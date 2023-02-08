Read full article on original website
myleaderpaper.com
New railroad trestle installed in Festus
The new Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad trestle at Horine Road and North Fifth Street in Festus is in place and the road has re-opened to traffic. Railroad crews began replacing it at 8 a.m. Wednesday and worked throughout the day and most of the night installing it. “When I...
edglentoday.com
Chick-Fil-A Off And Running At New Glen Carbon Location
GLEN CARBON - The new Chick-fil-A in Glen Carbon opened its doors to a large group at 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Sign in to hide this notification. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. Vehicles were already lined up ready to be the first customers in...
myleaderpaper.com
Fire severely damages old Festus motel
An early-morning fire on Monday, Feb. 6, severely damaged an old, unoccupied, one-story motel in the 100 block of Beffa Street in Festus. No injuries were reported, Festus Fire Chief Jeff Broombaugh said. “We got a call at 3:17 a.m.,” he said. “It was an old motel building. It’s used...
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: Conservation agents plan Jefferson College talk
Over the past 30-plus years of writing about the outdoors and a couple more decades hunting and fishing in the woods and streams of Jefferson County, I have met several state conservation agents. All of my interactions with them have been positive. I have great respect for these professionals, dedicated...
See What Divers Found in a Flooded Historic Missouri Mine
Most scuba divers would likely argue their dives are almost always interesting. Even more so when it happens inside a flooded historic Missouri mine where tools from two centuries ago remain. Bonne Terre Mine in Missouri was an operating mine back in the 1860's and continued well into the 1900's....
myleaderpaper.com
Fire destroys building west of Arnold
A fire destroyed an out building near a home in the 3300 block of E. Romaine Creek west of Arnold. No one was injured in the blaze, Saline Valley Fire Protection Assistant Chief Chris Harris said. The fire was reported at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, and smoke from the...
myleaderpaper.com
Antonia Fire accepts offer to sell House 1
It looks like the Antonia Fire Protection District has a buyer for House 1 at 3538 Old Hwy. M, which has been closed for nearly two years. The district’s three-member board of directors voted unanimously in a Feb. 2 closed meeting to sell the station for $255,000, Deputy Chief Bobby Chrisco said.
myleaderpaper.com
Fire causes minimal damage to Hillsboro Food Pantry
A fire on Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, at the Hillsboro Food Pantry, 10399 Business 21, was quickly extinguished, allowing the nonprofit agency to remain open, said Mary Johnson, a pantry spokeswoman. “Our services are operating as normal,” Johnson said shortly before noon on Tuesday. “We were very lucky.”
$1.2 billion St. Louis riverfront plan moves forward
The St. Louis region is one step closer to seeing a plan approved for a major development along the riverfront and south of the Poplar Street Bridge.
myleaderpaper.com
Leader Wedding Fair blossoms in new location
Elizabeth “Liz” Bland of Arnold was first in line when the doors opened for the 29th annual Leader Wedding Fair, held Sunday at a new location – the Corpus Christi Event Center at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Imperial. She had her eye on the custom bags...
myleaderpaper.com
John Willard Watson, 95, Hillsboro
John Willard Watson, 95, of Hillsboro died Feb. 7, 2023, in Rolla. Mr. Watson served in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II, then attended the University of Missouri. He worked for 33 years in sales and marketing for various breweries and was once known as Mr. Michelob as the Michelob brand manager for Anheuser-Busch. He and his wife owned and operated a clothing dry cleaning plant in Affton. He was a longtime member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Hillsboro and enjoyed playing golf, reading and traveling. Born May 19, 1927, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Willard W. and Marguerite (Poepping) Watson.
myleaderpaper.com
Fire destroys garage, two vehicles at Imperial home
A fire on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 5, destroyed a garage and two vehicles at a home in the 1000 block of Remington Drive in Imperial home. Two adults, two children and four dogs get out of the home uninjured before firefighters arrived, said Alyson Barton, Rock Community Fire Protection District spokeswoman.
Catalytic converter thief caught on camera in Schnucks parking lot
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are looking for a thief who stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a Schnucks in South St. Louis this week. The crime happened on Monday around 3 p.m. at the grocery store at Interstate 55 and Loughborough. The thief was...
myleaderpaper.com
Crystal City teen hurt in crash between Festus and De Soto
A 16-year-old girl from Crystal City was injured Wednesday night, Feb. 8, in a single-vehicle accident on Hwy. P south of Hillsboro Hematite Road between Festus and De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 9:05 p.m., the teenager was driving a 1992 Chevrolet 1500 north on the highway...
stlouiscnr.com
S. M. Wilson & Co. Promotes Three Project Team Members
S. M. Wilson & Co., a St. Louis-based construction manager and contracting firm, has promoted Emily Echele and Ayo Ojolola to Project Managers and David Rall to Assistant Project Manager. As Project Managers, Echele and Ojolola are responsible for subcontractor procurement and management, schedule and budget maintenance and collaborating with...
myleaderpaper.com
Walter Monroe “Corky” Pumfrey Jr., 80, Pevely
Walter Monroe “Corky” Pumfrey Jr., 80, of Pevely died Feb. 7, 2023, at The Woodlands nursing home in Arnold. Mr. Pumfrey was an instructor at Ranken Technical College for 38 years, where he held a variety of positions and retired as department head of the industrial technology program. He taught day and evening classes throughout his career, and many students wrote letters detailing the impact he had on their lives. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church and enjoyed riding and racing motorcycles, gardening, traveling, helping others and spending time with family and friends. Born Jan. 12, 1943, in Galesburg, Ill., he was the son of the late Fern (Riley) and Walter Monroe Pumfrey Sr.
myleaderpaper.com
Donna Lee Burgee, 80, Barnhart
Donna Lee Burgee, 80, of Barnhart died Feb. 4, 2023, at her home. Mrs. Burgee was a manager at B. Dalton Booksellers and Walden Books. Born Nov. 13, 1942, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Lucille (Maack) Dempsey. She was preceded in death by...
myleaderpaper.com
Sandra L. LaBriere, 71, Belleville, Ill.
Sandra L. LaBriere, 71, of Belleville, Ill., died Jan. 31, 2023, in Belleville, Ill. Mrs. LaBriere worked as a manager for Southwestern Bell. She enjoyed gardening, reading, genealogy, horses and crafts. Born Nov. 8, 1951, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Eleanor (Marty) White.
myleaderpaper.com
De Soto man, Illinois man hurt in crash in St. Louis County
A De Soto man and an Illinois man were injured Monday afternoon, Feb. 6, in a four-vehicle accident on I-270 south of Hwy. 21 in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:15 p.m. Brian K. Hale, 55, of De Soto was driving a 1998 Freightliner dump...
