Interstate 85/40 crash shuts down 3 lanes in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash on Interstate 85/40 shut down multiple lanes of the highway, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 132 near Exit 132 for Mount Hope Church Road.’ The closure began at around 6:48 p.m. and lasted until around 8:10 p.m. There is […]
Car slammed into utility pole from crash, left many injured
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Four people were injured after the driver of the car ran a stop sign and traveled into the path of a tractor-trailer on an I-40 off-ramp at 3:42 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. Kaleigh Robbins, 25, was driving a Honda Accord with Tatyana Caddell, 27, Zachary...
Man shot Sunday morning in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Shortly after 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 400 block of Willard Street where they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator K. Foley at...
Large police presence in Winston-Salem near Ebert Street Saturday night
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There is a large police presence in Winston-Salem near Ebert Street and Oak Grove Road Saturday night. WXII 12 News confirmed roughly 12 police cars are at the scene, including fire crews. Stay with WXII 12 News on this developing story as we work to gather...
Person airlifted, 2 in ‘life-threatening’ condition, in NC 42 crash in Asheboro, troopers say
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a Friday morning crash that left several people seriously injured. Investigators say that a 2011 GMC Acadia SUV was traveling south on NC 42 when the driver crossed left of center sideswiping a 2008 GMC Sierra truck traveling north on NC 42 and colliding […]
Work Crew in Asheboro Installing Sidewalk Hit Gas Line
ASHEBORO N.C. – A city crew installing new sidewalk on E Academy St in Asheboro struck a gas line this afternoon, prompting a response from emergency crews. At around 2:30 PM on Wednesday, February 8th, 2023, firefighters with the Asheboro Fire Department were dispatched to 205 E Academy St for a report of a gas leak.
Man arrested on S. Regional Rd. on HWY 68 after he was seen walking around with a gun in Guilford Co.
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A man who was walking around with a gun was arrested in Guilford County Thursday, according to deputies. A call came in around 4:54 p.m. about a person walking around with a firearm on South Regional Road at Highway 68. He was taken into custody...
"Danger can be right around the corner": Davidson County residents react to suspect shot by deputy in neighborhood
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A community is shaken up after a deputy shot a suspect during a "suspicious person" investigation. It happened shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday morning on Arnold Road, not too far from Lexington. According to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, when the deputy arrived on scene,...
Mountains Winter Storm Watch & better rain chances late Saturday for Mount Airy to Winston-Salem
Cooler & Cloudy on Saturday from Boone to Burlington. Mountains Winter Storm Watch & better rain chances late Saturday for Mount Airy to Winston-Salem. Hazardous travel may develop for parts of the Blue Ridge Parkway and North Carolina Mountains, western Foothills, and Northern Piedmont Triad on Saturday evening through Sunday evening. Sleet mixing with snow at times and rain may create slippery conditions in the mountains more quickly Saturday night as temperatures will cool more efficiently in the upper elevations. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the mountains from Sparta south toward Asheville. 2"-6" of snow mixed with sleet is possible with additional accumulations approaching a foot at elevations above 3,500 feet in the mountains. This is based on the current track of the storm as of Friday evening. Changes to the accumulation forecast is likely as the storm is still developing.
New details released after man hit by car in Burlington, flown to hospital
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car in Burlington, according to police. At about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to South Graham Hopedale Road and North Mebane Street. Police say a 63-year-old Elon man was walking across the road when a Nissan Altima hit […]
2 injured in Winston-Salem shooting, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem on Thursday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The victims have non-life-threatening injuries. Police are investigating at Bethabara Pointe Circle. This is a developing story.
Man killed in deadly motorcycle crash, highway patrol says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — An Asheboro man is dead after a crash in Randolph County Wednesday Night. Troopers said Chase Fritz, the motorcycle rider died at the scene. Highway patrol said a car and a motorcycle collided on U.S. 220 business at Industrial Park Avenue at 5:57 p.m. Troopers...
Man killed after crashing into utility pole in Mooresville moped accident: Police
Norman Caldwell, 66, was identified as the person deceased.
The dog that was in ‘extreme danger’ after Stokes County Animal Shelter hit max capacity has been adopted
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A dog in need has found a new home after the Stokes County Animal Shelter requested the public’s assistance. Honey Bun, the longest resident at the shelter was in “extreme danger” and needed a new home by Friday due to “an overwhelming amount of owner surrenders” the shelter received on […]
Student trespasses and brings gun to Grimsley High in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A student from another school was found trespassing on Grimsley High School property and was found in possession of a gun on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The principal of the school, Gerald "Ged" O'Donnell, detailed the incident in a voice message. The student was found trespassing during...
Teens charged in North Carolina murder given $5 million bonds
Two teenagers who are accused of killing another teenager appeared in Franklin County court Monday morning.
What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?
Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
Suspect arrested after man shot in back in Winston-Salem on Indiana Avenue, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in the hospital after being shot in the back in Winston-Salem on Friday night, and a suspect has been arrested, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 6:26 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a report of a shooting in the 3000 block of Indiana […]
North Carolina teen accused of murdering boyfriend, asking friends to help clean up
Kaylee Turnipseed, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Quantell White, 21.
81-year-old woman killed in crash at intersection of Randleman, W Meadowview Roads, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Several people were injured and another was killed in a crash in Greensboro, police say. According to Greensboro Police Department, on Saturday around 8 p.m. they were called to Randleman Road at West Meadowview Road about a crash. Police say that a Camaro was heading northbound on Randleman Road when it […]
