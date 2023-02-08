ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Dawgs Fall to Ole Miss on Home Floor 78-74

By Christian Kirby II
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v77d9_0kfufjuM00

The Georgia Bulldogs were defeated by the Ole Miss Rebels 78-74 in what was a back-and-forth affair

The Georgia Bulldogs were defeated by the Ole Miss Rebels tonight by a score of 78-74. This was the second loss of the season that the Dawgs suffered on their home floor.

The Bulldogs were without their leading scorer tonight as Terry Roberts was still under with concussion protocol. Justin Hill started in his place and would finish the night with 13 points.

The first half saw Bulldogs offense seemingly pick up where it left off in College Station by playing lethargically and often times appearing disorganized.  The Dawgs started the game just 2 of 7 from the field shooting. Thankfully, Ole Miss' offense was wildly ineffective from behind the arc and allowed for the Bulldogs to gather themselves offensively enough to keep the score close. Georgia went into the locker room trailing 34-35 at the half.

The 2nd half was as closely contested as the 1st with neither team building a lead larger than 6 points. It seemed as though the game was headed for a close finish as the Bulldogs found themselves down 1 with just over 3 minutes left. But the Dawgs inability to rebound the ball in the final moments of the game proved to be fatal as the Rebels built a 4 point lead with just seconds remaining to put the game out of reach.

Georgia was led by the pair of scorers, Kario Oquendo and Braelen Bridges who combined for 45 of the team's 70 points. Oquedno finished the night with 19 points and 5 rebounds. While Bridges turned in one of the most impressive nights of his season thus far, with a double-double that featured a career high 26 points with 15 rebounds. He was also extremely effective at drawing charges and stole multiple possessions from the Rebels. Unfortunately his career game would be overshadowed by the loss.

Jaemyn Brakefield and Myles Burns were the leading scorers for the Rebels with a combined 44 points and 13 rebounds. The duo were the only two Rebels to reach 10 points and were the only starters to shoot better than 50% from the field from the Rebels. However their over points each proved to be enough to emerge victorious.

The Bulldogs will host the Kentucky Wildcats this Saturday before hosting the LSU Tigers next Tuesday. Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe dominated Georgia on road earlier in January and will present likely an great challenge for the Bulldogs once again.

Other Georgia News:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Follow Christian Kirby II on Twitter: @Kirby_24K

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE .

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DawgsDaily

Georgia Recruiting Notebook: Names to Know on the Trail

The University of Georgia is atop the sport of college football for a variety of reasons far too complex to list here. Though, under head coach Kirby Smart arguably the biggest reason for the unprecedented success of consecutive national titles for the first time in the CFP era has to be talent ...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

UPDATE: The Latest on Todd Monken and the NFL Job Search

Kirby Smart is no stranger to losing coordinators in the offseason during his tenure as the head coach at the University of Georgia. Mel Tucker (DC) and Jim Chaney (OC) departed in 2018. He replaced offensive coordinator James Coley in 2019, that same season his assistant head coach and the first ...
ATHENS, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Did Lane Kiffin get fooled by fake Hugh Freeze photo?

Did Lane Kiffin get fooled by a fake Hugh Freeze photo this week? That’s what some are wondering. Freeze joined “Crain & Company” for an interview on Wednesday. During the interview, Freeze was wearing a hooded sweatshirt that had a similar style to the ones Kiffin wears when coaching Ole Miss. Instead of saying “SIP”... The post Did Lane Kiffin get fooled by fake Hugh Freeze photo? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Driving DeSoto campaign wants to widen I-55 in MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, a select group of north Mississippi leaders will take their fight to widen Interstate 55 to the state capital. It’s part of an ongoing campaign they call Driving DeSoto. The campaign urges business owners, organizations and residents to join forces with officials Nearly 200,000 drivers travel I-55 a day, with 75,000 […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Local TikTok star opens dream bakery in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A local baker who gained TikTok fame for her giant stuffed cookies and heartfelt posts about life will open BluffCakes Confections Friday in Germantown. Chloe Sexton has 1.8 million TikTok followers and credits the social media site for launching her professional baking career. “The giant cookie idea really came from wanting to […]
GERMANTOWN, TN
wtva.com

Winner determined in runoff for local seat in Mississippi House

(WTVA) — We now know who has been elected to an open local seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives. Results certified Wednesday show Perry Van Bailey has defeated Andy Stepp to represent people in Calhoun, Grenada, Lafayette and Webster counties who are in House District 23. Bailey finished...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
OnlyInYourState

For More Than Half A Century, Dining At The Hollywood Cafe In Mississippi Is Always A Timeless Experience

These days, for a restaurant to make it past a year or two, is special in its own right, but when a restaurant can claim a few decades, that pretty much guarantees you’re in for a special treat. This historic restaurant in Mississippi has been a timeless treasure for more than half a century, and you’re in for a memorable meal when you stop by.
ROBINSONVILLE, MS
WAPT

Amid TikTok bans, should you be concerned about using the app?

JACKSON, Miss. — The popular social media appTikTok is now banned on all state devices and networks after a directive was issued by Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves. That includes state agencies and hospitals like the University of Mississippi Medical Center. The order also restricts TikTok use on public college...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Jerry Lee Lewis’ son ordered to vacate ranch by March 5

NESBIT, Miss. (WMC) - The famous DeSoto County home of rock ‘n’ roll legend, Jerry Lee Lewis, went up for sale in the beginning of January. Since the announcement, the youngest son of “The Killer,” Jerry Lee Lewis III, has been fighting to keep the Lewis Ranch in the family.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Molestation arrest made in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Pontotoc man faces child molestation charges in Oxford. The arrest occurred after Oxford Police officers responded on Jan. 29 to a child abuse report on Burns Avenue. The investigation led to the arrest of Jamar Brown, 26. Investigators charged him with sexual battery, three counts...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Local Pediatrician Leads State’s American Academy of Pediatrics Chapter

As the physician owner of Lafayette Pediatric Clinic in Oxford, Dr. Tanya Fitts has been advocating for children and teens in North Mississippi for nearly 20 years. It’s a calling that drives her in and out of the clinic, whether she’s starting a program to ensure that every child can get the care they need — regardless of their ability to pay — or by serving on the board of the Lafayette County Literacy Council, working to ensure that every child has the writing, reading and comprehension skills they need to build a quality life.
OXFORD, MS
DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

Athens, GA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

 https://www.si.com/college/georgia

Comments / 0

Community Policy