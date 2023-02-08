ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Anthony James

Horror in the Waters as Teenage Jet Skier is Mauled by a Shark in Western Australia

What started as a day of fun on the waters soon turned deadly when a 16-year-old Jet Skier was horrifically attacked in Western Australia by a shark. The teenager had been enjoying the day with a group of friends in North Fremantle when they spotted a pod of dolphins in the Swan River. Unfortunately she made a decision to jump into the water and swim with the dolphins. That is when the tragedy started.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Shark Seen Lurking Several Feet Away From Oblivious Swimmers

Terrifying footage of a shark stalking a large group of swimmers in Australia has gone viral online. The clip, shot by a beachgoer Rob Paxevanos while he was in Dongara, Western Australia, shows the sinister shadow of the apex predator darting through the water just a few feet away from the unassuming as they frolicked in the water.

