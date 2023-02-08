Read full article on original website
500 monthly payments to Americans, new project to redistribute budget surplusUSA DiarioLong Beach, CA
Selma's Chicago Pizzeria is in Rancho Santa Margarita, CaliforniaS. F. MoriRancho Santa Margarita, CA
Norco, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorNorco, CA
The Stand Sells Hamburgers, Sandwiches, and MoreS. F. MoriRancho Santa Margarita, CA
Misguided man cheats on his girlfriend then fakes his own death because he doesn't want to 'hurt her feelings'Tracey FollyIrvine, CA
ocsportszone.com
UPDATED BRACKETS: OC boys teams compete in second round of CIF playoffs
Crean Lutheran’s Kaiden Bailey puts up a shot as Malloy Smith of Mater Dei defends during the State Preview Classic in January. (Photo courtesy Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs, John Luciano.) It’s a big night of basketball in Orange County with the second round of the CIF boys playoffs. Among...
ocsportszone.com
CIF boys basketball playoff second round final scores and highlights for Friday, Feb. 10
Mater Dei 88, Crean Lutheran 61: The No. 2 seeded Monarchs jumped out to a 27-6 lead against the Saints after the first quarter. Sophomore guard Owen Verna scored 31 points and made nine three-pointers to lead Mater Dei. Zack Davidson added 15 points for the Monarchs. Crean Lutheran was led by Patrick Miranda, who had 19 points; Kenneth Bailey, who had 18 points; and Kaiden Bailey, who scored 16 points.
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Fast start lifts No. 2 Mater Dei past Crean Lutheran in Division 1 playoffs
Mater Dei’s Zack Davidson and Crean Lutheran’s Patrick Miranda battle for the ball. No. 14 for Mater Dei is Luke Barnett. (Photos courtesy Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs, John Luciano). Mater Dei High School’s boys basketball team took its game to another level Friday night defeating Crean Lutheran 88-61 in...
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Santa Ana’s late comeback falls short in CIF playoff game against Cate
Santa Ana junior guard Jack Rivera drives to the basket defended by Cate’s Tyler Martinez (13) and Babacar Bouye. He was fouled and finished off the three-point play. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). The Santa Ana boys basketball team nearly overcame a double-digit deficit with 90...
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Santa Ana survives Segerstrom’s late run and advances in CIF playoff thriller
Santa Ana players, including Jack Rivera (No. 31) and Alexis Neria celebrate the win. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Santa Ana High School’s boys basketball team survived a late run by Segerstrom and held on for a 78-73 victory in the opening round of the 4A playoffs Wednesday night at Segerstrom.
USC football: 6 Southern California recruiting targets Trojans should prioritize
If the Trojans lock down these six prospects, they'll almost certainly walk away with a top ten class in 2024
CIF Basketball: Jordan Pulls Away For First-Round Blowout Over Montclair
The562’s coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. For eight minutes on Wednesday night, things were a little shaky in J-Town. But after that, the No. 2 seed in CIF-SS Division 4A showed why they’re among the favorites in their bracket, thumping Montclair, 79-30, to advance to the second round of the playoffs.
knock-la.com
A UCLA Surgeon Almost Killed Me, but I Can’t Sue
Early in the morning of December 16, 2021, I arrived at Specialty Surgical Center of Encino for an hour-long hand and elbow procedure. After I checked in, I had to sign a pretreatment arbitration agreement and an acknowledgement that my surgeon may have an ownership interest in the surgical center. A week before, after months of exclusively being seen in the UCLA system, I was suddenly informed that my procedure would be performed at a private clinic.
USC football's 2023 recruiting class 'nowhere near what I thought it would look like'
The Athletic writers Grace Raynor and Ari Wasserman both listed the Trojans' recruiting class falling outside the top ten nationally as their "most surprising development" in a Pac-12 recruiting story
Selma's Chicago Pizzeria is in Rancho Santa Margarita, California
There is a Selma's Chicago Pizzeria located in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, at 30461 Avenida de las Flores, Suite B. There are also locations in nearby Ladera Ranch and in San Juan Capistrano not far from the Mission.
oc-breeze.com
OC Supervisor and Chairman Don Wagner, along with City Council Members in Irvine, Seal Beach, Costa Mesa and Laguna Niguel, endorse Scott Baugh for Congress
Scott Baugh (CA-47) announced he has received more key local endorsements. Endorsing Baugh for Congress are Orange County Supervisor and Chairman of the Board, Don Wagner; Irvine City Council Member Mike Carroll; Laguna Niguel Mayor Janine Heft, Mayor Pro Tempore Dave Wheeler, Councilmembers Don Caskey and Joshua Sweeney; Costa Mesa Councilmember Don Harper; Seal Beach Councilmember Tom Moore, and newly elected Seal Beach City Councilmembers Lisa Landrau and Nathan Steele.
Lil Wayne Remembers Santa Paula Man Killed In Valencia Crash
A Santa Paula man who was killed in an early morning crash on Thursday was remembered by friends – including rapper Lil Wayne – for his talent in skateboarding. Anthony Medina, 30, of Santa Paula, was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office as the man killed in the early morning hours in a ...
USC announces the Stadium Project to modernize Williams-Brice
The plans would develop 800 acres near the Congaree River and 17 acres around Colonial Life Arena.
beachcomber.news
Coyotes Turn Empty Long Beach Home Into Den
Seeing a coyote walking down a busy street is not as uncommon as most would think. Everyone in their lives has had a run-in with them. In most cases, these animals stay clear of people and mind their own business. And in the rare, and often severe cases, cities like Long Beach are left with the responsibility of removing coyotes from its streets and neighborhoods.
Headlines: L.A. Landlords Now Required to Pay for Tenant Relocation Costs If They Raise Rent More Than 10%
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Los Angeles: In a big win for L.A. tenant rights, the Los Angeles City Council adopted an ordinance on...
L.A. Weekly
Unexplained Booms Baffle San Gabriel Valley Residents
A series of loud, explosive-like booms shook through multiple cities in the San Gabriel Valley, Monday, leaving residents wanting answers. The consecutive booming sounds were heard from at least Alhambra, to Pomona nearly 20 miles away, at approximately 10:25 p.m. Residents of those areas took to Twitter and community apps...
Village of tiny homes to house 160 homeless opens in Sun Valley
A new village of 160 tiny homes will help house the homeless in Sun Valley.
Pursuit Suspect Crashes into 2 Encino Homes
Encino, Los Angeles, CA: A California Highway Patrol overnight pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into two homes on a street in the Encino neighborhood within the San Fernando Valley. CHP West Valley officers began a pursuit of a dark colored Ford SUV Friday morning, Feb. 10, at approximately...
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in California
California has earned the title of "burger capital of the world" for a good reason. The state's restaurants are experts at making huge meat sandwiches, whether it's a succulent patty or a stack of melt-in-your-mouth fries.
Both directions of Pacific Coast Highway near Malibu closed after crash
Authorities shut down both directions of the PCH in Malibu after a car crash knocked down some power lines.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department recommends drivers use an alternate route as they are unsure how long it will clear the debris. For alternate routes and live traffic updates click here.
