuit filed Wednesday. Bill Taylor, Pettis County presiding commissioner; Jim Marcum, western district commissioner; Israel Baeza, eastern district commissioner; and Brett Denomme, the director of the county's information technology department, are named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit.
Curators approve five research projects for Columbia and Kansas City campuses

COLUMBIA - The UM System Board of Curators approved five multidisciplinary research projects Thursday at its meeting on MU's campus. The investments will be applied at MU and University of Missouri-Kansas City. Focusing mainly on agriculture and health, with an emphasis on clinical areas for autism treatment and dentistry, those...
COLUMBIA, MO
New hotels proposed in Columbia could help increase tourism

COLUMBIA - Two new hotels in Columbia are in the works of being built off of Highway 63. One potential hotel, WoodSprings Suites, is proposed on the northeast side of Highway 63, next to Zaxby's. The other hotel, Tru by Hilton, would be between Nocona Parkway and Ponderosa Street, near Discovery Parkway.
COLUMBIA, MO
Here's what you need to know: Thursday, Feb. 9

Columbia police chief addresses officer shortage at Citizens Police Review Board training. Wednesday was the second training since the Columbia City Council voted to disband the board in August 2022. Council voted to disband the board due to multiple resignations, a lack of appeals, and board infighting. Columbia Police Chief...
COLUMBIA, MO
Students call on Board of Curators to address subsidized contraception and racism

COLUMBIA — Two issues were top of mind Thursday on MU's campus, but neither were addressed in the UM System Board of Curators meeting. Students wanted responses on two issues: subsidized emergency contraception and recent racism. Dozens of students sat in on the meeting and others rallied outside Memorial Union, where the meeting was held.
COLUMBIA, MO
Planning and Zoning moves plans along for new bar and hotel

Columbia’s Planning and Zoning Commission granted a conditional use permit for a new bar and a four-story hotel on Thursday evening. The commission’s recommendation will now go to the Columbia City Council for consideration. If approved, a bar and tasting room would open at Six-Mile Ordinary, a distillery...
COLUMBIA, MO
Police investigating stabbing near Highway 63/I-70 connector

COLUMBIA - Police responded to reports of an injured woman early Friday, and found she had apparently been stabbed. According to the Columbia Police Department Twitter account, officers got the call around 6 a.m. for a woman who appeared to be seriously injured along the side of Highway 63 just north of the connector.
COLUMBIA, MO
Suspect arrested in connection to stabbing on Highway 63

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department arrested Ian Manual Frantz, 21, Saturday, in connection to the stabbing of an adult female. She was found alongside Highway 63 on Friday morning. Frantz was charged with first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, and an active parole violation warrant. The victim was found...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia hair salon to offer veterans free haircuts for Valentine's Day

COLUMBIA - The Captain's Quarters hair salon will be spreading love to veterans this Valentines Day by offering them free haircuts on Tuesday. "This is our way of honoring our Vets next week," said Susan Haines, who owns the hair salon and is also the director of the United States Exercise Tiger Foundation (USTF).
COLUMBIA, MO
Mexico man reported missing, officials asking for help from the public

MEXICO — Mexico Public Safety officials are looking for a Mexico man after he left his apartment on foot and didn't return. Randy Lee Kniepfel, 64, was last seen speaking to an unknown man and woman near a dark SUV in a nearby shopping center around 5:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Mexico Public Safety Department.
MEXICO, MO
Shawn Long sentenced to five years' probation in death of Battle High School student

Shawn Long, 19, was sentenced to five years' probation Friday after pleading guilty last month to the involuntary manslaughter of a Battle High School student in January 2022. Long appeared before Judge Kevin Crane in Boone County Circuit Court on Friday afternoon. Long's guilty plea meant that his criminal charge had been reduced from first-degree to second-degree involuntary manslaughter, a Class E felony.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Hickman, Rock Bridge wrestlers advance to district semifinals

Hickman and Rock Bridge girls wrestling will have one wrestler apiece compete in the semifinal round of the MSHSAA Class 2 District 2 tournament after earning wins Friday at Holt High School in Wentzville. Hickman's Taniyah Goolsby, competing in the 145-pound bracket, advanced with a pin in her quarterfinal match...
COLUMBIA, MO

