Dawgs Fall to Ole Miss on Home Floor 78-74

The Georgia Bulldogs were defeated by the Ole Miss Rebels 78-74 in what was a back-and-forth affair

The Georgia Bulldogs were defeated by the Ole Miss Rebels tonight by a score of 78-74. This was the second loss of the season that the Dawgs suffered on their home floor.

The Bulldogs were without their leading scorer tonight as Terry Roberts was still under with concussion protocol. Justin Hill started in his place and would finish the night with 13 points.

The first half saw Bulldogs offense seemingly pick up where it left off in College Station by playing lethargically and often times appearing disorganized. The Dawgs started the game just 2 of 7 from the field shooting. Thankfully, Ole Miss' offense was wildly ineffective from behind the arc and allowed for the Bulldogs to gather themselves offensively enough to keep the score close. Georgia went into the locker room trailing 34-35 at the half.

The 2nd half was as closely contested as the 1st with neither team building a lead larger than 6 points. It seemed as though the game was headed for a close finish as the Bulldogs found themselves down 1 with just over 3 minutes left. But the Dawgs inability to rebound the ball in the final moments of the game proved to be fatal as the Rebels built a 4 point lead with just seconds remaining to put the game out of reach.

Georgia was led by the pair of scorers, Kario Oquendo and Braelen Bridges who combined for 45 of the team's 70 points. Oquedno finished the night with 19 points and 5 rebounds. While Bridges turned in one of the most impressive nights of his season thus far, with a double-double that featured a career high 26 points with 15 rebounds. He was also extremely effective at drawing charges and stole multiple possessions from the Rebels. Unfortunately his career game would be overshadowed by the loss.

Jaemyn Brakefield and Myles Burns were the leading scorers for the Rebels with a combined 44 points and 13 rebounds. The duo were the only two Rebels to reach 10 points and were the only starters to shoot better than 50% from the field from the Rebels. However their over points each proved to be enough to emerge victorious.

The Bulldogs will host the Kentucky Wildcats this Saturday before hosting the LSU Tigers next Tuesday. Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe dominated Georgia on road earlier in January and will present likely an great challenge for the Bulldogs once again.

