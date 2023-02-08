If we’re lucky, Potential Motors will change the way UTVs look going forward. The Canadian startup recently started taking reservations for its first model, the Adventure 1, through its website. The limited-run vehicle pairs what sounds like top-notch off-roading capabilities with one of the more striking designs we can remember. It’s impossible to talk about the Adventure 1 without mentioning how cool it looks. Unlike most of its UTV peers, it’s got real style—although it should be noted that Potential Motors calls it an ORV, or off-road recreational vehicle. Semantics aside, the compact vehicle has its cockpit pushed all the way to...

8 DAYS AGO