Texoma's Homepage

Killeen ISD teacher fired after giving students ‘disturbing assignment’

KILLEEN (FOX 44) — An assignment issued to Rancier Middle School students has resulted in the teacher’s termination. Killeen Independent School District Superintendent Dr. John Craft tells FOX 44 News that an investigation was immediately launched upon learning of the “appalling and extremely disturbing assignment.” The district says this assignment does not support nor reflect […]
KILLEEN, TX
KVUE

Austin ISD baseball coach arrested, accused of kicking student in face

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin High School baseball coach was arrested on Tuesday according to court documents. The documents state that Coach Billy Brown is accused of kicking a student in the face on Feb. 7. The incident involved a student who was trying to come into the athletics area through a set of doors at Austin High School. Brown and another coach told the student to find a different route.
AUSTIN, TX
The Brownsville Herald

Police: 13-year-old Brownsville boy sets himself on fire

A 13-year-old Brownsville boy remains hospitalized in San Antonio after setting himself on fire, Brownsville police said. Authorities don’t know why the teenager set himself on fire and said there was never any mention of the TikTok Challenge while police were at the scene, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for Brownsville Police Department.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Classes resume at RGC High School following gun scare

Classes resumed Thursday at Rio Grande City High School following the arrest of two juvenile students in connection with a loaded gun found on campus. District officials addressed the community Thursday morning on Facebook to say there will be extra law enforcement officers at the campus. Two students were arrested...
RIO GRANDE CITY, TX

