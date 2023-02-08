Stockbridge High hosts Michael Harris II Day to celebrate Atlanta Braves star

Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
Why Eddrick Houston Could Be a Transcendent Piece in UGAs 2024 Class
Kirby Smart’s recruiting strategy is simple. Recruit the best athletes at each position. While this seems obvious, not every program gets the pick of the crop when it comes to recruiting. Under Smart, Georgia has won at unprecedented levels and has ascended to a level never before seen in program history. As a result, Georgia often gets who they want.
Tyrone Sandy Creek takes a toll on Ellenwood Cedar Grove
Tyrone Sandy Creek charged Ellenwood Cedar Grove and collected a 49-30 victory in Georgia girls basketball on February 10.
thechampionnewspaper.com
DeKalb hosting several regional basketball tournaments
DeKalb County School District (DCSD) has announced locations and dates for upcoming high school basketball tournaments. Games at DCSD schools will begin Feb. 13 at locations throughout Georgia; DCSD is slated to host several championship games. All schools listed include the boys’ and girls’ teams, unless otherwise stated.
theatlanta100.com
Tyler Perry expanding Atlanta studios
With the property title granted on Dec. 28 for $8.4 million, the Tyler Perry Studios campus in Southwest Atlanta will expand by 37 acres. Previously, Perry has said a future expansion could include an all-new entertainment district with retail stores, restaurants and dinner theatres. Some popular movies and series that...
In the halls of Booker T. Washington high school, students are literally walking through history
The first public high school in the state of Georgia for African American students, which opened in 1924.
atlantafi.com
Here Are The Best Live Music Venues In Atlanta
If you’ve ever just wanted a place to chill and listen to music, Atlanta, Georgia has quite a few options. While it’s not quite the live music mecca you’d experience in some other Southern cities like Nashville or New Orleans, Atlanta holds its own. This article will...
atlantafi.com
Atlanta Winter Beer Fest Is Happening This Weekend
Who doesn’t enjoy some suds in the wintertime? If you do, come on out to the Atlanta Winter Beer Fest this weekend in Georgia’s largest city. The Atlanta Winter Beer Fest is going to be happening Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 1 to 5 p.m. and is one of the best things to do in Atlanta this weekend.
WMAZ
'It's hurtful, It's painful': Family remembers Houston County native killed in College Park shooting
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — After losing him to gun violence near Atlanta, a family remembers their son as a loving, caring and friendly young man. His name was Jaden George. His father, Christopher Turner, says his son never hung up the phone without telling his father he loved him.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Griffin pastors accused of locking up elderly patients file lawsuit
Atlanta News First anchor and Eagles superfan Rick Folbaum joins ANF+ Sports Tonight for our Super Bowl preview!. Georgia requires least basic training time for police officers in U.S. Updated: 4 hours ago. Georgia officers receive 408 hours of training, much lower than the national average. Alleged "witch doctor" charged...
Vigil held for Atlanta nightlife legend, family posts $100K reward for info on suspect
Police want to talk to Jonathan Soto, 39, about the killing of Michael Gidewon.
Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas provides update on status with Bulldogs
In the time since Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested on Jan. 23 on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence, little besides the arrest report has come out about Thomas’ situation. On Friday, Thomas posted on social media showing he is in fact still with the Bulldogs.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta man arrested while walking dog
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta man was arrested while walking his dog, dragging the dog during a brief foot chase. Michael Hardeman was walking his dog on Victoria Place Feb. 3 when he was met by Atlanta police officers. The officers questioned him before he fled, dragging his dog behind him. The officers tased Hardeman after Hardeman took a firearm out of his pocket and threw it into the street.
Deja News: Brian Nichols killed four in 2005 courthouse rampage
FROM OUR ARCHIVES: A review of the news that made The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s front pages through the decades.
Did you know Kanye West’s father was once an AJC photographer?
Kanye West might be the one making headlines these days, but his father made history — in Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Decatur woman appears on ‘Let’s Make A Deal’
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Karen Webb-Smith from Decatur appeared on today’s episode of “Let’s Make a Deal.”. Karen tells Atlanta News First that she won on the show. The episode aired at 10 a.m Feb.8. The show is based on deals offered to members of...
Brother of slain nightclub co-owner pens letter to suspect, offers $100K reward
Just hours after police named a suspect in the shooting death of an Atlanta lounge co-owner, his brother penned an emoti...
Atlanta rap label Quality Control sold to South Korean company
One of the hottest record labels in Atlanta has just been sold. According to The Hollywood Reporter, South Korean entertainment company HYBE has acquired Quality Control Music, which is led by founder Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas. The deal is worth approximately $300 million, as HYBE paid $250 million to purchase the label, and gave the remaining $50 million in new stock to Lee and Thomas.
Preserving the legacy of America's first Black radio station
Meet the man who is preserving the legacy of WERD, the first Black-owned radio station that was founded in 1949 by J.B. Blayton in Atlanta.
1 dead in double shooting at SE Atlanta apartment complex
One man was killed and another was injured in a Saturday morning shooting at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex, poli...
atlantanewsfirst.com
1 dead, 1 injured in early morning southeast Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police officials confirmed that one person has died and another was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the area of 100 Fulton Street SE after reports of a shooting around 6:54 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found two males with...
