electrek.co
Electric truck maker Rivian confirms it is developing an electric bike
We’ve received hints from Rivian over the past year that the electric truck and SUV maker is bike-curious. But now Rivian’s CEO RJ Scaringe has confirmed in a staff meeting that electric bicycle development is a go. Scaringe announced the expansion into e-bikes on Friday during a companywide...
RideApart
Ola Electric Launches New Variants For S1 And S1 Air Scooters
In the Indian market, Ola Electric is largely responsible for making electric two-wheelers accessible to the masses. Not too long ago, the S1 electric scooter proved that a tech-laden, zero-emissions vehicle need not break the bank. Now, the S1 scooter gets even more affordable thanks to the introduction of additional variants with varying battery capacities. Let's take a closer look.
insideevs.com
Check Out This Radical Folding Cargo Bike Concept From German Firm Avnson
Even before electric bikes became a thing, folding bikes were already incredibly popular among city-dwellers thanks to their ease of use, practicality, and the ability to fold them, store them in tight spaces, and transport them in cars, buses, and trains. Now that e-bikes are all the rage, folding bikes are more popular than ever, and have even branched out to cargo bikes.
yankodesign.com
Turn your bicycle fully electric with this pocketable accessory that provides intelligent pedal assist
Electric bike revolution has changed the complexion of transport as more and more people are adopting the novel idea. But ditching your old bike lacking pedal-powered assistance for a new one, brings things back to square one, in hindside. The cost of recycling the old one, and the carbon footprint it creates can’t be ignored.
topgear.com
Top Gear’s Top 9: electric motorbikes
The world is going electric and all the brands we’ve known (and loved?) for decades are changing their tunes, some pianissimo and some very loud indeed. But car brands aren’t the only ones at it. Bike manufacturers are doing similar. The success of motorcycle-passionate electric-only start-ups has greased the wheels for more established brands to get involved.
This New Electric UTV Blends Off-Road Grit With the Comfort of a Camper Van
If we’re lucky, Potential Motors will change the way UTVs look going forward. The Canadian startup recently started taking reservations for its first model, the Adventure 1, through its website. The limited-run vehicle pairs what sounds like top-notch off-roading capabilities with one of the more striking designs we can remember. It’s impossible to talk about the Adventure 1 without mentioning how cool it looks. Unlike most of its UTV peers, it’s got real style—although it should be noted that Potential Motors calls it an ORV, or off-road recreational vehicle. Semantics aside, the compact vehicle has its cockpit pushed all the way to...
Industrial Distribution
Steel Makers Abandon $460M Deal for Louisiana Plant
A pair of global steel manufacturers have walked away from a nearly half-billion dollar deal after federal antitrust officials raised objections. Tenaris, a global steel giant based in Luxembourg, last year announced plans to acquire a subsidiary of Austria’s Benteler that operates an advanced steel and tube production plant in Shreveport, Louisiana. Tenaris hoped that the deal for Benteler Steel & Tube Manufacturing would bolster both its production range and its U.S. manufacturing footprint.
Do Electric Cars Need Oil Changes?
The maintenance and service differences between the engine in an electric vehicle (EV) and the internal combustion engine (ICE) in a gas-powered vehicle are like night and day. An ICE motor has significantly more moving parts than an EV one. That’s why an ICE motor needs motor oil to lubricate...
electrek.co
A Danish wind turbine giant just discovered how to recycle all blades
Wind turbine maker Vestas today announced that it’s figured out how to recycle all wind turbine blades – even ones already sitting in landfills. The Danish company says it has discovered a solution that “renders epoxy-based turbine blades as circular, without the need for changing the design or composition of blade material.”
digg.com
The Cheapest And Most Expensive Used Car Markets In The US, Mapped
The used car market has fluctuated a ton over the past few years. Here's a snapshot of how prices range for similar models across different cities around the US. Car reseller The Clunker Junker compared used car prices among popular models, in different cities, to see where how their prices stacked up against each other at a national level. They scanned the 200 most populous cities from Cars.com and found 183,640 listings to analyze and compare prices.
electrek.co
Wheel-E Podcast: Rivian e-bike, RadWagon returns, electric Peel P50 and more
This week on Electrek’s Wheel-E podcast, we discuss the most popular news stories from the world of electric bikes and other nontraditional electric vehicles. This time that includes confirmation of a new e-bike coming from Rivian, a high quality new electric cruiser bike from Priority, a return of the RadWagon, testing out the Lectric XP Trike, delayed roll-out of Harley’s next electric motorcycle, an electric kit car version of the Peel P50 and lots more.
Building Design & Construction
A wind energy system—without the blades—can be placed on commercial building rooftops
Typically, “wind energy” conjures up images of massive turbines in large fields or out at sea. Aeromine Technologies has created a bladeless wind energy system that sits on the rooftops of commercial properties and provides onsite renewable energy. The motionless system integrates with a building’s existing electrical and rooftop solar systems.
pv-magazine-usa.com
New lithium iron phosphate battery for residential, off-grid PV
Canadian energy storage specialist Discover Battery has developed a new lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery storage system for residential off-grid solar, home backup power, and microgrids. The Element system has a nominal voltage of 51.2 V and a capacity of 100 Ah. A single battery module has a capacity of...
Truth About Cars
Ford Releases More Details for Mustang Dark Horse
Set to saddle up atop the Mustang line when it appears in dealers this summer – well, until other variants inevitably appear, perhaps denoted by a name we won’t mention but starts with ‘S’ and ends in ‘helby’ – the Dark Horse will apparently also feature a raft of details not found on other trims.
TrustedReviews
The iPhone 14 has finally dropped to a far more tempting price
Just in time for the weekend, Amazon has dropped the price of the iPhone 14 making it much more of a tempting upgrade. If you’ve been hankering for a saving on the latest iPhone, then we’ve got the deal for you. Amazon has just chopped £55 off the RRP of Apple’s iPhone 14.
Pre-order the stunning Samsung S95C 4K Smart TV today and get home installation for free
Turn your living room into a home theater by pre-ordering the newest Samsung OLED TV and saving big on home installation fees.
Digital Trends
Samsung’s best wireless soundbar system is $400 off today
One of the best soundbar deals around right now also happens to be on a truly high-end soundbar. Over at Samsung, you can buy the well-reviewed Samsung HW-Q990B soundbar with wireless Dolby Atmos sound and more for $1,500. That works out as a saving of $400 compared to the regular price so this is the ideal time to upgrade your home cinema setup and benefit from improved sound for less. If you’re not fully convinced, read on while we explain all about why it’s so great. Alternatively, hit the buy button below.
ConsumerAffairs
Ever been yo-yo’ed? The next time you go to buy a car, make sure you aren't
A deal is a deal is a deal, right? Apparently not in the eyes of some unscrupulous auto dealers. Gradually over the past couple of years, auto dealers have started leveraging so-called “yo-yo’ing” – a scenario where a consumer buys a car, gets it home, and then a few weeks later, gets a call from the dealership saying that their financing wasn’t approved. The kicker is that the consumer could reapply, but at a higher interest rate and monthly payment.
knowtechie.com
What is an effective development team structure?
Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective. Entrepreneurship is becoming increasingly complex and competitive with the evolution of technology. Today, companies have to work with far more intricate resources and personnel than ever. Businesses...
