Aspen Times
Bergen: Toward the possible
I am supporting the re-election of Skippy Mesirow for Aspen City Council and can speak on behalf of his character after knowing him for five years. Skippy was the first person I met when stepping foot into town, and I do not think that’s a coincidence. To know Skippy...
Aspen Times
Wright: Here’s the truth
I have truly been amazed by our hunger for drama that we are willing to believe anything that is said or that is printed. I find myself in a situation that I believe no matter what I say, it will be the wrong thing and, ultimately, will be judged harshly. I will be the first to say that I believe public servants, especially those in public safety, should be held to a higher standard. I am no exception. Against the advice of the DA and my current command to speak out, I want you to know the truth.
Summit Daily News
Get Wild: How cold is too cold for pine beetles?
Take a walk in the woods in Summit County and study the bark in the pines. Chances are high that you’ll spot some divots and channels carved out by none other than the infamous pine beetle. We know these little insects have a knack for wreaking havoc on our forests when the right conditions are present, and that has happened in many areas of Colorado. But, one might wonder where these beetles go once the snow flies and temperatures plummet. What happens to the pine beetle during winter?
Aspen Times
Fox: Who’s flying in?
I was shocked to learn that only 17% of the planes landing in Aspen are commercial passenger planes, and that 83% are private, chartered, or corporate — that’s four out of five! As there is no required training for private pilots landing here, many have little appreciation of our tricky airspace. The result: more than two accidents a year, on average — and I never hear about them! Do you?
realvail.com
Beaver Creek soaked in conspiracies, extremism thanks to annual Steamboat Institute confab
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS – In 2005, when Fox pundit Laura Ingraham attended the Aspen Institute, she was widely quoted as saying she was there as a “token conservative.” That quip caught the attention of a conservative business couple in Steamboat Springs – Jennifer Schubert-Akin and her husband Rick Akin.
Aspen Times
Gorman: Commitment to Aspen
I’m writing in support of Sam Rose in his bid for City Council. I’d gotten acquainted with him while doing volunteer work and had been impressed with his drive and immersion in local issues. During one conversation, he said that in his first run two years ago, he...
Aspen Times
Hunter: We’d choose trolleys, surely
We live in a car culture that was the intentional creation of the energy and car companies. Much of our country depends on individual cars to function. Years ago, many communities, including Denver, had trolley systems. They were bought up and removed, as the trolleys were competing with cars. Car-dependent...
Oscar nominee Judd Hirsch takes 'Taxi' to Aspen
No one knows for certain whether Alex and Elaine hooked up at the end of that famous episode of “Taxi” in Vienna, but we do know they won’t be hooking up in Aspen on Saturday, which is sure to disappoint a number of the beloved sit-com’s Colorado fans. Judd Hirsch, who is on fire at age 87 after his Oscar-nominated role in the Best Picture front-runner “The Fablemans,” was scheduled to perform A.R. Gurney’s celebrated 1989 play “Love Letters” with his “Taxi” co-star Marilu Henner...
Enjoy the Amazing Hike to Colorado’s Only Active Volcano at Dotsero
Colorado is full of so many incredible adventures that it is hard to sit still for very long. Each year presents an opportunity to visit everything from the highest peaks to the smallest and most remote ghost towns. Here's one more thing you can add to your Colorado outdoors bucket...
4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
This Colorado Mountain Town Is Expanding Its Hot Springs — With 10 Adults-only Pools, a Cold Plunge, and a Waterfall Pool
The hot springs in Colorado's Rocky Mountains are just like ones you'd find in Iceland or Japan.
Aspen Times
Matthews: More options than that
The article, “What to know about the Entrance to Aspen” (The Aspen Times, Feb. 7) was a stunning regurgitation of the city’s outreach campaign that lacked important details. Some examples:. — While presented as having only two options (as the city frames the issue), I believe there...
Aspen Times
Mooney: Straight shot makes most sense
A new bridge over Castle Creek is coming, and it is a given that a bunch of very wealthy people will not be pleased. The old bridge is deteriorating. Concrete cracks and steel rusts. We are looking at the state imposing weight restrictions. A huge brouhaha is brewing. Either a...
Three Colorado Cities Make New List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last year, Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters: Denver, Silverthorne, Boulder, and Fort Collins. An updated report added Edwards to the line-up in October, but now, the company has new research. Here's what Dwellsy is predicting for Colorado in 2023. Renters...
Civil trial involving Gypsum contractor over disagreements in Leadville development gets underway
On Monday, what is expected to be a weeklong jury trial got underway at the Eagle County Justice Center in Judge Paul Dunkleman’s district courtroom. A six-person jury will hear the case in a civil disagreement between the prior partners of Affordable Mountain Homes LLC, the developer of the new Leadville affordable housing neighborhood called Railyard.
