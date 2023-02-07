Read full article on original website
Major national store chain closing another Iowa locationKristen WaltersDes Moines, IA
Historic Ruskaup House in Drake, Missouri is an example of immigration to the Missouri River Valley in the 1800sCJ CoombsGasconade County, MO
The Dead Came Back to Life: Woman presumed dead was found gasping for air in a body bag at Iowa funeral homeO'RemsUrbandale, IA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious every day of the week, so definitely give them a try if you have never been to any of them before.
Photo of ISU Van in front of Marijuana Dispensary
A picture of an Iowa State University vehicle parked in front of a Colorado marijuana dispensary has the school’s lacrosse team in trouble. The ISU Lacrosse team lost its travel privileges because of the picture. But their advocate says Iowa state violated the team’s free speech rights. The Lacrosse team was traveling to Colorado Springs for a game. They say they innocently parked there to eat lunch at a nearby restaurant. They say they did not go into the legal dispensary. Zach Greenburg, advocate for the team, says ISU saw the pictures and punished the team when members returned to Ames. ISU rescinded the use of university vehicles for game travel. Greenburg says ISU didn’t even give the Lacrosse team a hearing or ask about the true facts. Greenburg has sent a Feb. 17 deadline for ISU to respond and hopes to fix the issue without litigation, ISU has confirmed they have received the letter.
Merle Hay Mall | Shopping mall in Des Moines, Iowa
Merle Hay Mall is an enclosed super-regional shopping mall in Des Moines, Iowa, in the United States. Opened in 1959, it is the oldest regional shopping center in Iowa, and was the largest mall in Iowa in terms of gross leasable area before the 2004 opening of Jordan Creek Town Center in neighboring West Des Moines.
Iowa State Daily
Wrestling picks up yet another ranked win
AMES — Casey Swiderski was hard on himself during his five-match losing streak. Confidence is huge for Swiderksi and the freshman started to doubt himself, Iowa State head coach Kevin Dresser said. “We got to get through this,” Dresser said. “And the only way to get through this is...
OnlyInYourState
People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Kolaches At This Small Iowa Cafe
Have you ever had a Kolache? These small Czech pastries have built a cult following around Iowa, thanks to their delicious components – a light, glazed yeast dough topped or filled with an assortment of jams or custards. You can usually find no shortage of them on sale in Cedar Rapids’ Czech Village – but to find the best Kolaches in Iowa, you’ll want to head to the small town of Urbandale, on the outskirts of Des Moines and about two hours from Cedar Rapids. That’s where you’ll find Coaches Kolaches, a tiny cafe that takes the classic dessert and gives it an over-the-top modern twist. Made fresh daily, this cafe is always experimenting with new flavors of Kolache that not only pay tribute to the original but fuses it with a distinctly American sensibility that has the locals coming back time and time again.
Iowa State Daily
Cyclones return home after double competition weekend
The Iowa State gymnastics team will face off against Central Michigan in this year’s Beauty and the Beast on Sunday. The event involves the gymnastics and wrestling teams competing simultaneously in Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones are coming off a double meet weekend on the road, losing to the number...
Iowa State Daily
Three Big Takeaways: Cyclones enjoy dream run to ITA Indoors semifinals
For the first time in history, Iowa State tennis made a run to the semifinals of the ITA Indoor National Championships. The Cyclones entered the tournament as one of the outsiders, unseeded and entered into a bracket that also included all four of the NCAA semi-finalists from last year’s national championships.
Missing Des Moines man found dead in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Iowa — A Des Moines man who was reported missing earlier this week was found dead near Beech Friday morning. Alan Conley, 76, was found dead in his pickup truck in a bean field, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. Foul play is not suspected in Conley’s death at this time. Conley had […]
Iowa State Daily
Three Big Takeaways: Lingering issues cost Iowa State in loss on the road
Despite a week of practice, No. 21 Iowa State couldn’t put it together against West Virginia on the road, dropping its third consecutive game Saturday night. The tailspin started after a pair of close losses against both Kansas State and Baylor. Even without a game during the week, the Cyclones were unable to overcome issues that have been plaguing the team over the past two weeks.
Iowa State Daily
Three Big Takeaways: Cyclones get first loss at home
AMES — After their sixth road loss of the season, No. 11 Iowa State returned to the place where they had yet to lose; Hilton Coliseum. The 16-7 Cyclones tipped off against the 15-9 Oklahoma State Cowboys for the second time this season. Iowa State’s first matchup with Oklahoma State resulted in a 61-59 loss on Jan. 21.
Major national store chain closing another Iowa location
A major national store chain recently announced that it would be closing at least one of its Iowa locations early next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
Iowa State Daily
Cowboy defense frustrates Cyclones in first Hilton loss
AMES — Iowa State men’s basketball struggled to scrap together much on offense, losing to Oklahoma State 64-56 on Saturday. Entering Saturday, there had only been one game in Hilton Coliseum that did not end in a double-digit Cyclone win (Jan. 24 against Kansas State). Oklahoma State had...
Iowa State Daily
Three Big Takeaways: Cyclones get first win of the season over Northern Iowa
The Iowa State softball team finished up their second day in the Doc Halverson UNI Dome Classic as they were able to pick up their first win of the season against Northern Iowa Saturday. Offense with a huge bounce back after Friday’s dry spout. The Cyclones were able to...
Ankeny couple arrested on multiple child endangerment charges
ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny couple was arrested Saturday on multiple child endangerment charges for allegedly raising their two children in a garbage filled apartment. At around 4:05 p.m. Saturday officers with the Ankeny Police Department responded to the apartment of Christine and Joshawa Briggs where an incomplete 911 call was made. When officers arrived […]
56-Year-Old Iowa Restaurant That Was Set to Close Has Found a New Owner
Just two weeks ago it appeared a longtime Iowa restaurant was only about a month from closing. Thankfully, the news is much better as we begin February. A restaurant that's been serving its namesake Maxieburger and onion rings, along with an array of other dining choices since 1967, will end up continuing to serve customers into the future.
Suspects Arrested in Alleged Casino Incident in Jefferson
Two suspects have been arrested and charged for an alleged January incident that happened at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, 42-year-old Brandon Svaleson of Boone won a jackpot of $1,231 from a slot machine on January 15th at 4:46pm. However, 31-year-old Katie Wisecup of Ames was playing on a machine next to Svaleson and slid to his machine and tried to claim the winnings.
❄Winter Storm to Impact the Area Late Wednesday Night into Thursday❄
…Winter Storm to Impact the Area Late Wednesday Night into Thursday Morning…. A winter storm will impact the area with rain transitioning to snow overnight Wednesday and lasting into Thursday morning. Moderate to at times heavy snow accumulations are possible, especially towards northeast Iowa. A brief period of 1-2 inch per hour snowfall rates will be possible overnight with impacts to the morning commute expected.
