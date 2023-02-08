ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocasio-Cortez dodges question on endorsing Biden’s potential 2024 White House bid

By Stephen Neukam
 3 days ago

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) declined to give her support to President Biden for a potential 2024 White House bid during an interview ahead of his State of the Union speech.

“I got here through a primary process, and out of deep respect for that, I never try to jump ahead of it,” Ocasio-Cortez said in an interview with CNN. “I would enthusiastically support him if he were the Democratic nominee.”

Ocasio-Cortez said she hopes that Biden articulates “big” and “bold” legislative proposals in his address, pointing to plans to tax the rich and curb stock buybacks. She said that Biden needs to lay out ambitious plans for racial justice, climate change and abortion rights.

“In any candidacy, we need to see what the plan is for our future,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Biden has not officially declared his campaign for the White House in 2024, but he has said he intends to run. His speech on Tuesday night is expected to serve as a platform for his reelection bid.

While no Democrat has stepped forward to challenge Biden yet, polling from this week shows that Democratic voters would prefer the party nominate someone else to be the nominee in 2024, a precarious position for an incumbent president to find himself in.

Former President Trump has already launched his campaign for 2024, and other Republicans are expected to enter the contest.

Comments / 5

T.O
3d ago

Why is she still holding a seat in Congress This girl is unqualified to hold that seat People who vote for her ask yourself what has she done for you're district She's never in your district All she does is search for her spotlight

Reply
5
Zer0
3d ago

wow, the media has learnt of the skill politicians master perfectly, dodging questions.

Reply
4
