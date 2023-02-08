Read full article on original website
Seldeen responds to coarse remarks by Garfield County Commissioners
On Monday, several Garfield County commissioners made statements referring to harm reduction efforts as “enabling” those with addiction and referring to addiction as simply “bad choices”. To gain a different perspective, KDNK caught up with Maggie Seldeen, director of High Rockies Harm Reduction for her thoughts on their commentary.
Everything Under the Sun | Luke Wander
This week Sopris Sun editor, Raleigh Burleigh interviews Luke Wander, local teacher, Sopris Sun correspondent and the author of the Sopris Sun's Itsy-Bitsy Crossword Corner. Raleigh Burleigh was raised in the historic floodplanes of Satank. The Carbondale Rotary Club sponsored him as a youth ambassador to Chile the year before his graduation from Roaring Fork High School. He studied International Affairs and Journalism at the University of Colorado, Boulder then applied those studies traveling throughout South America the following year. Returning to Carbondale thereafter, Raleigh acquired an internship with KDNK News which led to the opportunity to serve as News Director from 2017 to 2019. After another trip to South America in early 2019, Raleigh Burleigh drew deeper into the confluence as Program Director at KDNK. Now Raleigh is happy to serve on the KDNK Board of Directors. Raleigh is now the Editor of Carbondale's weekly newspaper the Sopris Sun.
Future Farmers take interest in wolf reintroduction
On Tuesday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife hosted a meeting on the Wolf Reintroduction Plan Draft at Colorado Mountain College’s Rifle campus. The room was packed with adults, but one group of teenagers in their blue Future Farmers of America jackets stood out. KDNK’s Hattison Rensberry caught up with the Olathe chapter of the FFA and asked six of the students about why they decided to attend the meeting.
