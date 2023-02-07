ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheboro, NC

FOX8 News

Interstate 85/40 crash shuts down 3 lanes in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash on Interstate 85/40 shut down multiple lanes of the highway, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 132 near Exit 132 for Mount Hope Church Road.’ The closure began at around 6:48 p.m. and lasted until around 8:10 p.m. There is […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Man shot Sunday morning in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Shortly after 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 400 block of Willard Street where they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator K. Foley at...
DURHAM, NC
randolphnewsnow.com

Work Crew in Asheboro Installing Sidewalk Hit Gas Line

ASHEBORO N.C. – A city crew installing new sidewalk on E Academy St in Asheboro struck a gas line this afternoon, prompting a response from emergency crews. At around 2:30 PM on Wednesday, February 8th, 2023, firefighters with the Asheboro Fire Department were dispatched to 205 E Academy St for a report of a gas leak.
ASHEBORO, NC
WXII 12

Mountains Winter Storm Watch & better rain chances late Saturday for Mount Airy to Winston-Salem

Cooler & Cloudy on Saturday from Boone to Burlington. Mountains Winter Storm Watch & better rain chances late Saturday for Mount Airy to Winston-Salem. Hazardous travel may develop for parts of the Blue Ridge Parkway and North Carolina Mountains, western Foothills, and Northern Piedmont Triad on Saturday evening through Sunday evening. Sleet mixing with snow at times and rain may create slippery conditions in the mountains more quickly Saturday night as temperatures will cool more efficiently in the upper elevations. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the mountains from Sparta south toward Asheville. 2"-6" of snow mixed with sleet is possible with additional accumulations approaching a foot at elevations above 3,500 feet in the mountains. This is based on the current track of the storm as of Friday evening. Changes to the accumulation forecast is likely as the storm is still developing.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

2 injured in Winston-Salem shooting, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem on Thursday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The victims have non-life-threatening injuries. Police are investigating at Bethabara Pointe Circle. This is a developing story.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Man killed in deadly motorcycle crash, highway patrol says

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — An Asheboro man is dead after a crash in Randolph County Wednesday Night. Troopers said Chase Fritz, the motorcycle rider died at the scene. Highway patrol said a car and a motorcycle collided on U.S. 220 business at Industrial Park Avenue at 5:57 p.m. Troopers...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?

Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
APEX, NC

