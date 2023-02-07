Read full article on original website
When does the Vivarium & Room of Requirement unlock in Hogwarts Legacy?
In Hogwarts Legacy, you get to meet several new characters, learn different spells, and uncover the hidden magic of the castle. Finding the Room of Requirement at Hogwarts is on every player's wishlist, and you need to know which quest to complete to unlock this area, Here's how to unlock the Room of Requirement and the Vivarium in Hogwarts Legacy.
The Division 2 could be down for the count thanks to a bad update
Fans of Tom Clancy's The Division 2 have been enduring a tough week. The looter shooter experienced a resurgence in popularity thanks to being released on Steam in mid-January, but new and old players are being hit with issue after issue since. The Division 2 is almost entirely broken. Season...
Honkai Star Rail release date seemingly spotted on Apple Store
Honkai: Star Rail is the highly-anticipated upcoming title by HoYoverse, the creator of Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact and it is available for pre-registration. But a supposed leak may have accidentally revealed the release ahead of official confirmation, but this should be treated as speculation until proven otherwise. A well-known...
20 Best Minecraft 1.19.4 Seeds for February 2023
Minecraft seeds are the best way to steer the otherwise random map generation in a certain way to generate a world that has certain features. Whether you'd like a hellish landscape, a snow-covered map, or a world with lots of explorable areas, caves, and structures, a seed for that configuration is sure to exist. Scouring the internet, we have made a list of 20 seeds that will provide you with endless fun and exploration.
How to enter the Metroid Prime Remastered Sweepstakes
Metroid Prime Remastered was shadow-dropped during the February Nintendo Direct, giving Metroid fans a modern look at one of the best Metroid games. Alongside this, Nintendo is holding a Metroid Prime Remastered Sweepstakes where ten lucky winners will get physical swag. This may leave you wondering how to enter the Metroid Prime sweepstakes.
Lithic Blade – How to get, Ascension, stats, and who can use it in Genshin Impact
The Lithic Blade is a four-star claymore in Genshin Impact's Lithic weapon series. It shares the same passive as the Lithic Spear, making it a niche pick that only benefits DPS units in Liyue-oriented teams. How to get Lithic Blade in Genshin Impact. Lithic Blade is a standard banner weapon,...
Roblox to allow 18+ experiences and features on the platform
Rumors that Roblox will begin allowing 18+ content to be uploaded to the platform were sparked on February 8, 2023, after Twitter user RobloxTrackers "leaked" a list of possible Age Guideline changes that could be coming in the future. This list was then reported on by multiple major Roblox community news accounts, i.e. Bloxy News and RBXevents, and discussed by some of the biggest Roblox YouTubers, including KreekCraft, Sharkblox, and more. At the time of this article's publication, however, Roblox has yet to make an official statement regarding any of these "possible changes."
What are Ancient Scrolls for in Dark and Darker?
While dungeon diving in Dark and Darker, you will come across various loot. These range from weapons and gear to keep you alive to items you can sell for gold. One item that you may discover is an Ancient Scroll. This may leave you wondering what Ancient Scrolls do in Dark and Darker.
Roblox Trello Links – List of Trello Links for Roblox Games
Whether you choose to join an experience alone or with friends, it's important to stay in the know about the world around you, including what evils could be lurking around the corner, how to combat these evils, what items you need to collect, and ultimately how to become the strongest/best player of them all. To help keep you up to date on their experiences, many Roblox developers create Trello pages, which typically contain all of that information and more! If you're looking for the Trello page for a specific experience, you've come to the right place—we've created the comprehensive guide below that compiles and details Trello accounts for tons of different Roblox experiences.
Marvel’s Midnight Suns – Best Mods to Install
Marvel's Midnight Suns is a tactical role-playing game in which you play as a Marvel hero as you embark on different adventures. As you progress through these missions, you can customize your character in a variety of ways. If the vanilla customization isn't to your taste, and you're looking for something more, below are some mods you can get to add more variety.
Eternights brings post-apocalyptic love and war this summer
Eternights is an ambitious project from developer and publisher Studio Sai that combines dating, dungeon-crawling, and the apocalypse into one delightful package with strong Persona vibes. In this title, you'll have to balance your love life and your ability to fight demons to survive and find your soul mate. The...
Genshin Impact Warrior’s Spirit event guide
Warrior's Spirit is a Genshin Impact event that runs from February 9, 2023, to February 20, 2023, featuring yet another Inazuma fighting arena where you can show off your sword-fighting skills. During the event, you can participate in six sword-fighting duels and win by perfecting your parry. How to unlock...
