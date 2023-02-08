Regarding the Entrance to Aspen problems, they could have been solved years ago when the state repaved Highway 82. Let’s face it: Traffic circles work when used in succession. The one traffic circle we have is effectively negated by all the traffic signals on either side. Had the state really wanted to solve this issue, it would have eliminated all the traffic signals from the AABC and through town — including the lights on Main Street — and replacing them with traffic circles.

ASPEN, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO