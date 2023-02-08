Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Aspen Times
Tafejian: Turn to roundabouts
Regarding the Entrance to Aspen problems, they could have been solved years ago when the state repaved Highway 82. Let’s face it: Traffic circles work when used in succession. The one traffic circle we have is effectively negated by all the traffic signals on either side. Had the state really wanted to solve this issue, it would have eliminated all the traffic signals from the AABC and through town — including the lights on Main Street — and replacing them with traffic circles.
Aspen Times
Mooney: Straight shot makes most sense
A new bridge over Castle Creek is coming, and it is a given that a bunch of very wealthy people will not be pleased. The old bridge is deteriorating. Concrete cracks and steel rusts. We are looking at the state imposing weight restrictions. A huge brouhaha is brewing. Either a...
Aspen Times
Alexander: Slow and steady expansion for Buddy Program
Mentorship has been identified as such a critical protector for youth mental health and outcomes that January is recognized as National Mentoring Month. Experts in the field of youth development repeatedly point out that having a trusted adult can significantly change the trajectory of a child’s life. Since 1973,...
Aspen Times
Matthews: More options than that
The article, “What to know about the Entrance to Aspen” (The Aspen Times, Feb. 7) was a stunning regurgitation of the city’s outreach campaign that lacked important details. Some examples:. — While presented as having only two options (as the city frames the issue), I believe there...
Aspen Times
Hunter: We’d choose trolleys, surely
We live in a car culture that was the intentional creation of the energy and car companies. Much of our country depends on individual cars to function. Years ago, many communities, including Denver, had trolley systems. They were bought up and removed, as the trolleys were competing with cars. Car-dependent...
Aspen Times
Fox: Who’s flying in?
I was shocked to learn that only 17% of the planes landing in Aspen are commercial passenger planes, and that 83% are private, chartered, or corporate — that’s four out of five! As there is no required training for private pilots landing here, many have little appreciation of our tricky airspace. The result: more than two accidents a year, on average — and I never hear about them! Do you?
Aspen Times
Bergen: Toward the possible
I am supporting the re-election of Skippy Mesirow for Aspen City Council and can speak on behalf of his character after knowing him for five years. Skippy was the first person I met when stepping foot into town, and I do not think that’s a coincidence. To know Skippy...
Aspen Times
Siegel: Need to frame the issue correctly
The recent letter “Trust the transit experts” needs factual context. The Record of Decision process sought to find the best transit and incremental transportation management program. Screening 43 alternatives against that perspective, the proposed solution — if fully built to finality — was two lanes of cars and a light rail transit track. Bus lanes were temporary because the thrust was toward light rail. That was the bias built into the screening process leading to the Preferred Alternative.
Comments / 0