Get your spring plants at the Gwinnett County UGA Extention 2023 Plant Sale Fundraiser
Shop more than 50 varieties of flowering and fruit plants that thrive in Georgia soil at UGA Extension Gwinnett’s annual Plant Sale Fundraiser to benefit 4-H and Master Gardener projects. This year’s diverse selection ranges from blueberries, peaches, and plums to dogwoods, gardenias, and hydrangeas. Preorder by mail...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Started by freed slaves, historic Black church in Norcross continues to prosper
NORCROSS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A historic Black church in Gwinnett County that struggled to stay afloat in its early years is thriving more than a century after it was first organized by freed slaves. Located twenty miles northeast of Atlanta, Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Norcross has a...
In the halls of Booker T. Washington high school, students are literally walking through history
The first public high school in the state of Georgia for African American students, which opened in 1924.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta man arrested while walking dog
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta man was arrested while walking his dog, dragging the dog during a brief foot chase. Michael Hardeman was walking his dog on Victoria Place Feb. 3 when he was met by Atlanta police officers. The officers questioned him before he fled, dragging his dog behind him. The officers tased Hardeman after Hardeman took a firearm out of his pocket and threw it into the street.
Prospective Ride Gwinnett passengers can learn about the new bus service at an in-person or virtual meeting
Ride Gwinnett has provided commuter express bus, local bus, and paratransit service as part of the department mission to “enhance quality of life by facilitating the mobility of people and goods safely and efficiently” since 2001. Formerly known as Gwinnett County Transit, the new Ride Gwinnett brand was introduced this year.
Atlanta loses major music festival, partially due to security concerns and fights over gun control
Georgia law says guns cannot be banned on public property.
Sandy Springs terminates lease of gymnastics program helping underserved kids
The owner of a Sandy Springs gymnastics program at Hammond Park Gym says she’s fighting for her business to survive afte...
Black-owned Dope Coffee to open first brick-and-mortar location in south DeKalb
Another Black-owned coffee shop is headed to metro Atlanta. Locally-owned Dope Coffee is opening its first physical location later this month, a 6,000-square-foot facility including a cafe, community space and distribution center in Decatur. The company’s founders, Michael and Michelle Loyd, will host a grand opening celebration on Feb. 18, featuring live music, coffee roasting […] The post Black-owned Dope Coffee to open first brick-and-mortar location in south DeKalb appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Police present at Marist School after investigation of student remarks
A report received during a disciplinary investigation led Marist School to ask for police officers to be at the school Friday.
fox5atlanta.com
Fulton County Commission approves $250,000 budget to study reoperations to Black residents
ATLANTA - Just two days after Martin Luther King Day, the civil rights icon’s dream for the descendants of African slaves got a step closer to coming true in his birth place of Fulton County. Commissioners voted last month to approve $250,000 in funding for its Reparations Task Force.
Neighbors shocked after 'witch doctor' lured woman to Duluth apartment for ritual
ATLANTA — A self-proclaimed "witch doctor" is in jail after Duluth Police said he sexually assaulted someone during a cleansing ritual and police believe there may be more victims. Duluth resident She’ Lewis couldn't believe the bizarre news so close to home, calling it both "crazy" and "far-fetched."
All-clear given at Colony Square after threatening calls to Chick-fil-A
ATLANTA — UPDATE: Atlanta Police report the all-clear has been given in the area. Several evacuations around Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta were initiated on Friday after threatening calls were made to the Chick-fil-A in the area. Atlanta Police confirmed to 11Alive that units were investigating suspicious and threatening...
Soup-er Bowl Saturday Soiree at Monroe Walton Center for the Arts on Feb. 11
Join in the Soup-er Bowl fun at the Monroe Walton Center for the Arts this Saturday, Feb. 11. See this reel on Facebook for a preview – and YES we are pre-selling bowls! Buy your bowl, keep your receipt and come back Saturday for your soup!. We’re bringing back...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Former Paulding Co. bus driver speaks out about firing, viral video
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three weeks after a video of a school bus incident in Paulding County went viral, the school district has fired the bus driver involved. Crystal Johnson sat down with Atlanta News First’s Zac Summers Thursday. She said if there’s one thing she regrets about the Jan. 18 incident, it’s that she lost control of the situation.
At Oakland Cemetery, local historian digs into unseen Black history
Dr. D.L. Henderson researches the Black decedents buried in the historic Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta, where despite being the final resting place for about 12,000 Black Atlantans, there has been little information available about their stories and lives.
Republic Lounge announces closing following deadly shooting of co-owner
ATLANTA — A week after the deadly shooting of the co-owner of a popular Atlanta lounge, their business has announced its closure online. Twelve hours ago, the Instagram page for the lounge posted a photo stating "Republic Closed" with the description "RIP @RepublicATL 2019/2023." Last Saturday, their co-owner Michael...
7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta
Atlanta is home to dozens of neighborhoods and is surrounded by just as many suburbs, all unique and worth visiting. The city is often discussed in terms of areas “inside the perimeter” (ITP) and “outside the perimeter” (OTP), referring to the highway that loops around the city. In this article, we’ve focused on some of […] The post 7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Deja News: Brian Nichols killed four in 2005 courthouse rampage
FROM OUR ARCHIVES: A review of the news that made The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s front pages through the decades.
Police: 2 people shot outside popular Buckhead shop during drug exchange
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting in Buckhead Thursday evening that left two men injured in an alleged drug exchange. Around 6:15 p.m., police responded to a call of shots fired at 3005 Peachtree Rd. NE, the location of Lucian Books and Wine. The business is at the intersection of Peachtree Road and Pharr Road NE.
WXIA 11 Alive
Man dies after shooting in southwest Atlanta on MLK Drive
The man was taken to the hospital where he later died. Atlanta Police is asking the public for more information.
