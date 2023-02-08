Read full article on original website
WECT
Arrest made in armed robbery of Burger King
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a fast-food restaurant this week. According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Maurice Lamar was arrested on Mulberry Ave. on Thursday. The sheriff’s office says a man brandishing a firearm entered the...
8 years in prison for NC man who robbed Carrabba’s restaurant, forced workers into closet, feds say
Prosecutors say Riley pulled a gun on an employee leaving the restaurant, forced his way inside and demanded the workers open the safe and empty the cash drawers.
WECT
Wilmington man sentenced for armed robbery at Carrabba’s Italian Grill
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cornelius Riley was sentenced on Feb. 9 to 97 months in prison for charges connected to an armed robbery at Carrabba’s Italian Grill. Riley, a 62-year-old Wilmington resident, pled guilty on June 1, 2022 to interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm in the furtherance of a crime of violence.
foxwilmington.com
Brunswick County detectives searching for suspect in wallet theft from Thistle Golf Club
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) – Brunswick County detectives are asking the public’s help to identify a man whole sto a wallet from the Thistle Golf Club in Calabash. The theft occurred on Jan. 23 when the man allegedly stole a wallet and used the credit cards at various locations in Brunswick County and South Carolina.
WECT
Wilmington Police investigating early morning homicide
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Saturday morning. At around 12:10 a.m., police responded to the 800 block of S. 14th Street after a ShotSpotter was activated and a caller reported a body. On the scene, officers found one victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
WECT
Two women sentenced for operation of illicit massage parlors in Wilmington and Cary
NEW BERN, N.C. (WECT) - Two women from Wilmington and Flushing, N.Y., have been sentenced to prison for their involvement in an illicit massage parlor operation between August of 2020 and June of 2021. Ming Ji Cao was sentenced Friday to 18 months in prison and a $1000 fine, while...
North Carolina felon gangster busted with 5 guns, including Glock, large capacity ammunition: Department of Justice
A convicted felon, that was also proved to be in a street gang, was convicted to four-and-a-half years in prison after multiple gun busts while out on multiple bonds.
WECT
POLICE: Man bites officer during DWI arrest
WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - An officer is recovering after police say he suffered a significant bite wound during an arrest. Thursday evening, Wallace Police Officers pulled Brandon Murphy over to arrest him for driving while drunk. During the arrest, Murphy tried to run away. When an officer grabbed the man,...
WECT
Sunset Beach Police Department: Speed limit reduced on Old Georgetown RD SW
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Sunset Beach Police Department wants drivers to be aware of a change to the speed limit on US 179/Old Georgetown Road SW. Signs have been posted to reflect the change from 55 miles per hour signs to 45 miles per hour.
WECT
Downed telephone pole closes part of Masonboro Loop Road
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A downed telephone pole has shut down the 4300 block of Masonboro Loop Road. According to a spokesperson with Wilmington Police Department, a resident was working on their private property when they accidentally knocked over the pole. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find...
WITN
Officers ask for help finding Belk thieves
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Officers are looking for two women they say stole from a department store earlier this month. The items taken on February 1 included some jewelry, boots, and a purse, totaling just under $500 in value. It happened at the Belk at 375 Western Blvd. One suspect...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington woman who regularly feeds homeless hopes for change following ordinance banning sleeping on county property
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Earlier this week, New Hanover County Commissioners voted to prohibit anyone from sleeping overnight on county-owned property. With the decision still fresh, many people like Missy Joyner are asking questions about what resources are available for the homeless population. “They don’t have a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New facility for Southport Police Department in the works
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY)– The City of Southport has plans in the works to relocate its police department. The Southport Police Department has been housed inside of City Hall for quite sometime after moving out of its downtown facility. With other city agencies inside the building as well, the police...
wpde.com
Chinese balloon clean up equipment stolen, search underway for vehicle: Police
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police in North Myrtle Beach are looking for a vehicle and driver who they believe may have stolen equipment that was meant for the U.S. Navy in their effort to clean up debris from the Chinese balloon. Police said on Thursday while supplies...
Wallace police announce arrest of two in separate cases
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Wallace Police Department announced the arrest of two people on separate charges in separate cases that happened early Friday. Brandon Michael Murphy was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, assault on a law enforcement officer, resist delay or obstruct and no operator’s license. Officials said Murphy tried to escape […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Efforts continue to restore 2nd oldest Black Masonic Lodge in NC located in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Work to preserve a building serving the second oldest Black Masonic temple in the state of North Carolina continues. The Giblem Lodge has a partner helping them try to save the building. Built in 1871, the Giblem Lodge is the second-oldest Black Masonic temple in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington woman sentenced to prison for making bribes to protect illicit massage parlor
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington woman is one of two women sentenced to prison for their management and involvement in an illicit massage parlor operation. According to a press release, they ran the parlor between August of 2020 and June of 2021. Ming Ji Cao was sentenced to...
WECT
Wilmington man sentenced to firearm charge after several arrests
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man was sentenced Tuesday to 54 months in prison for multiple felon in possession of firearm charges. Michael Tyron Bridges, 27, pled guilty to the charge on Oct. 31 of 2022 and was a named defendant in the 2018 New Hanover County Permanent Injunction declaring the 720 Gangster Disciple street gang a public nuisance in New Hanover County.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office seeking information after Burger King armed robbery
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Law enforcement is looking for information related to a robbery Tuesday night. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says the incident took place at the Burger King in Ogden along Market Street just before 7:00 p.m. Officials say the suspect showed a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for firearm charges
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man was sentenced Tuesday to 4.5 years (54 months) in prison for felon in possession of a firearm. Michael Bridges, 27, pled guilty to the charge on October 31, 2022. According to court documents and other information presented in court, on July 28,...
