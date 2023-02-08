Read full article on original website
Killeen ISD teacher fired after giving students ‘disturbing assignment’
KILLEEN (FOX 44) — An assignment issued to Rancier Middle School students has resulted in the teacher’s termination. Killeen Independent School District Superintendent Dr. John Craft tells FOX 44 News that an investigation was immediately launched upon learning of the “appalling and extremely disturbing assignment.” The district says this assignment does not support nor reflect […]
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Austin ISD baseball coach arrested, accused of kicking student in face
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin High School baseball coach was arrested on Tuesday according to court documents. The documents state that Coach Billy Brown is accused of kicking a student in the face on Feb. 7. The incident involved a student who was trying to come into the athletics area through a set of doors at Austin High School. Brown and another coach told the student to find a different route.
11-Year-Old Girl Got in Trouble for Artwork of a Pig in a Bow Tie, Hanover Elementary School Found it Inappropriate
An innocent 11-year-girl at Hanover-Horton Elementary School was doing an art assignment and turned in her "piggie" drawn with a bow tie, and the art teacher claims that a boy came up to the teacher and told her that there were "boy parts" drawn on the pig. The girl drew an innocent bow tie on the pig, but the school insists otherwise.
Police: 13-year-old Brownsville boy sets himself on fire
A 13-year-old Brownsville boy remains hospitalized in San Antonio after setting himself on fire, Brownsville police said. Authorities don’t know why the teenager set himself on fire and said there was never any mention of the TikTok Challenge while police were at the scene, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for Brownsville Police Department.
Reports of student with gun on campus caused lockdown at south Texas high school, officials say
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas — Rio Grande City High School went on lockdown Wednesday morning. The Starr County Sheriff's Department received a phone call about a student with a gun on campus. Several law enforcement agencies responded, including U.S. Border Patrol, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Sheriff's...
Complaint: Woman alleges she was threatened to smuggle marijuana
An anonymous telephone call from an employee at Sabal Palms Sanctuary led to the arrest of a Brownsville woman on a drug smuggling charge. Roseanna Garcia, born in 1984, is charged with one count of knowingly and willfully possess with to distribute 164.2 kilograms or 361.9 pounds of marijuana. According...
Mercedes ISD setting up ‘panic alert badges’ for all district employees
Campuses at the Mercedes Independent School District are expected to be safer by the end of the school year thanks to a new crisis alert system. The new system is a wearable device that’s activated with the click of a button. Every single Mercedes ISD employee will be issued...
Classes resume at RGC High School following gun scare
Classes resumed Thursday at Rio Grande City High School following the arrest of two juvenile students in connection with a loaded gun found on campus. District officials addressed the community Thursday morning on Facebook to say there will be extra law enforcement officers at the campus. Two students were arrested...
