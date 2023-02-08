ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta man arrested while walking dog

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta man was arrested while walking his dog, dragging the dog during a brief foot chase. Michael Hardeman was walking his dog on Victoria Place Feb. 3 when he was met by Atlanta police officers. The officers questioned him before he fled, dragging his dog behind him. The officers tased Hardeman after Hardeman took a firearm out of his pocket and threw it into the street.
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Prospective Ride Gwinnett passengers can learn about the new bus service at an in-person or virtual meeting

Ride Gwinnett has provided commuter express bus, local bus, and paratransit service as part of the department mission to “enhance quality of life by facilitating the mobility of people and goods safely and efficiently” since 2001. Formerly known as Gwinnett County Transit, the new Ride Gwinnett brand was introduced this year.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Black-owned Dope Coffee to open first brick-and-mortar location in south DeKalb

Another Black-owned coffee shop is headed to metro Atlanta. Locally-owned Dope Coffee is opening its first physical location later this month, a 6,000-square-foot facility including a cafe, community space and distribution center in Decatur. The company’s founders, Michael and Michelle Loyd, will host a grand opening celebration on Feb. 18, featuring live music, coffee roasting […] The post Black-owned Dope Coffee to open first brick-and-mortar location in south DeKalb appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
DECATUR, GA
11Alive

All-clear given at Colony Square after threatening calls to Chick-fil-A

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Atlanta Police report the all-clear has been given in the area. Several evacuations around Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta were initiated on Friday after threatening calls were made to the Chick-fil-A in the area. Atlanta Police confirmed to 11Alive that units were investigating suspicious and threatening...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Former Paulding Co. bus driver speaks out about firing, viral video

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three weeks after a video of a school bus incident in Paulding County went viral, the school district has fired the bus driver involved. Crystal Johnson sat down with Atlanta News First’s Zac Summers Thursday. She said if there’s one thing she regrets about the Jan. 18 incident, it’s that she lost control of the situation.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta

Atlanta is home to dozens of neighborhoods and is surrounded by just as many suburbs, all unique and worth visiting. The city is often discussed in terms of areas “inside the perimeter” (ITP) and “outside the perimeter” (OTP), referring to the highway that loops around the city. In this article, we’ve focused on some of […] The post 7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA

