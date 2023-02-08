ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Runnemede, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Howell earns conference win over Ranney - Girls basketball recap

Kerry DeStefano recorded 20 points to propel Howell to a 55-41 victory over Shore Conference foe Ranney in Farmingdale. Madison Smith tallied 12 points for Howell (18-6), who led by six points at halftime. However, Howell began to pull away in the second half, using a 20-14 fourth-quarter run to extend its lead to double-digits.
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Delran holds off Trenton Catholic - Girls basketball recap

Riley Ahrens led Delran with 14 points as it defeated Trenton Catholic 46-43 in Delran. Delran (12-10) held a 26-22 lead at the half and was able to hold on despite being outscored 21-20 by Trenton Catholic in the second half. Emma Rider also had 13 points. Kayla Oliphant led...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Iselin Kennedy defeats Sayreville - Boys basketball recap

Apurva Amin scored a game-high 27 points for Iselin Kennedy as it squeaked by Sayreville 60-57 in Iselin. Tied at 40 at the end of the third quarter, Iselin Kennedy (7-16) did just enough in the fourth to come away with the win as it outscored Sayreville 20-17. Iselin Kennedy also took a 25-24 lead into halftime.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Boys ice hockey: Big North Gold Cup Quarterfinal Round - recaps

Vincenzo Capano and Brent Beswick each recorded a hat trick to propel top-seeded Northern Highlands, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to an 11-1 victory over eighth-seeded Paramus-Lyndhurst in the Big North Gold Cup quarterfinals at Ice Vault in Wayne. Daniel Kulbanskiy registered six assists for Northern Highlands (17-1-1),...
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

Somerset Tech over Dunellen - Boys basketball recap

Hosman Martinez posted a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead Somerset Tech to a 45-37 victory over Dunellen in Bridgewater. Robert Pasquale was dominant on the boards, posting eight points and 18 rebounds for Somerset Tech (10-11), who previously defeated Dunellen 46-33 on Jan. 11. Dunellen falls...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
NJ.com

No. 10 Phillipsburg wrestling pounds No. 18 Howell, books trip to state final

Four postseason matches, four lopsided victories … and a rematch with Southern Regional, considered the best public high school wrestling program in New Jersey this winter. “Our goal as the week went on was to get better with each match so we’re at our best on Sunday, so we’ll see where we’re at in less than 48 hours,” Phillipsburg coach Brad Gentzle said after the Stateliners dismantled visiting Howell 47-23 in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 5 semifinals Friday night.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
NJ.com

No. 9 Paterson Eastside over Paterson Kennedy - Boys basketball recap

Bryce Stokes and Treyvan Watson both posted double-doubles as Paterson Eastside, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Paterson Kennedy in Paterson. Watson had 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks, while Stokes added 17 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for Paterson Eastside (19-2), which led by nine points at halftime, then used a 15-7 third quarter to pull away. Preston Brown scored 22 points with six rebounds and Jaheim Best added 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Manalapan ties Monroe - Boys ice hockey recap

Jared Sturm made 26 saves on 27 shots for Manalapan as it tied Monroe 1-1 at Jersey Shore Arena in Wall Township. Cameron Schwartz got Monroe (15-4-2) on the board in the first period off assists from Dylan Batko and Aidan Goetz before James Stevens tied things up in the second for Manalapan (11-4-3).
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Wrestling: Group 1 state semifinal preview

These schools might be New Jersey’s smallest, but they’re among the state’s most prolific winners and most storied programs. Take Paulsboro, winners of 33 NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 1 titles. They’re searching for their first title since 2020 and are looking to unseat reigning Group 1 champs Delaware Valley, which just happens to be one of the hottest teams in the state right now.
PAULSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers basketball notebook: Illinois implications on Big Ten top-4 finish, recruiting updates

Rutgers is in the middle of a logjam. With seven conference games remaining, the Scarlet Knights (16-8, 8-5) are tied with three teams — Indiana, Michigan, Northwestern — for second place in the Big Ten standings. And the next team they are scheduled to face, Illinois, would likely have been included in the bunch had its midweek game against last-place Minnesota not been postponed due to COVID issues in the Golden Gophers program.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Rob Hinson returns to Camden, shares what he learned from Greg Schiano to groom Power 5 talent

Longtime South Jersey high school football coach Rob Hinson returned to his Camden roots prior to last season when he took over the Camden football program. He had spent the prior two seasons on staff at Rutgers where he worked under Eric Josephs in a player development role, and also worked with Bob Fraser and Rutgers’ linebackers. Now, Hinson uses those tools to mold his talented, inner-city players into what colleges need.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
239K+
Followers
144K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy