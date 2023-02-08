Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
All-female Flyover Team to Make Super Bowl HistoryWilliamKansas City, MO
Interactive Life-Size Dinosaur Experience Coming to Pennsylvania this MonthTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
SuperBowl Chiefs Eagles Kelce Face Off - Opinion: Ultimate Sibling Rivalry. What their Birthday cards reveal...DearWiseWomen
Prime Time: The dual threat of Deion SandersIBWAADallas, PA
Related
Howell earns conference win over Ranney - Girls basketball recap
Kerry DeStefano recorded 20 points to propel Howell to a 55-41 victory over Shore Conference foe Ranney in Farmingdale. Madison Smith tallied 12 points for Howell (18-6), who led by six points at halftime. However, Howell began to pull away in the second half, using a 20-14 fourth-quarter run to extend its lead to double-digits.
Girls basketball: Mercersburg Academy (PA) tops Peddie - MAPL Tournament
Mercersburg Academy (PA) defeated Peddie 57-35 in the Mid-Atlantic Prep League Tournament in Mercersburg, PA. Mercersburg held a 30-18 lead at the half after a 21-9 run in the second quarter. Aisha Caban led the way for Peddie with 11 points with Marcela Nearing tallying nine. Peddie falls to 4-18...
Middletown North holds off Point Pleasant Beach - Boys basketball recap
Jason Quart scored 22 points as Middletown North defeated Point Pleasant Beach 74-63 in Point Pleasant Beach. Middletown North (4-18) held a 38-29 lead at the half and outscored Point Pleasant Beach 36-34 in the second half to hold on for the win. Luke Sheehan also had 13 points with...
No. 2 Camden steps on gas in third, outlasts Paul VI in Camco tourney quarterfinals
Camden hasn’t faced much adversity this season. Winning games by more than comfortable margins, the Panthers have rarely been tested against South Jersey competition. They’ve routinely won by 30 and 40 points, reserves getting playing time down the stretch.
Delran holds off Trenton Catholic - Girls basketball recap
Riley Ahrens led Delran with 14 points as it defeated Trenton Catholic 46-43 in Delran. Delran (12-10) held a 26-22 lead at the half and was able to hold on despite being outscored 21-20 by Trenton Catholic in the second half. Emma Rider also had 13 points. Kayla Oliphant led...
Battle-tested, road-weary High Point tops Haddonfield to reach wrestling final
In a take on the old Bill Parcells quote, the High Point Regional wrestlers aren’t what their records say they are. The Wildcats have a barely-above .500 mark as a team, and a slew of wrestlers who would need to go on a two-week winning streak to get their ledgers back to even.
Iselin Kennedy defeats Sayreville - Boys basketball recap
Apurva Amin scored a game-high 27 points for Iselin Kennedy as it squeaked by Sayreville 60-57 in Iselin. Tied at 40 at the end of the third quarter, Iselin Kennedy (7-16) did just enough in the fourth to come away with the win as it outscored Sayreville 20-17. Iselin Kennedy also took a 25-24 lead into halftime.
Boys ice hockey: Big North Gold Cup Quarterfinal Round - recaps
Vincenzo Capano and Brent Beswick each recorded a hat trick to propel top-seeded Northern Highlands, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to an 11-1 victory over eighth-seeded Paramus-Lyndhurst in the Big North Gold Cup quarterfinals at Ice Vault in Wayne. Daniel Kulbanskiy registered six assists for Northern Highlands (17-1-1),...
Somerset Tech over Dunellen - Boys basketball recap
Hosman Martinez posted a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead Somerset Tech to a 45-37 victory over Dunellen in Bridgewater. Robert Pasquale was dominant on the boards, posting eight points and 18 rebounds for Somerset Tech (10-11), who previously defeated Dunellen 46-33 on Jan. 11. Dunellen falls...
No. 10 Phillipsburg wrestling pounds No. 18 Howell, books trip to state final
Four postseason matches, four lopsided victories … and a rematch with Southern Regional, considered the best public high school wrestling program in New Jersey this winter. “Our goal as the week went on was to get better with each match so we’re at our best on Sunday, so we’ll see where we’re at in less than 48 hours,” Phillipsburg coach Brad Gentzle said after the Stateliners dismantled visiting Howell 47-23 in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 5 semifinals Friday night.
No. 9 Paterson Eastside over Paterson Kennedy - Boys basketball recap
Bryce Stokes and Treyvan Watson both posted double-doubles as Paterson Eastside, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Paterson Kennedy in Paterson. Watson had 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks, while Stokes added 17 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for Paterson Eastside (19-2), which led by nine points at halftime, then used a 15-7 third quarter to pull away. Preston Brown scored 22 points with six rebounds and Jaheim Best added 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Paulsboro finds way back to Group 1 state finals with win at Kittatinny
Wrestling in the Group 1 final is almost like a birthright for the Paulsboro wrestling program. Last season was one of those rare years without the Red Raiders wrestling on the state’s biggest stage for team wrestling, as they fell one round short in the Group 1 state semifinals.
Power-lifting football player with jiu-jitsu skills a Camden Cath. wrestling star
Convincing Tyler Byrd to give wrestling a try was the hard part. Once he stepped on the mat, the rest has come easy. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Manalapan ties Monroe - Boys ice hockey recap
Jared Sturm made 26 saves on 27 shots for Manalapan as it tied Monroe 1-1 at Jersey Shore Arena in Wall Township. Cameron Schwartz got Monroe (15-4-2) on the board in the first period off assists from Dylan Batko and Aidan Goetz before James Stevens tied things up in the second for Manalapan (11-4-3).
Phillipsburg wrestling wins sectional title No. 40 with rout of Westfield
When your wrestling program has won 40 of the 43 NJSIAA sectional tournaments it has entered, it might be easy for the Phillipsburg High School fan base to take this achievement for granted. Stateliners coach Brad Gentzle said he never wants his wrestlers to feel that way about adding more...
5-star basketball recruit, N.J. native Naas Cunningham includes Rutgers in Top 5
New Jersey native and 5-star forward Naas Cunningham has narrowed his list of schools down to a Top 5, according to On3. That list includes Rutgers, Duke, Kansas, Memphis and UCLA. The 6-foot-7 junior is ranked as a Top 10 player in the country, according to industry composite rankings. Cunningham...
Wrestling: Group 1 state semifinal preview
These schools might be New Jersey’s smallest, but they’re among the state’s most prolific winners and most storied programs. Take Paulsboro, winners of 33 NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 1 titles. They’re searching for their first title since 2020 and are looking to unseat reigning Group 1 champs Delaware Valley, which just happens to be one of the hottest teams in the state right now.
Rutgers basketball notebook: Illinois implications on Big Ten top-4 finish, recruiting updates
Rutgers is in the middle of a logjam. With seven conference games remaining, the Scarlet Knights (16-8, 8-5) are tied with three teams — Indiana, Michigan, Northwestern — for second place in the Big Ten standings. And the next team they are scheduled to face, Illinois, would likely have been included in the bunch had its midweek game against last-place Minnesota not been postponed due to COVID issues in the Golden Gophers program.
The Super Bowl of chess in N.J.? That’s the vision for one local expert player
For most people, Super Bowl Sunday will be the day when their focus turns to the parties, what commercial will be the best, Rihanna’s performance during the longer than usual halftime show and for Philadelphia Eagles fans, the game. But for a small group of people in South Jersey...
Rob Hinson returns to Camden, shares what he learned from Greg Schiano to groom Power 5 talent
Longtime South Jersey high school football coach Rob Hinson returned to his Camden roots prior to last season when he took over the Camden football program. He had spent the prior two seasons on staff at Rutgers where he worked under Eric Josephs in a player development role, and also worked with Bob Fraser and Rutgers’ linebackers. Now, Hinson uses those tools to mold his talented, inner-city players into what colleges need.
NJ.com
NJ
239K+
Followers
144K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0