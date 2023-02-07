ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kentwired.com

Chocolate Walk in downtown Kent sells out

Over 200 attendees from across Northeast Ohio participated in the Main Street Kent’s Chocolate Walk Saturday afternoon after tickets for the event sold out. More than 32 local businesses served sweet treats to a large audience of chocoholics. Attendees were able to explore the streets of downtown Kent, enjoy chocolate treats and shop at local businesses along the route.
KENT, OH
kentwired.com

Wrestling earns first win of the season in 23-point victory

The Kent State wrestling team won its first dual of the season in a 32-9 win against Bloomsburg Sunday on senior day. “It’s the best we’ve wrestled as a team,” coach Jim Andrassy said. “It’s the first time we’ve all wrestled pretty well, at one time, which is important.”
KENT, OH
kentwired.com

Defense shines as men’s basketball records 20th win

The Kent State men’s basketball team leads the Mid-American Conference in turnovers, forcing 11.3 turnovers per game. Friday, when the Flashes traveled to Buffalo, they forced 21 turnovers and defeated the Bulls 72-65. “This was a really good win for us,” coach Rob Senderoff said. “Very proud of us...
KENT, OH

