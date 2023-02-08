WCSO Alerts: Multiple shots fired at house; Discharged patient picked up on warrant when calling for transport; trailer thefts and slew of arrests

Read full article on original website
Homeowner charged with multiple felonies after dozens of animals removed from Milton home
More than 60 animals were confiscated from a home in Milton and now their owner faces felony animal cruelty charges. The property sits along Mountain Road.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman caught on camera pulling gun on Conyers store clerk
CONYERS, Ga. - The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office has identified a woman wanted for pulling a gun on a store clerk at a convenience store in Conyers. Surveillance cameras captured the frightening confrontation at the Corner Mart on Ebenezer Road the night of January 31. "The clerk reported the woman...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Arrests on drug and US Marshal warrants following pursuit and crash; student arrested at school after leaving scene of crash
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 26 to Feb. 2, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Dispute – Carver...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Woman carjacks vehicle from motel parking lot; 16-year-old shot in the leg; Mental health issue suicide attempt
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 26 – Feb. 2, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Stolen Vehicle...
Missing Milton mailboxes mysteriously turn up at north Georgia resort town
Investigators are still working to determine who stole the mailboxes and why.
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Slew of entering autos with multiple items stolen, including guns; vehicle thefts; drug and domestic violence arrests
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Wednesday, Feb. 1 to Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. ZONE 1. Entering Auto – Deputies took a report at a...
Body cam video shows police raiding apartment of ‘witch doctor’ accused of raping multiple women
Body cam video shows more than a dozen Duluth police officers - some with shields and helmets – showed up to take Hassan Shalgheen, 44, into custody.
fox5atlanta.com
Police arrest the founder of a poodle rescue on animal cruelty charges
MILTON, Ga. - Police arrested the founder of a poodle rescue group on felony and misdemeanor animal cruelty charges on Friday evening. Police said Deborah Blatchley, who founded a group that calls itself Georgia Poodle Rescue, had far more than just poodles when they raided her North Fulton home earlier in the week.
Forsyth County Blotter: Arrests for racing, aggravated assault
(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On Jan. 26, a deputy was traveling west on Mathis Airport Parkway near Bagley Road. The deputy entered the left turn lane and observed two vehicles traveling at 80 mph.
WGAU
Teen arrested, charged in shooting in Gainesville
The 17 year-old is charged in the apartment complex gunfire that critically wounded the shooting victim.
accesswdun.com
Barrow County authorities looking for person of interest in armed robbery
Authorities in Barrow County are asking the public to help them find a man wanted for questioning in connection with an armed robbery at a store between Winder and Auburn. In a social media post, the Barrow County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened at the Tropic Haze vape and smoke shop on Carl-Bethlehem Road at the intersection of the Winder Bypass. Officials did not indicate when the alleged robbery took place.
1 dead after motorcycle collides with car in Gainesville, police say
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — One person is dead after a motorcycle and another vehicle collided in Gainesville Friday afternoon, according to police. Police said the fatal crash happened at Browns Bridge Road at Cresswind Parkway, right at the northeast edge of Lake Lanier. The road is expected to be closed...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Have an ex with a warrant in Rockdale County? Sheriff’s Office has special offer
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Not only can you have a cat take a dump on your ex’s name, you may even be able to get them arrested in one Georgia county. According to a Facebook post, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is offering a month-long Valentine’s Day special that includes a sparkling set of platinum bracelets, free transportation with a “chauffeur,” a one-night minimum stay in “luxurious accommodations,” a special dinner and even “professional glamour shot” that will be posted online for all to enjoy.
wuga.org
ACCPD Makes Arrest in Connection with Shootings
Athens-Clarke County Police have arrested a suspect in connection with two shootings. According to a release from the department, on Friday, February 10, 2023, police arrested 20-year-old Ytrevious Roberson, of Athens, on several counts of Aggravated Assault, Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
1 dead in double shooting at SE Atlanta apartment complex
One man was killed and another was injured in a Saturday morning shooting at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex, poli...
Man hits pregnant woman with car on purpose, crashes moments later, deputies say
The driver hit the pregnant woman with his mirror and then lost control of his car moments later.
2 women arrested after allegedly stealing almost $3K in perfumes from a Cobb County Kohl’s
Two women have been arrested after they allegedly stole close to $3,000 worth of perfumes from Kohl’s in Cobb County.
fox5atlanta.com
Over 60 neglected animals seized from one Fulton County home
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County authorities said they seized 65 neglected animals from one residence during a sweep. The Fulton County Police and its SWAT team helped Fulton County Animal Services serve a search warrant for felony cruelty to animals. During the search, officials counted 56 dogs, two horses,...
The Citizen Online
Peachtree City Police Report: Felony arrests and multiple traffic busts
It was a busy weekend on Peachtree City’s roads, as reflected by numerous reports from the city’s police department. A complaint about attempted auto break-ins led to a Feb. 4 call from the Fairfield Inn & Suites on Hwy. 74. Security video showed a man pulling on various car door handles and an apparent attempt to get into one of the cars in the parking lot. Michael Clanton, 42, was arrested on an entering auto charge.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Gwinnett County officials give update after missing teen identified
$100k reward offered by family of Republic club shooting victim to find shooter. The family of Michael Gidewon announced they are offering a $100,000 reward for information that helps police find the person responsible for his death. Gwinnett County family notified teen girl missing since July 2022 found dead. Updated:...
