ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocsportszone.com

CIF boys basketball playoff second round final scores and highlights for Friday, Feb. 10

Mater Dei 88, Crean Lutheran 61: The No. 2 seeded Monarchs jumped out to a 27-6 lead against the Saints after the first quarter. Sophomore guard Owen Verna scored 31 points and made nine three-pointers to lead Mater Dei. Zack Davidson added 15 points for the Monarchs. Crean Lutheran was led by Patrick Miranda, who had 19 points; Kenneth Bailey, who had 18 points; and Kaiden Bailey, who scored 16 points.
SANTA ANA, CA
The 562

CIF Basketball: Jordan Pulls Away For First-Round Blowout Over Montclair

The562’s coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. For eight minutes on Wednesday night, things were a little shaky in J-Town. But after that, the No. 2 seed in CIF-SS Division 4A showed why they’re among the favorites in their bracket, thumping Montclair, 79-30, to advance to the second round of the playoffs.
MONTCLAIR, CA
knock-la.com

A UCLA Surgeon Almost Killed Me, but I Can’t Sue

Early in the morning of December 16, 2021, I arrived at Specialty Surgical Center of Encino for an hour-long hand and elbow procedure. After I checked in, I had to sign a pretreatment arbitration agreement and an acknowledgement that my surgeon may have an ownership interest in the surgical center. A week before, after months of exclusively being seen in the UCLA system, I was suddenly informed that my procedure would be performed at a private clinic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
oc-breeze.com

OC Supervisor and Chairman Don Wagner, along with City Council Members in Irvine, Seal Beach, Costa Mesa and Laguna Niguel, endorse Scott Baugh for Congress

Scott Baugh (CA-47) announced he has received more key local endorsements. Endorsing Baugh for Congress are Orange County Supervisor and Chairman of the Board, Don Wagner; Irvine City Council Member Mike Carroll; Laguna Niguel Mayor Janine Heft, Mayor Pro Tempore Dave Wheeler, Councilmembers Don Caskey and Joshua Sweeney; Costa Mesa Councilmember Don Harper; Seal Beach Councilmember Tom Moore, and newly elected Seal Beach City Councilmembers Lisa Landrau and Nathan Steele.
SEAL BEACH, CA
beachcomber.news

Coyotes Turn Empty Long Beach Home Into Den

Seeing a coyote walking down a busy street is not as uncommon as most would think. Everyone in their lives has had a run-in with them. In most cases, these animals stay clear of people and mind their own business. And in the rare, and often severe cases, cities like Long Beach are left with the responsibility of removing coyotes from its streets and neighborhoods.
LONG BEACH, CA
L.A. Weekly

Unexplained Booms Baffle San Gabriel Valley Residents

A series of loud, explosive-like booms shook through multiple cities in the San Gabriel Valley, Monday, leaving residents wanting answers. The consecutive booming sounds were heard from at least Alhambra, to Pomona nearly 20 miles away, at approximately 10:25 p.m. Residents of those areas took to Twitter and community apps...
ALHAMBRA, CA
Key News Network

Pursuit Suspect Crashes into 2 Encino Homes

Encino, Los Angeles, CA: A California Highway Patrol overnight pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into two homes on a street in the Encino neighborhood within the San Fernando Valley. CHP West Valley officers began a pursuit of a dark colored Ford SUV Friday morning, Feb. 10, at approximately...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy