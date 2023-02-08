Read full article on original website
Man High On Acid Attacked His Girlfriend And His Mother Then Vanished Into The Woods. Where Is DeCorrius Jones?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLawrenceville, GA
Exploring the Ever-Changing Beauty of Our Favorite Georgia Hiking TrailsDeanLandGeorgia State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
K. Kawaii release his single pretty little spider from his debut album "Love Letters and Smoke Signals"averyhensleyAtlanta, GA
Forsyth County Family's Kindness-Inspired T-Shirt Business Thrives, City Declares "Be Kind to Everyone" WeekKimberly BondForsyth County, GA
Monroe Local News
Meet the next team competing in the 2023 Dancing with the Stars for Project ReNeWal
Dancing with the Stars for Project Renewal 2023 will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2022, at Walnut Grove High School, 4863 Guthrie Cemetery Road, Loganville, GA 30052. It will consist of local dignitaries performing dances that have been choreographed by local dance professionals. The tickets are $30 each and each ticket you purchase counts as 30 votes for your favorite star. The dance teams this year are:
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia joins in 'Night To Shine' as it's celebrated around the world
COBB COUNTY, Ga - Churches around the world hosted proms for teens and young adults with special needs Friday night. Honored guests walked the red carpet as paparazzi snapped their photos. At Northstar Church in Kennesaw, more than 150 guests showed up in suits and long prom dresses. There were...
Upcoming TV show episode will have scenes filmed in Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County viewers who watch the upcoming episode six of Will Trent might recognize some of the scene locations. The TV show, which premiered on ABC on January 3, follows the life of Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Will Trent as he solves cases around his home city of Atlanta.
Monroe Local News
Soup-er Bowl Saturday Soiree at Monroe Walton Center for the Arts on Feb. 11
Join in the Soup-er Bowl fun at the Monroe Walton Center for the Arts this Saturday, Feb. 11. See this reel on Facebook for a preview – and YES we are pre-selling bowls! Buy your bowl, keep your receipt and come back Saturday for your soup!. We’re bringing back...
In Fast-Growing Georgia, These Areas Are Leading the Housing Price Surge
Georgia residents are more than familiar with population growth. It's been happening around them for decades, after all. The nation's 12th-fastest growing state in 2022, Georgia has seen a nearly 14% population increase since 2010. While the state's housing costs are still quite affordable compared to some other regions, there's no question that the influx of new residents has also spurred on pricing surges for both homebuyers and renters alike.
Monroe Local News
Get your spring plants at the Gwinnett County UGA Extention 2023 Plant Sale Fundraiser
Shop more than 50 varieties of flowering and fruit plants that thrive in Georgia soil at UGA Extension Gwinnett’s annual Plant Sale Fundraiser to benefit 4-H and Master Gardener projects. This year’s diverse selection ranges from blueberries, peaches, and plums to dogwoods, gardenias, and hydrangeas. Preorder by mail...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Started by freed slaves, historic Black church in Norcross continues to prosper
NORCROSS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A historic Black church in Gwinnett County that struggled to stay afloat in its early years is thriving more than a century after it was first organized by freed slaves. Located twenty miles northeast of Atlanta, Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Norcross has a...
atlantafi.com
Here Are The Best Live Music Venues In Atlanta
If you’ve ever just wanted a place to chill and listen to music, Atlanta, Georgia has quite a few options. While it’s not quite the live music mecca you’d experience in some other Southern cities like Nashville or New Orleans, Atlanta holds its own. This article will...
Monroe Local News
Lowe’s in Loganville is hiring
Lowe’s in Loganville is hiring. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on Lowe’s career website on Feb. 7, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
secretatlanta.co
Enjoy A Decadent Chocolate Crawl Through Dahlonega
Almost everyone’s guilty pleasure or weakness is chocolate. Dahlonega has dedicated a day to one of the world’s fav desserts. This annual chocolate crawl lasts a whole week, so don’t worry if you can’t make it one day. Chocoholics will have from March 6 – 12 to enjoy treats from multiple dessert shops.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Linda Reynolds Rice, 81, of Loganville
Linda Reynolds Rice, age 81 of Loganville, GA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 9, 2023. A Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Loganville. A Graveside Service will follow at 3:00 PM at Corinth Memorial Gardens with Minister Don Hardison officiating.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Decatur woman appears on ‘Let’s Make A Deal’
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Karen Webb-Smith from Decatur appeared on today’s episode of “Let’s Make a Deal.”. Karen tells Atlanta News First that she won on the show. The episode aired at 10 a.m Feb.8. The show is based on deals offered to members of...
9 Atlanta Apartments Under $900 a Month
Atlanta, GA. - Renting an apartment in Atlanta isn't cheap. For example, in recent years, the average cost of rent has soared to more than $1,800 a month. That's leaving many renters in the metro feeling squeezed.
AccessAtlanta
10 of the most romantic restaurants in Atlanta
With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, you might want to start making dinner plans if you haven’t already. Taking your special someone out for a night of exquisite dining is a wonderful way to express your love. This city’s diversified and elevated cuisine has plenty to offer,...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Nan Nell Hudson, 94, of Loganville
Nan Nell Hudson age 94 of Loganville, GA passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM, Friday, February 10, 2023, in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Pastor Alex Shaw officiating. The burial will follow at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Cindy Crawford Shocks With Hair Transformation: 'Just Testing'
Cindy Crawford is transforming her signature look!. Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of February 9. Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their forever home. The animals in this gallery are house at the Rockdale County Animal Services shelter. Animals are listed by their intake number. Click for more.Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of February 9.
Lakeside Living: Newly-Built Clarkesville Estate is Every Entertainer’s Dream
Situated on the banks of Lake Burton and conveniently located within a short distance of Laprades Marina, this beautiful 6-bedroom home offers all the modern amenities of today’s luxury homes, and more.
Monroe Local News
Obituary: James Carl McFall, 75, of Monroe
James Carl McFall, age 75 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023. James retired after 40 years and was a US Marine Corps Veteran. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Brenda Lewis. James is survived by his son, James Christopher McFall, GA; sister, JoAnn Love, TN; and girlfriend, Charlotte Rylee, GA.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral details: Aaron Palmer, Sr., 61, of Loganville
Aaron Palmer, Sr., age 61 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. No services are planned at this time. Aaron worked for Covington Ford as a Car Detailer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bobby Eugene and Lucille (Letterman) Palmer, Sr. Surviving are his children, Bobby E. Palmer, III (Terra) of Loganville, A.J. Palmer (Britteny) of Monroe, and Heather McKeehan (Chris) of Monroe; brothers, Roger Palmer of Smyrna, Bobby E. Palmer, Jr., Bubba Palmer of Madison, and Jackie Palmer of Social Circle; sisters, Macie Palmer of Smyrna, Joyce Cronan of Social Circle, Angie Howard of Gastonia, NC, and Linda Middlebrooks of Monroe; grandchildren, Kevin Palmer, Lacie Palmer, Kamron Palmer, Rachael Palmer, Cole McKeehan, and Parker McKeehan; numerous family and friends.
Atlanta loses major music festival, partially due to security concerns and fights over gun control
Georgia law says guns cannot be banned on public property.
