Read full article on original website
Danny Gossett
3d ago
Yea. The city is making money, but the so called downtown area is still in disarray with no plans to get any better. My towns cornerstones at Main Street is a used tire store and a drug store. If it wasn’t for the stop lights, fast food restaurants, and gas stations, no one would know Loganville exists. Leadership is nonexistent. Now, the demographics are rapidly changing and in 10 years, it will be empty store fronts and pawn shops. Pretty sad, but typical of surburbs of Atlanta.
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man High On Acid Attacked His Girlfriend And His Mother Then Vanished Into The Woods. Where Is DeCorrius Jones?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLawrenceville, GA
Exploring the Ever-Changing Beauty of Our Favorite Georgia Hiking TrailsDeanLandGeorgia State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
K. Kawaii release his single pretty little spider from his debut album "Love Letters and Smoke Signals"averyhensley
Forsyth County Family's Kindness-Inspired T-Shirt Business Thrives, City Declares "Be Kind to Everyone" WeekKimberly BondForsyth County, GA
Related
Upcoming TV show episode will have scenes filmed in Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County viewers who watch the upcoming episode six of Will Trent might recognize some of the scene locations. The TV show, which premiered on ABC on January 3, follows the life of Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Will Trent as he solves cases around his home city of Atlanta.
Monroe Local News
Meet the next team competing in the 2023 Dancing with the Stars for Project ReNeWal
Dancing with the Stars for Project Renewal 2023 will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2022, at Walnut Grove High School, 4863 Guthrie Cemetery Road, Loganville, GA 30052. It will consist of local dignitaries performing dances that have been choreographed by local dance professionals. The tickets are $30 each and each ticket you purchase counts as 30 votes for your favorite star. The dance teams this year are:
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Cindy Crawford Shocks With Hair Transformation: 'Just Testing'
Cindy Crawford is transforming her signature look!. Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of February 9. Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their forever home. The animals in this gallery are house at the Rockdale County Animal Services shelter. Animals are listed by their intake number. Click for more.Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of February 9.
Lakeside Living: Newly-Built Clarkesville Estate is Every Entertainer’s Dream
Situated on the banks of Lake Burton and conveniently located within a short distance of Laprades Marina, this beautiful 6-bedroom home offers all the modern amenities of today’s luxury homes, and more.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Decatur woman appears on ‘Let’s Make A Deal’
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Karen Webb-Smith from Decatur appeared on today’s episode of “Let’s Make a Deal.”. Karen tells Atlanta News First that she won on the show. The episode aired at 10 a.m Feb.8. The show is based on deals offered to members of...
7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta
Atlanta is home to dozens of neighborhoods and is surrounded by just as many suburbs, all unique and worth visiting. The city is often discussed in terms of areas “inside the perimeter” (ITP) and “outside the perimeter” (OTP), referring to the highway that loops around the city. In this article, we’ve focused on some of […] The post 7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Whataburger to Break Ground on First Covington Restaurant
Following a ground-breaking ceremony on Feb 15, franchise group Made to Order Holdings plans on opening the location by year’s end while bringing some 150 jobs to the community.
In downtown Atlanta, a billboard flashed residents in more ways than one
Doug Elliott, a retired higher-ed executive, sits down to breakfast every morning with a coffee, perhaps some cereal, and Kim Kardashian’s boobs in his face. The billboard sits across from his apartment downtown. It’s one of several new billboards that have been erected in the Arts & Entertainment Atlanta district—an initiative, approved by the city in 2017, to “awaken” downtown by introducing outdoor media displays by local artists as well as advertisers. The post In downtown Atlanta, a billboard flashed residents in more ways than one appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
atlantafi.com
Here Are The Best Live Music Venues In Atlanta
If you’ve ever just wanted a place to chill and listen to music, Atlanta, Georgia has quite a few options. While it’s not quite the live music mecca you’d experience in some other Southern cities like Nashville or New Orleans, Atlanta holds its own. This article will...
Popular Georgia restaurant opens new Atlanta spot
A popular Georgia-based restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Atlanta, with a grand opening event scheduled for later this month. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 18, 2023, the popular local Georgia-based restaurant chain Urban Wings will be holding a grand opening event for its newest restaurant location in Atlanta, according to local sources.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Linda Reynolds Rice, 81, of Loganville
Linda Reynolds Rice, age 81 of Loganville, GA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 9, 2023. A Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Loganville. A Graveside Service will follow at 3:00 PM at Corinth Memorial Gardens with Minister Don Hardison officiating.
secretatlanta.co
Enjoy A Decadent Chocolate Crawl Through Dahlonega
Almost everyone’s guilty pleasure or weakness is chocolate. Dahlonega has dedicated a day to one of the world’s fav desserts. This annual chocolate crawl lasts a whole week, so don’t worry if you can’t make it one day. Chocoholics will have from March 6 – 12 to enjoy treats from multiple dessert shops.
Monroe Local News
Get your spring plants at the Gwinnett County UGA Extention 2023 Plant Sale Fundraiser
Shop more than 50 varieties of flowering and fruit plants that thrive in Georgia soil at UGA Extension Gwinnett’s annual Plant Sale Fundraiser to benefit 4-H and Master Gardener projects. This year’s diverse selection ranges from blueberries, peaches, and plums to dogwoods, gardenias, and hydrangeas. Preorder by mail...
Monroe Local News
Lowe’s in Loganville is hiring
Lowe’s in Loganville is hiring. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on Lowe’s career website on Feb. 7, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
Atlanta loses major music festival, partially due to security concerns and fights over gun control
Georgia law says guns cannot be banned on public property.
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Georgia
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Georgia. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
American Dream For Rent: Investors zero in on Black neighborhoods
Buy-to-rent push puts home ownership further out of reach in metro Atlanta....
Storage facility accidentally auctions off everything metro Atlanta woman owns
The most they would offer her to make up for it was $5K, she says.
In Fast-Growing Georgia, These Areas Are Leading the Housing Price Surge
Georgia residents are more than familiar with population growth. It's been happening around them for decades, after all. The nation's 12th-fastest growing state in 2022, Georgia has seen a nearly 14% population increase since 2010. While the state's housing costs are still quite affordable compared to some other regions, there's no question that the influx of new residents has also spurred on pricing surges for both homebuyers and renters alike.
Monroe Local News
Soup-er Bowl Saturday Soiree at Monroe Walton Center for the Arts on Feb. 11
Join in the Soup-er Bowl fun at the Monroe Walton Center for the Arts this Saturday, Feb. 11. See this reel on Facebook for a preview – and YES we are pre-selling bowls! Buy your bowl, keep your receipt and come back Saturday for your soup!. We’re bringing back...
Comments / 2