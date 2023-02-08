Walter Monroe “Corky” Pumfrey Jr., 80, of Pevely died Feb. 7, 2023, at The Woodlands nursing home in Arnold. Mr. Pumfrey was an instructor at Ranken Technical College for 38 years, where he held a variety of positions and retired as department head of the industrial technology program. He taught day and evening classes throughout his career, and many students wrote letters detailing the impact he had on their lives. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church and enjoyed riding and racing motorcycles, gardening, traveling, helping others and spending time with family and friends. Born Jan. 12, 1943, in Galesburg, Ill., he was the son of the late Fern (Riley) and Walter Monroe Pumfrey Sr.

PEVELY, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO